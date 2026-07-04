8 Popular Texas Lakes That Are Slowly Drying Up
Texas has thousands of lakes, with nearly 200 of them classified as major reservoirs. In addition to providing a myriad of outdoor recreational opportunities, the majority of the state's major lakes also serve as water supplies for cities and agricultural areas. However, a number of lakes and reservoirs across the Lone Star State have been drying up in recent years, due to a combination of prolonged drought and increased water usage. Among these are some of the lakes with the cleanest water in Texas, as well as popular destinations for fishing and water sports.
Given that Texas leads the nation in population growth and has seen an explosion in data centers and other water-needy industries, the usage will likely continue to rise, as will the strain on these water bodies. In fact, some reservoirs, such as Palo Duro Lake in the Texas Panhandle, have essentially already gone dry. Late spring and early summer rains across much of the Lone Star State gave some lakes a bit of a reprieve, but many remain dangerously low.
Choke Canyon Reservoir
Choke Canyon Reservoir is located outside of Three Rivers, roughly halfway between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. The lake is largely surrounded by Choke Canyon State Park, which offers world-class fishing, camping, swimming, and hiking. But, with the lake level below 10% full at the time of writing, some of those activities are now in jeopardy. Of even greater concern is the fact that Choke Canyon is one of the primary water sources for the city of Corpus Christi, Texas, a coastal enclave that has been facing a severe water crisis in recent years.
Falcon Lake
Falcon Lake, which is officially named International Falcon Reservoir, straddles the U.S./Mexico border near Zapata, Texas. As the name suggests, the water in this lake is shared between the two countries, although there's much less to go around than in years past. Falcon Lake has been around 25% full at the time of writing, according to Water Data for Texas. While this is actually above last year's levels, the lake remains dangerously low. Despite the risk of drying up, Falcon State Park is a top destination for trophy-sized bass, and boat ramps have been modified to allow anglers access.
Lake Abilene
Located just outside of its namesake city, Lake Abilene is relatively small compared to many other Texas reservoirs, covering just 595 surface acres. However, it has long been the centerpiece of Abilene State Park, a peaceful lakeside hideaway that offers shaded trails, camping, and paddling fun. Unfortunately, the lake is only about 8% full at the time of writing, which severely limits access for fishermen and swimmers. On the plus side, the lake has more than double the amount of water than in past years, giving locals hope that their summer oasis might return.
Lake Amistad
Like Falcon Lake, Lake Amistad is an international reservoir located on the Rio Grande River. Situated just west of the border town of Del Rio, Lake Amistad is the deepest lake in Texas — when it's full. It is also one of the lakes with the cleanest water in the Lone Star State. Unfortunately, there's been much less water in recent years. At the time of writing, Amistad is under 30% full and continues to drop ever so slowly. This has not only drastically reduced the depth of Amistad, but it has also caused the nearly 65,000-acre lake to now cover barely 16,000 acres.
Lake Corpus Christi
Lake Corpus Christi is located about 40 miles west of its namesake city. However, it is one of the primary water supplies for Corpus Christi. It is also the centerpiece of Lake Corpus Christi State Park, a Texas wildlife-rich state park of the same name. Lake Corpus Christi was down to just 8% full at the start of 2026 and was predicted to go dry by 2027. Luckily, heavy late spring and early summer rains resulted in a dramatic increase in the lake level.
Lake Mackenzie
Located in the Texas Panhandle just northwest of Caprock Canyon State Park, where bison roam across the plains, Lake Mackenzie has long been an oasis in an otherwise arid landscape. However, that oasis is shrinking. Currently, Lake Mackenzie is just above 11% full at the time of writing and has been slowly, but steadily falling over the past couple of years. Although it was established to supply water to the nearby communities, it also provided a source of recreation for locals and visitors alike. Now, due to the low water level, some water sports and activities are restricted on the lake.
Medina Lake
Medina Lake, another of the lakes with the cleanest water in Texas and a once-popular fishing and watersports hub, has become a poster child for low lake levels in Texas. Located about an hour west of downtown San Antonio, Medina Lake has been struggling with water over the past few years. In fact, the current water level of 9% in 2026 is being celebrated in the Lone Star State, as these water levels are triple the levels of late 2025.
O.C. Fisher Lake
O.C. Fisher Lake, also known as O.C. Fisher Reservoir, is located on the northwest side of San Angelo and was once popular for its fishing and hiking opportunities. In fact, San Angelo State Park, which features a creepy abandoned camp that is the subject of stories and speculation, runs along the lake's western shore. Given the frightful water level in O.C. Fisher Lake, many fear the state park may soon feature a ghost lake as well. The lake's water levels have been critically low in recent years, fluctuating between 9% and 14% full.