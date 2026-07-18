14 Wildly Popular RV Campsites In The Midwest, Ranked From Worst To Best

There's no one way to RV, which is one of the reasons it's such a perennially popular pastime across the U.S. From compact travel trailers to bus-size Class A motorhomes and everything in between, we love the open road as we search for beautiful scenery, access to outdoor recreation, and, if we've got the whole family in tow, plenty to keep everyone entertained. That's where some of the Midwest's best RV campsites really shine.

Below, we've compiled 14 of the best campgrounds around the region that offer distinctive landscapes, attractions, and in some cases, resort amenities. Those who need power for electronics and appliances will be grateful for hookups — which vary by park — plus easy access to local conveniences and rugged nature alike. Some are ideal for a quiet escape while others are fantastic for family fun. We've also really leaned into what makes these top of the heap, relying especially on visitor ratings and reviews from The Dyrt, Google, Tripadvisor, and Campendium.

All of the RV parks and resorts listed below are among the best in the Midwest, according to reviews, so when we say "worst," we're still talking "pretty darn good." It's just that the best of the best are genuinely fantastic, and visitors consistently rate their experiences very highly. In addition to the author's experience traveling with a camper trailer in the Midwest, we've cross-checked other "best campgrounds" lists published by Cruise America, Midwest Living, and others, narrowing our selection by amenities, scenery, and what's available in the vicinity. Read on for ideas for your next trip.