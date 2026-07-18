14 Wildly Popular RV Campsites In The Midwest, Ranked From Worst To Best
There's no one way to RV, which is one of the reasons it's such a perennially popular pastime across the U.S. From compact travel trailers to bus-size Class A motorhomes and everything in between, we love the open road as we search for beautiful scenery, access to outdoor recreation, and, if we've got the whole family in tow, plenty to keep everyone entertained. That's where some of the Midwest's best RV campsites really shine.
Below, we've compiled 14 of the best campgrounds around the region that offer distinctive landscapes, attractions, and in some cases, resort amenities. Those who need power for electronics and appliances will be grateful for hookups — which vary by park — plus easy access to local conveniences and rugged nature alike. Some are ideal for a quiet escape while others are fantastic for family fun. We've also really leaned into what makes these top of the heap, relying especially on visitor ratings and reviews from The Dyrt, Google, Tripadvisor, and Campendium.
All of the RV parks and resorts listed below are among the best in the Midwest, according to reviews, so when we say "worst," we're still talking "pretty darn good." It's just that the best of the best are genuinely fantastic, and visitors consistently rate their experiences very highly. In addition to the author's experience traveling with a camper trailer in the Midwest, we've cross-checked other "best campgrounds" lists published by Cruise America, Midwest Living, and others, narrowing our selection by amenities, scenery, and what's available in the vicinity. Read on for ideas for your next trip.
14. Hayward KOA Holiday (Hayward, Wisconsin)
The only Kampgrounds of America (KOA) destination on this list brings us up to the Wisconsin Northwoods community of Hayward. As a KOA Holiday, this spot is a step above the company's "Journey" category, which tends to be more basic. "Holidays" offers a variety of cabins and deluxe RV sites, with options for additional comforts such as patios, tables, and Adirondack chairs. You'll also find full hookups, plus more economical sites that offer just electrical service.
Hayward's location feels totally unique, tucked amid picturesque evergreen trees. Summertime recreational activities range from bike rentals and mini golf to a heated swimming pool and tubing on the Namegakon River — reservations are highly recommended, and the snack bar, Red Pine Express, is ideal for grabbing a treat after the kids have burned off a bunch of energy on the jumping pillow. And while the park is very popular with families, some visitors have recently taken issue with maintenance and general upkeep, including the pool. Overall, though, visitors find it relaxing and welcoming.
13. Indigo Bluffs RV Park & Resort (Empire, Michigan)
Situated just east of the village of Empire on The Wolverine State's northwest shoreline of Lake Michigan, Indigo Bluffs RV Park & Resort is within easy reach of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where you'll find bright blue waters, sand dunes, and recreation. Indigo Bluffs features tree-lined sites, many of which are shady, and offers the option of either a relatively basic RV Park site or a more luxurious RV Resort site, the latter with large patios and Adirondack chairs.
Indigo Bluffs is a unique experience because of its totally separate park and resort aspects. The former is touted as more family-friendly and therefore may be a little noisier, with the sites closer together. The latter provides a bit more breathing room and lovely landscaping. No matter which you choose, though, guests have access to a pool, bike rentals, a playground, a camp store, and more. Some guests have mentioned that upkeep could be a tad better and customer service is a bit hit-or-miss, but a positive Tripadvisor review notes that there's new management as of 2026.
12. Ozark Mountain Springs RV Park (Mountain View, Missouri)
Tucked roughly halfway between Mountain View and Willow Springs, Missouri, along U.S. Highway 60, Ozark Mountain Springs RV Park is a solid choice for a quick overnight stop or a base camp for exploring Mark Twain National Forest's trails and crystal clear springs. If you're into fishing, Jacks Fork and the Current River are located within about an hour, and the Ozark National Scenic Riverways park is located a 50-minute drive east.
Ozark Mountain Springs RV Park's sites are shady, and it's open all year. There's no guessing about what type of site is right for your rig, as they all offer full hookups — 30/50 amps, water, and sewer — that can accommodate any size vehicle and slide-outs. There's also daily trash pickup right from your site. "Full hookups. Owner is very nice. There are a lot of permanent/long-term residents," shares one visitor in a Google review. "You can definitely hear the highway." Another reviewer added, "My family stayed there for almost half a year! The owners are some of the nicest people!"
11. Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (Ashland, Nebraska)
Just off Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha, you'll find what Nebraska State Parks describes as an "ultra modern park": Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. It's nestled along the picturesque Platte River and offers a wide array of activities. There are a couple of small lakes for fishing and paddling, an indoor playground and climbing wall at the Activity Center, the Family Aquatic Center with pools and slides, an observation tower, and much more. And the two campgrounds, Little Creek and Lakeside, are also open year-round. The most convenient option is at Little Creek, where coin-operated laundry is available, along with modern restrooms and showers (also available at Lakeside).
Nebraska State Parks requires reservations to be made at least three days in advance of arrival, up to six months out. Sites are roughly divided into three categories: 30-amp electric, 50-amp electric with an "electric plus" option, or full hookups. Another thing to keep in mind with this and other state parks is that a state park entry permit is required in addition to the camping rate, which varies depending on whether you're visiting in-state or out-of-state and for how long, so remember to factor that into the overall cost.
10. Robidoux RV Park (Gering, Nebraska)
Location is everything at this western Nebraska RV park, right next to the historic Scotts Bluff National Monument, where you can retrace the original Oregon Trail. Operated by the City of Gering, Robidoux RV Park offers full hookup sites at a very reasonable $46 per night. Sites are well-spaced, so you won't feel packed in like a sardine, and while there isn't much shade to speak of, there are a few trees that give the property a pleasant feel. Emphasis is absolutely on the open plains and the rocky outcrop of Scotts Bluff nearby.
At 42 sites, Robidoux RV Park is not huge, making it the kind of place where you essentially have everything you need and nothing you don't. You'll find a dump station (closed during the winter), and there's a multipurpose room outfitted with a basic kitchen setup and room to play games or relax with other campers. You're also right on the edge of Gering, making it easy to reach grocery stores and local restaurants. There's a basketball court and a playground, but otherwise, there's a good amount of open space for walking dogs or playing ball. "While there isn't a fenced dog park, the City of Gering has one just down the road," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor. If you have Fido along, the off-leash, 5-acre Monument Dog Park is just 1.5 miles south.
9. Geneseo Campground (Geneseo, Illinois)
Beautiful shady sites characterize this easy-to-reach campground, only three miles from I-80 in Illinois, making it ideal for a quick stopover on a cross-country road trip or a relaxing spot to gather with family and friends. Geneseo Campground's sites are predominantly pull-through, which is ideal for big rigs. About two-thirds of the sites boast full hookups, and the rest include water and electric. There's an air-conditioned activities building, which is ideal for hauling in the board games during the hottest part of the day, and during the summer, the campground occasionally sets up outdoor movies.
In addition to a convenient camp store for last-second essentials, guests of Geneseo Campground can also rent bikes, including fat tires, pedal carts, and e-bikes, which you can take for a spin on the Hennepin Canal State Trail. Access the trail directly from the campground and choose which direction to head — in total, the trail spans nearly 105 miles. Or, if the water is calling — Hennepin Canal is also located right next to the campground — you'll find canoes and kayaks available to rent, too.
8. Tahquamenon Falls State Park (Paradise, Michigan)
One of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan's most beautiful parks, Tahquamenon Falls State Park centers around its namesake cascades, but there's so much more to explore across its 50,000 acres. "Absolutely worth the drive to enjoy all the peace, quiet, space, views, amenities, trails, and of course, the waterfalls," shares a visitor on The Dyrt. You'll find a handful of campgrounds, each with varying levels of convenience for RVers, making it a wonderfully wooded area to relax or to use as a base camp for exploring more of the U.P.
The eastern edge of the park is where you'll find the Rivermouth Campgrounds, one of which is modern, with 30-amp electrical at all sites, and the other of which is rustic, with no hookups. Head inland toward the falls, and you'll also find the larger Lower Falls Campground, which has two sections and also features 30-amp service, plus a few 50-amp spots. Here, you're in an ideal location for hiking or visiting a cluster of lakes to the northwest of the campground. And if you can't resist wetting a line, this is the spot to do it, with ample fishing spots along the Tahquamenon River, in Betsy, Clark, and Sheephead Lakes, and in several streams and lakes outside of the park boundary.
7. Wildwood RV Park & Campground (Shafer, Minnesota)
Another RV park that's ideal for the whole family with amenities like mini golf, a heated pool, a bar, pizzas, games and themed activities, basketball and volleyball courts, and more — phew! — is Wildwood RV Park & Campground. It's located roughly halfway between the communities of Shafer and Taylor Falls, quite close to the St. Croix River, with Wisconsin right across the way. It's a gorgeous natural area, with the bluffy Interstate State Park — there's a Minnesota side and a Wisconsin side — just a couple of miles away. But if you want to hang out at Wildwood most of the time, it has the amenities for it!
Visitors love that there's tons to do at Wildwood. "Easy and convenient to book kayaks, nice to have pick-up and drop-off right at the campground," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor. "2 p.m. checkout was good to allow the kids one last swim." Complaints tend to revolve around the amount of space between sites — a common discussion among RVers — however, customer service and friendliness are a strong suit. The Wildwood General Store, which is open from early May to late October, stocks plenty of goodies, including wine and beer.
6. On-Ur-Wa RV Park (Onawa, Iowa)
On-Ur-Wa RV Park has convenience written all over it. The campground is known for its excellent, welcoming customer service, including a guided site assignment upon arrival. You'll find clean, level pull-through sites that are shady and well-spaced, and its location right off I-29 puts it in a great position for an overnight stop between Sioux Falls and Omaha. With 4.8 stars on both Tripadvisor and Google, the only potential drawback visitors mention is its location directly behind a large gas station complex, which means you'll likely hear some truck noise. "The owners are extremely nice. Nice shade trees," shares a guest on Tripadvisor. "Very quiet even though near the highway. We would stay again."
Lewis and Clark State Park is just three miles to the northwest, where you can see a replica of the historic explorer duo's distinctive keelboat. Nearby Onawa is a great stop along the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, a 220-mile route that brims with unique geological formations and outdoor recreation. And if you're tallying up unique and quirky stops around the country, Onawa is also incidentally home to the widest main street in the U.S.
5. Indiana Dunes State Park (Chesterton, Indiana)
Among Indiana's best state parks for RV camping, the Lake Michigan-adjacent Indiana Dunes State Park is a real treat if you're seeking beachy Great Lakes vibes in the Midwest. State parks can often be hit-or-miss when it comes to RV-friendly amenities like hookups, but the campground offers a solid 134 sites, all equipped with 50-amp electricity. It's also located just west of the artsy Indiana resort town of Beverly Shores, which is fantastic for good food and shops.
All of the sites at the Indiana State Park campground are back-in, so be prepared to maneuver, but it's worth it for shady, spacious spots to park and easy access to hiking trails and the park's namesake dunes, which can reach around 200 feet high. It's hard to go wrong with the views of the lake you can find here, not to mention that Indiana Dunes National Park — which often gets a bit more attention — is located directly to the west, so it's almost like having twice as much park to explore. "Definitely take a walk over the top of the dunes. The view of Chicago is amazing," shares a visitor in a review on Campendium.
4. Brown County State Park (Nashville, Indiana)
No list of Midwest RV campgrounds would be complete without a mention of Indiana's Brown County State Park just outside of the walkable, charming town of Nashville. The area is popular for its stunningly rolling landscape, earning it the moniker "The Little Smokies." And for RVers who crave the relaxing vibes of being in the middle of nature, more than 300 sites offer electric hookups to make it a bit more comfortable. Most provide 30 amps, while some include 20/30/50 options. Two primary campgrounds are ideal for RVers: Taylor Ridge and Buffalo Ridge.
If you have your horse in tow — there are more than two dozen bridle trails ranging in length from 0.3 mile to nearly 11 miles, and there's a separate Horseman's Campground. Overall, you'll find sites that are large, spacious, and nestled in the trees, where quiet relaxation is a great complement to the park's other activities and amenities such as guided trail rides on horseback from the Brown County Saddle Barn, tennis courts, fishing, and more.
3. Tettegouche State Park (Silver Bay, Minnesota)
Tettegouche State Park covers more than 9,300 acres along pristine forest and Lake Superior shoreline along Minnesota's beautiful North Shore. It sits just north of the community of Silver Bay, which is halfway between Duluth and Grand Marais. And as campgrounds on this list go, Baptism River Campground is on the smaller side with only 28 sites, 22 of which provide 50-amp electrical hookups.
"We stayed at 26E which has 30 amp and 50 amp," shares a visitor in a 5-star review on The Dyrt. "The state park website says only 50 amp, but it had both." The same guest also notes that the site had lots of space, a common theme in numerous positive reviews of the campground, and that it is located in one of Minnesota's most breathtaking and historic state parks, with unbeatable access to forested hikes, waterfalls, and panoramic Superior views. Don't miss the overlook at Shovel Point.
2. Peninsula State Park (Fish Creek, Wisconsin)
According to USA Today 10Best, Door County, Wisconsin's Peninsula State Park rings in at number three on its top 10 reader-selected list of best state parks around the country for 2026. Its location has a lot going for it: stunning Lake Michigan shoreline, idyllic woods, historic structures, and the vibrant town of Fish Creek, Wisconsin's "most charming small town," right next door. Dozens of combined miles of hiking and biking trails meet spectacular views from the observation deck of Eagle Tower, beaches, Eagle Bluff Light Station — which opened newly reconstructed historic buildings in summer 2026 — and, of course, camping.
The most popular campground for RVers is also the largest: Tennison Bay. Ninety-seven of its 188 sites provide electrical service, and there are two modern restroom buildings with showers, plus three more with flushing toilets but no showers. But for a more intimate experience that's also right on the water, head to Weborg Point Campground, where all 12 sites have electricity, plus a fully accessible modern bathroom with showers, and a nearby fishing pier.
1. Custer State Park (Custer County, South Dakota)
At 71,000 acres, Custer State Park is famous for its annual Buffalo Roundup in September, and it's a fantastic basecamp for exploring western South Dakota and the Black Hills. Campers have several options for modern campgrounds with electrical hookups, and visitors love the nearby access to beautiful lakes for fishing and paddling, as well as hiking and grasslands. Head to Blue Bell, Game Lodge, Grace Coolidge, Legion Lake, Stockade North, Stockade South, or Sylvan Lake Campgrounds for sites with electrical hookups, with quantities varying by campground.
Game Lodge is among the most popular for RVers looking for more amenities, as it sits a quarter of a mile from the historic State Game Lodge, where you'll find a restaurant, plus a general store just one mile away that includes a laundromat. Grace Coolidge is also only a mile from the store, making it just as convenient. "This state park is stunning, and an absolute must-do when visiting the area," shares a visitor on Campendium. "The Wildlife Loop Road is a great way to see the animals in their natural habitat." This 18-mile scenic route is an opportunity to spot bison, elk, deer, prairie dogs, and much more.