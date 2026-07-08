10 Biggest Things That Surprise Foreigners Visiting America, According To Reddit

Foreigners visiting the U.S. are often surprised as they go about their explorations. As you would expect, the main culprit is culture shock. While perfectly comfortable for us, common, everyday practices and our more extroverted behaviors can shock visitors from places with more reserved sensibilities. But culture is only part of the equation. From our geography to the design of our cities, other aspects of American life can be downright astounding. With Europe having all but one of the world's most walkable cities, our less-pedestrian-friendly streets are a surprise to many visitors from that continent. And the vast size of the U.S. coupled with our willingness to drive long distances can also be astonishing — you don't have to agree if you're gearing up for a long road trip on Route 66, America's most iconic highway!

Not all surprises are bad though. Some overseas visitors go giddy over the most unusual things: if you've never seen a yellow school bus through the eyes of a British visitor, you need to! And who knew some of the trusty establishments we take for granted would go viral for simply doing what they've always done. From the positive to the not-so-praiseworthy, we've compiled a list of many other things that surprise visitors, using Reddit as our main inspiration.

We started with threads that specifically asked about experiences that shocked or surprised foreigners visiting the U.S. To ensure we included the biggest surprises, only comments with hundreds or thousands of upvotes, and numerous responses were considered. Others that gave more context to those with wide consensus were sometimes included. We also consulted additional resources for insight into cultural norms and attitudes that contribute to some of the surprised reactions.