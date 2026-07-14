Top 10 Things To Do On Texas' South Padre Island
South Padre Island has come a long way from its ranch town days. Today, instead of cattle, millions of tourists flock to its powdery shores. And corrals and ranching structures have made way for all sorts of fun diversions and some of the best beach resorts in all of Texas. The attractions run the gamut from restorative wildlife sanctuaries to adrenaline-spiking amusement parks, depending on which part of the island you spend most of your time on.
On the west side, Laguna Madre, the lagoon between the island and mainland Texas, teems with fish and other wildlife, and draws anglers and nature lovers. On the Gulf-facing east side, turquoise waters and white sands draw those in search of a tropical vacation. This is the side many people picture when they think of South Padre Island. It's where you'll find watersports, one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches, and the beach resorts. In fact, the popular Margaritaville chain, known for its beach-themed hotels, opened its first Texas resort on this part of the island. If you're planning a trip to the island, you can look forward to a grand time, with some amazing activities at your fingertips.
As you plan your itinerary, it's worth considering the top attractions to see which fit your vacay style. We've combed through Tripadvisor, travel blogs, and traveler reviews to find the activities that are most highly rated and leave the best impression with actual visitors.
Laze on white sands at Isla Blanca Park Beach
If you're visiting South Padre Island, you're probably escaping the Texas heat to cool down in the sparkling ocean. With palm trees scattered everywhere and inviting turquoise waters, the island, known as one of Texas' most Caribbean-like towns, is the ideal destination for shore escapes. By far, the prettiest, most idyllic beach to visit is the award-winning one inside Isla Blanca Park. Regularly voted the best beach in Texas by USA Today and ranked one of the island's top attractions by TripAdvisor, Isla Blanca is a stunning destination for beach bums — both the adventurous types and the laze-all-day procrastinators.
This beach is over a mile long ... it's perfect for all beachgoers. You can do fishing, snorkeling, diving, swimming, parasailing, etc.," gushed a visitor on Google. In addition to watersports, those looking for action can watch rockets launch from the nearby SpaceX Starbase if they time their visit to coincide with a launch. Just beyond the shore, energetic families seeking kid-friendly adventures can walk to Beach Waterpark for amazing water slides, a lazy river, and more.
With Isla Blanca Park Beach being one of the U.S.'s best white-sand beaches outside of Florida, it is entirely possible you may simply want to spend the day lazing on powdery sands and taking in blue waters. In that case, it's easy to rent an umbrella and stake out a spot on the sugary sands. Pack a lunch and use one of the shaded picnic areas so you don't have to get up to hunt for food! Visits to the beach cost $12 per vehicle at the time of this writing.
Watch a bagpipe performance at Lobo Del Mar Cafe
The highly rated Lobo Del Mar Cafe is more than an eatery — consider it a one-stop destination for tropical vibes, delicious eats, and entertainment. Its location on Laguna Madre Bay offers the waterfront views a beach vacation absolutely needs. And with meals having names like Lobo coconut shrimp, Mango mahi dinner, and Hula chicken sandwich, the menu reads tropical whether you're ordering breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Speaking of dinner, there is a happy hour every evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with mimosas, mai tais, draft beer, margaritas, and more to fuel the fun.
As happy hour is winding down, one of the most unexpected experiences on South Padre Island is warming up to wow visitors. Every evening at sunset, Lobo Del Mar brings out kilt-clad bagpipers to serenade the sun away and welcome in the night. One guest on Google was absolutely amazed: "At some point a live band started playing and then we got treated to a bagpipe performance. So unexpected and awesome!"
The soothing wafts of music from the bagpipers and the slight breeze kissing your face (and that drink in your hand!) are an ideal way to end the day, but if you're not quite ready to turn in yet, grab another drink; there is more. Every night, live music bands put on a show after the Scottish performance. Prepare to dance the night away if you're so inclined. If not, sit back and enjoy belly dancers, Irish step dancers, and more, as dance shows are part of the nighttime offerings.
Go fishing
With South Padre Island hosting Texas' biggest fishing tournament, there's no question its waters offer some of the state's best opportunities for anglers looking to spend a day with a reel. That competition, the Texas International Fishing Tournament, heads to the island every summer. And year-round, at least three other tournaments. The Ladies Kingfish Tournament, Ron Hoover Fishing Tournament, and the Redfish Rodeo offer the chance to partake in some friendly competition that you could plan a vacation around. Or, you could embark on your own adventure for a few hours. Either way, you'll be joining plenty of others in an activity Tripadvisor calls one of South Padre Island's must-do experiences.
How you achieve your fishing exploits is up to you. You could hire a guide and kayak, and go kayak fishing, or stay onshore and cast a line from land. Party boats and private charters are also quite popular. Whichever you choose, the island's reputation as a hotspot for angling means you'll have numerous options. "We had an absolute blast ... We came as a party of 11 and we all left with fish!" commented one Tripadvisor traveler in their review of a party boat.
If you go out on a kayak, nearshore areas include Laguna Madre Bay for croaker, kingfish, crevalle jack, and more, or the more crowded Brazos Santiago Pass for trout and tarpon. Private charters can take you offshore where you'll find larger species like marlin and barracuda. If you want to stay onshore, the jetties inside Isla Blanca Park are good for species like redfish and sheephead. And the lengthy Pirate's Landing Pier puts you close to flounder, trout, and catfish. Both places have tackle and bait shops. Remember to check fishing license requirements before your trip.
Enjoy wildlife at South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary
Tripadvisor ranked the innovative South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary second on its list of top things to do on the island, and it's easy to see why. From the fresh ways it immerses kids into nature to amazing wildlife experiences, the nature center is a memorable way to spend a day for both families and nature lovers.
Special programming for families ranges from a colorful nighttime glow-stick tour to find moths to Pollinator Investigator, an educational event where kids can learn about butterflies and bees and their impact on the environment. With the island being a bird magnet, there's also the Lower Laguna Madre Young Birders Club, which offers monthly bird-watching experiences for kids ages nine to 15. Visitors can time their trip to coincide with one of the club's adventures, while locals who plan on attending all the sessions can get an annual membership.
For nature lovers, birdwatching and alligator experiences will be the most memorable activities. Lovers of feathery creatures will want to carry binoculars while touring the center's amazing oases, as South Padre Island is one of the U.S.'s top destinations for birdwatching. The winged animals can be spotted year-round, but the best time to see them is during Fall Migration at the end of April, when colorful species like hummingbirds, warblers, painted buntings, and indigo buntings stop on the island during their migration. Illuminating talks on alligator biology, feedings of a 12-foot-long resident alligator, and the chance to hold baby gators make the Alligator Sanctuary equally interesting. At the time of this writing, entrance is around $5 for kids and $15 for adults. Guided tours are extra.
Go hiking at Laguna Madre Nature Trail
Nothing beats a leisurely walk while on vacation — unless that walk comes with water views and wildlife sightings along the way. The 1,500-foot boardwalk and surrounding 4 acres of marshland, known as Laguna Madre Nature Trail, are another attraction ranked in Tripadvisor's list of top things to do on the island, precisely because of the relaxing views and wildlife spotting opportunities. At only 19 minutes from end to end, the hike won't take a lot of time. But with all there is to see, you may find yourself stopping frequently to snap photos and end up staying longer. "Lots to see and explore. Even in December we saw some birds and interesting plants, said a visitor on Google who spent "about an hour here in total."
Nature enthusiasts will delight in the birdsong and greenery that engulf the first section of the hike. But as you get out to the water, the chirps often give way to a stillness that induces relaxation. The only interruptions may be sightings of laughing gulls, ducks, an occasional alligator, or any of the other creatures that call the bay home.
Like many other parts of South Padre Island, the trail is a birdwatcher's paradise, so also be on the lookout for the hundreds of species that like to spend time in the area. The bird blind at the end of the boardwalk offers views of flocks of birds splashing and chirping on the water, sometimes, so it's a good spot to spend a few minutes. To find the trail, head to the South Padre Island Convention Center and look out for the colorful Whaling Wall mural, which functions as the official trailhead (signs will point to the boardwalk).
Learn about turtles at Sea Turtle Inc
The highly rated Sea Turtle Inc. is one of those special places that impacts you deeply when you see the important work being done. From the volunteers' tender care of the turtles to the heart-wrenching stories of the dangers turtles face every day, a visit leaves a visceral impression on many visitors. "Sea Turtle, Inc. is one of those places you don't expect to hit emotionally, but it absolutely does," said a visitor on Google. " It's not just a quick attraction ... it's a place that leaves you with a real, deeper appreciation for sea turtles and the fragile world they live in."
After you've seen the expected — the museum, turtle feedings, and educational talks — head to the Resident Center, an area dedicated to turtles too damaged to survive in the wild. The creatures have been given a permanent home at the facility and are a visual reminder of why the facility matters. Another area, the Sea Turtle Hospital, houses dozens of turtles hurt by illness and human action. As you explore, the stories of how each creature came to be in the hospital may touch your emotions, so be prepared. Viewing windows allow you to see the clinic, CT Scanner room, and other behind-the-scenes work that goes into rehabilitating the creatures.
If your trip to South Padre happens during turtle hatching season (June to August), Sea Turtles Inc. offers early morning Sea Turtle Releases that may be the highlight of your trip if you're like this Google reviewer: "Watching a sea turtle return to the ocean was one of the most meaningful experiences we've had on South Padre Island." Visits cost between $5 and $15 at the time of this writing.
Go dolphin watching on an eco-cruise
Laguna Madre is home to families of indigenous bottlenose dolphins that are often seen frolicking in the water. It's totally possible to spot them around that area, so if you're an animal lover and you plan on spending lots of time on that side, you may just see a few on your trip. If you don't want to leave it to chance, book a dolphin-watching cruise with a reputable operator who knows where they like to play and prepare for some serious fun. Go a step further and book one of the popular eco options if you want to learn about other marine life.
A Dolphin Watch Eco-Cruise immerses you in South Padre Island's underwater world without snorkeling gear. Before getting to the dolphins, the boat stops and lowers a net that takes out a sample of the marine life. You get to visually experience what lies below while listening to an educational presentation on the contents of the net. After that, the dolphins are the next stop!
Once you get to their habitat, the social creatures are known to come right next to the boat sometimes, so have your camera ready! From diving in and out of the water to their unique interactions, expect to be amazed. For the best chance of seeing them, plan your trip for spring to early fall, when the dolphins are most present. If you can, book with Osprey Tours or one of the other outfits that offer guaranteed sightings.
Ride a horse on the beach at Island Adventure Park
Going horseback riding on the beach is on the bucket list for many visitors to beachy destinations. The romantic-looking activity is a dream for couples, horse lovers, and many in between. If you're going to South Padre Island and you have those dreams, you can finally make them reality with a highly-rated outfit called Island Adventure Park — the only place that seems to offer the activity in the destination."Our family had a really wonderful experience, " raved a participant on Google. "A sunset horseback ride on the beach ... We loved every moment and will forever cherish the memories..."
The guided rides are appropriate for any skill level and can be an hour or 90 minutes long. You can go with others or, if you want the beach to yourself, book a private session with your partner or larger group. Morning rides can be scheduled, but the sunset sessions will be the most romantic! These evening rides are also the best to book if you want to see wildlife along the way. Prices range from $99 to $209 per person, depending on the experience you choose. Rides aren't suitable for kids under six, and weight limits apply. If you go, the facility advises that you wear closed shoes that won't fall off your feet during the ride.
Thrill the whole family at Gravity Amusement Park
Gravity Park is one of the best things you can do on South Padre Island if you're traveling as a family. From miniature golf to a fear-inducing swing ride called the skycoaster, the amusement park has something for every member of the family, whether that's younger kids or adrenaline-seeking adults who still fancy themselves pretty young. For adults seeking thrills, the double go-kart ride, which requires a driver's license, is "a blast," according to a traveler on Google. And another, also on Google, said they: "died and was resurrected," after riding the skycoaster.
Younger kids have their own smaller go-karts, a climbing wall, and a mini-golf course, which gets these kinds of reviews on Google: "If you are looking for a place to spend a few hours and have a really great time stop by here ... We played a round of mini-golf, have not done that in a while, but WOW we had a blast!!" The Ferris wheel is another hit that both the adults and kids in the family will like. Visitors love that rides come with sweeping views of the island, made better by the lights twinkling in the night. Incidentally, night is the only time you'll be able to enjoy the park, as it opens at 6 p.m.! Gravity Park charges per ride and has no entry fee.
Go parasailing
From jet skiing to kiteboarding, watersports are unsurprisingly popular with visitors to South Padre Island. But there's something about leaving the water behind and soaring above that makes parasailing one of those must-do experiences. Sure, there's the adrenaline rush, and the views of the island and Laguna Madre are absolutely breathtaking from the sky. Those feelings are to be expected when you're suspended in the air above a tropical-esque island.
However, there's more to parasailing than heart-thumping excitement and stunning views. A visitor on Tripadvisor said it was "very peaceful floating over the water." Another, on Google, explained, "once you're up in the air, it's incredibly calm and one of the most enjoyable experiences." While we don't deny the excitement of being in the air, you may find yourself pleasantly surprised by the meditative tranquility that the ripples on the unending water can inspire.
You can go alone or with one or two others, depending on the facility you use. If it's your first time, you can take part with peace of mind, as you'll be wearing a life jacket under your harness and the operators are always in a boat below (pulling the parasail). Check online to find one of the many facilities on the island that offer the activity.