The Best Jazz Cities To Experience (Other Than New Orleans), According To Research

Widely acknowledged as the birthplace of jazz, it's no surprise that New Orleans has a special place in the heart of any jazz lover. The Big Easy is regarded by many to be "the world's number one music destination" and is part of the Americana Music Triangle, alongside Memphis and Nashville. There are plenty more storied jazz cities to explore, however, whether you're taking a musical train journey that starts in Chicago or flying to discover new frontiers in experimental jazz in Eastern Europe.

To narrow it down, we looked for cities that boast a vibrant live music scene, a strong connection to jazz history, and a community that supports both established musicians and rising stars. Factors like the number of jazz clubs, annual events, local conservatories, and overall cultural appreciation of the genre all played a role.

We also consulted the writings of experts like Sylvia Brooks, a jazz vocalist and songwriter, who has a list of favorite places across the world to discover new sounds. "From New Orleans to Paris via belonging to the jazz clubs, jazz music has been the vehicle of cultural interchange," she writes on SylviaBrooks.com. "You don't need to possess vast jazz expertise or be a consistently curious visitor. What matters is that you take in the vibrancy and diversity of the jazz world." Together with original research and experts' opinions, we've curated an intriguing and unexpected list of the best jazz cities around the world.