12 Tips From Park Rangers For Having The Best Grand Teton National Park Experience

With well over three million visitors annually, Grand Teton National Park is one of the most-visited national parks in the country. Its namesake mountain is the tallest peak in the Teton Range, which crests above the gorgeous, year-round tourist destination of Jackson Hole. Its rarefied air, remarkable wildlife, stunning views, and historic places make it a bucket list national park destination. But if you're visiting for the first time — especially if you've never been to this part of the world — there are some things rangers would love for you to know about making the most of your visit.

Below, discover 12 tips shared by rangers based at Grand Teton National Park. These folks are experts when it comes to enjoying your trip and doing it safely — not just for you and other visitors but for the wild denizens that call the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem home. You'll learn a thing or two about how to prepare, plus how to avoid disappointment and frustration if you visit during a busy time. From places to get the best views to pointers about where to go to have the best chances of seeing elk and moose, rangers share some great tips that even seasoned visitors may find useful.

To compile this list, we've focused on numerous sources featuring expert advice, including Grand Teton National Park social media channels, National Geographic, and more. We've referenced NPS.gov for practical information, plus associated foundations and government resources for official data.