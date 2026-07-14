Top 10 Things To Do On Texas' South Padre Island

South Padre Island has come a long way from its ranch town days. Today, instead of cattle, millions of tourists flock to its powdery shores. And corrals and ranching structures have made way for all sorts of fun diversions and some of the best beach resorts in all of Texas. The attractions run the gamut from restorative wildlife sanctuaries to adrenaline-spiking amusement parks, depending on which part of the island you spend most of your time on.

On the west side, Laguna Madre, the lagoon between the island and mainland Texas, teems with fish and other wildlife, and draws anglers and nature lovers. On the Gulf-facing east side, turquoise waters and white sands draw those in search of a tropical vacation. This is the side many people picture when they think of South Padre Island. It's where you'll find watersports, one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches, and the beach resorts. In fact, the popular Margaritaville chain, known for its beach-themed hotels, opened its first Texas resort on this part of the island. If you're planning a trip to the island, you can look forward to a grand time, with some amazing activities at your fingertips.

As you plan your itinerary, it's worth considering the top attractions to see which fit your vacay style. We've combed through Tripadvisor, travel blogs, and traveler reviews to find the activities that are most highly rated and leave the best impression with actual visitors.