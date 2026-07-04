8 Popular Texas Lakes That Are Slowly Drying Up

Texas has thousands of lakes, with nearly 200 of them classified as major reservoirs. In addition to providing a myriad of outdoor recreational opportunities, the majority of the state's major lakes also serve as water supplies for cities and agricultural areas. However, a number of lakes and reservoirs across the Lone Star State have been drying up in recent years, due to a combination of prolonged drought and increased water usage. Among these are some of the lakes with the cleanest water in Texas, as well as popular destinations for fishing and water sports.

Given that Texas leads the nation in population growth and has seen an explosion in data centers and other water-needy industries, the usage will likely continue to rise, as will the strain on these water bodies. In fact, some reservoirs, such as Palo Duro Lake in the Texas Panhandle, have essentially already gone dry. Late spring and early summer rains across much of the Lone Star State gave some lakes a bit of a reprieve, but many remain dangerously low.