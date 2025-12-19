America's 5 Best Highways In 2025, According To Truck Drivers

Not all road trips are about the destination. When you're embarking on a long drive in the U.S. especially, you have to love the journey as well. In a vast country with cities and towns spread out across its belly and coastlines, you're often driving along long roads with little scenery for hours at a time. This is when you simply want to find a good surface, healthy traffic flow, and plenty of amenities for a smooth and convenient drive.

America has a large number of named Interstate Highways covering more than 46,000 miles of road, but not all are created or maintained equally. Some routes, such as the I-70 in Indiana, are infamous for being rough on vehicles and drivers, especially during long drives. Poor surface conditions and neglected upkeep result in many drivers developing a complicated relationship with these roads. Other interstates around the country get praised regularly for their surface condition and amenities. Some might say this should be a given for any interstate, but that's neither here nor there.

When it comes to finding the best highways in the country, the most trustworthy appraisals come from those who drive them almost daily. This is where the Overdrive Truckers' Highway Report Card comes in. This driver's bible covers the country's best and worst highways for road quality and parking based on surveys of truckers who use these roads regularly. For good measure, these reviews have also been combined with Trucker Path's definitive interstate rankings based on roadside amenities, parking, and fuel prices, helping us determine the five best highways in America for 2025, in no particular order.