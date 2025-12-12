5 Charming Virginia Towns That Go All-Out For Christmas, According To Visitors

Virginia is for lovers — lovers of history, lovers of the outdoors, lovers of beaches, and especially lovers of the holidays. Few states do Christmas quite like Virginia. The Colonial-era aesthetic that defines many of its towns — cobblestone streets, brick sidewalks, old taverns, and Victorian-era downtowns — naturally creates the storybook charm associated with classic Christmas tales. Add seasonal wreaths, candles, and garlands, and these towns begin to feel as though they've been pulled from a holiday greeting card. Much of Virginia also experiences nor'easter snowstorms in winter, with especially heavy snowfall in mountainous areas such as the Blue Ridge Mountains, dotted with tiny towns along the western stretch of the state. Such scenes make for especially enchanting Christmas destinations. Old Town Alexandria; Colonial Williamsburg; charming little Abingdon, Staunton, and Middleburg; along with Bristol, Charlottesville, and historic estates like Mount Vernon and Monticello, Thomas Jefferson's home and centerpiece of the Monticello Wine Trail, all turn up the magic during the holiday season.

To narrow down the top five Christmas towns in Virginia, we reviewed tourism boards, online forums, review platforms, reputable publications, and roundups spotlighting towns known for exceptional seasonal décor and entertainment. We also aimed for geographic variety — from the Piedmont to the mountains to the coastal plain — to offer a small but representative sample of what the commonwealth brings to life at Christmastime.

From candlelight tours and light displays to Christmas markets, holiday boat parades, the season blends old-world warmth with distinctly Virginian charm. Whether you're drawn to waterfront cities or quiet mountain hamlets, you're sure to find festive backdrops across the state. This list is not in any way exhaustive, but we hope it inspires delightful December adventuring — and maybe even helps you live out your own Hallmark-movie holiday dreams.