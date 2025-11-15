15 Maps That Will Change How You See The World

There once was a time not so long ago when you couldn't go anywhere without a thick foldable map from an unassuming gas station or a lengthy set of printed Mapquest directions. But even now that we're deep in the golden age of Google Maps and GPS, there's still plenty to love about a quality map. After all, the classics never go out of style.

There are the artfully rendered pieces of historical cartography that give us a vista into the past, but then there are those maps that tell us more about our world than we ever thought possible. From maps that reveal the vast secrets hidden just beneath the ocean's surface to those maps that tell us a story of just how closely the human race is connected, a good map can be a source of insight, reflection, and even introspection. A few of the most fascinating maps may even lead us to some of our best adventures yet.