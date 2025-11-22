America's Most Beautiful Great Lakes Drive Traverses Charming Harbors And Timeless Towns
The Great Lakes of North America have a formidable presence that rivals the force of the ocean and the magnificence of the sea. It's no surprise that people go on road trips along Michigan's majestic Lake Superior or Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Byway for an idyllic, all-American adventure. But why limit yourself to the Midwest highways when you can explore a number of quaint towns from New York to Pennsylvania on the Great Lakes Seaway Trail? Spanning 518 miles (454 of which lie in New York), this drive follows the shorelines of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. If you've been meaning to discover state parks, harbor towns, and more hidden gems, the Seaway Trail is the way forward.
As iconic as it is to drive from New York all the way down to Florida, the Seaway Trail exposes you to a different side of the East Coast. The ocean views are replaced with two lakefronts with all sorts of outdoor activities — from hiking lush paths to boating at the country's oldest state park. Besides natural wonders, the trail offers a chance to dig into local history, including visiting sites dating back to the War of 1812 and learning about local Black voices at the WUFO Black Radio History Collective. Not to mention, 29 majestic lighthouses line the shore, and you'll have to pick and choose favorites if you want to complete the drive in one weekend.
As for when to embark on this epic journey, every season has its magic. Summertime allows you to escape to the most beautiful beaches in the Great Lakes region for a refreshing retreat. The color-changing foliage is a sight to behold during the fall months; wildflower displays peak in the spring; winter blankets the landscape with snow and ice.
The Great Lakes Seaway Trail starts near the U.S.-Canada border
Massena in St. Lawrence County marks the beginning of the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, situated just 15 minutes from the U.S.-Canada border. While you're prepping for your road trip, you can swing by the Massena Museum for a quick history lesson and have a riverside meal at Fahrenheit Bar and Grill. Then, trace the St. Lawrence River along the trail to arrive at Ogdensburg. This city is home to the Frederic Remington Art Museum, where you can observe the artist's imaginative paintings and bronze sculptures. From there, take a break at Jacques Cartier State Park for a picnic.
The next stop along the trail is none other than Alexandria Bay, an old-world village in the state's Thousand Island region. Take advantage of the scuba diving opportunities to witness the wreck of the Islander, a steamer that once served as a mail boat. Boldt Castle is another must-see here. Only 15 minutes away is Clayton, where you can tour the Thousand Islands Museum, hike the trails at Zenda Farms Preserve, and wander through the dense forests at S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve. Check out the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina to watch the boats gently bobbing in the water.
Sackets Harbor officially brings you to the shores of Lake Ontario, with stunning views, antiques, and waterfront charm. Notable sites include the Sackets Harbor Battlefield, Horse Island Lighthouse, and Westcott Beach State Park. Afterward, drive south for an hour to reach Oswego. Stretch your legs at the William S. Cahill Pier by the harbor, overlooking the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse. Then, pop by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Richardson Bates House Museum, and Fort Ontario Historic Site. Consider resting for the night before completing the rest of the trail.
Visit gorgeous towns and waterfalls before arriving in Pennsylvania
The following day begins with a 45-minute drive to Chimney Bluffs State Park, an underrated destination in New York that's a hiking and photography hotspot. Take in the scenery, then make your way to Sodus Point, 20 minutes away. This secret village oozes that welcoming New England vibe and features not one, but two lighthouses. Relax at Sodus Point Beach Park and Katlynn Marine before hitting the road to Rochester, where you'll finally make it to Lake Ontario. Rochester offers plenty to do — history buffs can visit the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, outdoor lovers can stroll at the Maplewood Rose Garden, and golfers can practice at the Durand Eastman Golf Course.
One of the most exciting places along the Great Lakes Seaway Trail is Niagara Falls. The Maid of the Mist boat tour is considered by many as a non-negotiable — it's how you truly relish the falls' splendor. If the tour isn't operating at the time of your visit, there are plenty of other tourist attractions besides seeing the waterfall. You can meet penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara, cross the Rainbow International Bridge to Canada, and gaze at the whirlpool at Devil's Hole State Park.
Head to Buffalo next, where rich cultural experiences await. The Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, Buffalo Museum of Science, and Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium are all worth checking out. Don't forget to spend the afternoon at the Buffalo Zoo and ride the Buffalo Heritage Carousel in the evening. The Great Lakes Seaway Trail reaches its terminus at Erie, Pennsylvania, a city with lakefront beauty, walkable trails, and quirky art. Whatever you do, end your trip at Bicentennial Tower to marvel at the expansive Lake Erie from 138 feet above the ground.