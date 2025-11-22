America's Most Beautiful Great Lakes Drive Traverses Charming Harbors And Timeless Towns

The Great Lakes of North America have a formidable presence that rivals the force of the ocean and the magnificence of the sea. It's no surprise that people go on road trips along Michigan's majestic Lake Superior or Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Byway for an idyllic, all-American adventure. But why limit yourself to the Midwest highways when you can explore a number of quaint towns from New York to Pennsylvania on the Great Lakes Seaway Trail? Spanning 518 miles (454 of which lie in New York), this drive follows the shorelines of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. If you've been meaning to discover state parks, harbor towns, and more hidden gems, the Seaway Trail is the way forward.

As iconic as it is to drive from New York all the way down to Florida, the Seaway Trail exposes you to a different side of the East Coast. The ocean views are replaced with two lakefronts with all sorts of outdoor activities — from hiking lush paths to boating at the country's oldest state park. Besides natural wonders, the trail offers a chance to dig into local history, including visiting sites dating back to the War of 1812 and learning about local Black voices at the WUFO Black Radio History Collective. Not to mention, 29 majestic lighthouses line the shore, and you'll have to pick and choose favorites if you want to complete the drive in one weekend.

As for when to embark on this epic journey, every season has its magic. Summertime allows you to escape to the most beautiful beaches in the Great Lakes region for a refreshing retreat. The color-changing foliage is a sight to behold during the fall months; wildflower displays peak in the spring; winter blankets the landscape with snow and ice.