America's 5 Best Highways In 2025, According To Truck Drivers
Not all road trips are about the destination. When you're embarking on a long drive in the U.S. especially, you have to love the journey as well. In a vast country with cities and towns spread out across its belly and coastlines, you're often driving along long roads with little scenery for hours at a time. This is when you simply want to find a good surface, healthy traffic flow, and plenty of amenities for a smooth and convenient drive.
America has a large number of named Interstate Highways covering more than 46,000 miles of road, but not all are created or maintained equally. Some routes, such as the I-70 in Indiana, are infamous for being rough on vehicles and drivers, especially during long drives. Poor surface conditions and neglected upkeep result in many drivers developing a complicated relationship with these roads. Other interstates around the country get praised regularly for their surface condition and amenities. Some might say this should be a given for any interstate, but that's neither here nor there.
When it comes to finding the best highways in the country, the most trustworthy appraisals come from those who drive them almost daily. This is where the Overdrive Truckers' Highway Report Card comes in. This driver's bible covers the country's best and worst highways for road quality and parking based on surveys of truckers who use these roads regularly. For good measure, these reviews have also been combined with Trucker Path's definitive interstate rankings based on roadside amenities, parking, and fuel prices, helping us determine the five best highways in America for 2025, in no particular order.
Interstate 90
The I-90 is impressive in length and quality, spanning over 3,000 miles across the country and connecting Seattle in the west to Boston in the east. But America's longest interstate isn't on this list for length alone. Trucker Path ranked it as the best interstate overall for truck stop amenities and fuel prices, giving it an impressive rating of 93.50. The I-90's Montana section also made the top 10 list of the country's best interstate routes based on trucker surveys in the Overdrive Highway Report Card. This is high praise from a community that knows the difference between good, bad, and ugly highways.
This is one of America's most all-encompassing drives, running through 13 different states and connecting iconic cities. It also takes you through the Rocky Mountains, passing various lakes, and running between national parks like Yellowstone and Glacier. Rural and urban scenery abound, but you also have tediously long stretches where there's nothing to see except fields of farmland. Then there are the mountain passes around Spokane and Missoula, which are very adventurous and scenic, but can also be a hazard during the snow season. A heavy flow of truckers, commuters, and travelers, particularly around Illinois and Indiana, also makes this one of the busiest and most hazardous roads in America.
Truckers and regular drivers alike still enjoy using this interstate because of how it easily connects so many destinations. It also covers numerous roadside attractions and well-stocked pitstops. These attractions range from Chestnut Ridge Park in New York to the birthplace of the creator of Superman in Ohio. You can also stop off at Garnet Ghost Town in Montana, a once-thriving mining spot in the heart of majestic mountains.
Interstate 80
If you're driving directly east or west across the country between California and New York, chances are you're on the I-80 — that's how long this behemoth is. The I-80 runs through 11 different states, including mountain passes that reach a maximum elevation of over 8,600 feet. One particular section is known as Wyoming's surreal Highway to Heaven, renowned for its spectacular vistas, holy optical illusion, and challenging winter conditions.
Despite its various peaks and troughs, truckers really love this highway, which has not one but three state sections (Nebraska, Ohio, and Nevada) included in the Overdrive Highway Report Card's top 10 interstate routes. It also came in at No. 9 on the Trucker Path list of top Major U.S. Trucking Corridors with a solid score of 90.68. It's the I-80's road conditions and lack of congestion in certain sections that make it a winner for truckers. These also aren't too shabby for road trippers, though you will have to share the roads with plenty of semi-trailers.
The I-80 is considered by many to be the best cross-country interstate in America. A big reason for this is the diversity of places and settings it transports you through. If you're heading west to east, you'll leave from San Francisco and drive past fascinating stops like Reno, the Empire Mine State Historic Park, Salt Lake City, Michael Jackson's childhood home, and the mysterious ghost town of Centralia — a once-thriving mining destination in Pennsylvania — before finishing at Teaneck in New Jersey.
Interstate 44
Traversing the three states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri, Interstate 44 isn't as far-reaching as other highways on this list. However, it's one of the nation's oldest and most important highway links for anyone traveling east or west in the American Heartland. For this reason, I-44 has been, and continues to be, well-maintained and improved through various projects, particularly by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
One of the most recent projects is costing over $470 million and should reduce traffic congestion and crashes across the state's section, covering numerous counties. The Oklahoma Department of Transport is also rehabilitating some of its I-44 bridges to increase driver safety on the interstate. These projects and many others should improve a highway that's already won over truckers with its convenient truck stops, parking, and discounted fuel stations, resulting in Trucker Path giving the I-44 the third-highest score of 92.72.
If you're driving along the I-44, you'll have plenty of opportunities for sightseeing. It runs parallel to the world-famous Route 66 at times, which can often make it less congested compared to the more historic road trip option. The highway also passes through many Route 66 stops, including Joplin, Missouri's underrated artsy city with trendy boutiques. In Oklahoma, you can stop in Oklahoma City, home to the Paseo Arts District, which is full of historic charm and amazing eats.
Interstate 10
Like the I-90 and I-80, Interstate 10 is a coast-to-coast highway, connecting the Pacific and Atlantic sides of the U.S. On the West Coast, it begins in Santa Monica, California, traversing around 2,500 miles of America's southern cities, towns, and landscapes to finish in Jacksonville, Florida. If you want to explore America's southernmost destinations, such as New Orleans, El Paso, Tallahassee, and Houston, chances are you'll need to jump on the I-10 at some point.
As America's southernmost cross-country highway, Interstate 10 is also an important route for truckers transporting goods from the country's ports. So it's a good thing most truckers tend to appreciate its road quality and amenities. In the most recent Trucker Path rankings, it was one of only 12 interstates that scored higher than 90. Two of its sections, the routes through Texas and Florida, were also featured in the Overdrive Highways Report Card's top 10 interstate routes in America based on trucker surveys.
Driving the I-10 can take you through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. Due to its length, there are way too many notable stops along I-10 to name them all here. However, if you're planning on driving this highway, you may want to check out El Paso, as it's considered one of the top places to retire in the Southwest. Louisiana also offers many worthwhile pit stops. And if you need to stretch your legs, pull into Tunica Hills, a scenic forest right outside Baton Rouge that's packed with nature trails.
Interstate 5
The I-5 runs north and south along the West Coast, linking popular destinations like San Diego and Los Angeles in California, Portland in Oregon, and Seattle in Washington. If you wanted to, you could drive it all the way from Mexico to Canada. The California section of the I-5 was recently named America's busiest highway, and according to Trucker Path, it's one of the country's top two interstates, scoring a 92.97 rating.
There are more scenic routes up the coast to take instead of the I-5, such as the Pacific Coast Highway in California. However, if you're looking for a drive with plenty of truck stops and decent fuel prices, the I-5 delivers. It also offers its own moments of beautiful highway scenery, particularly when you pass the Rogue River and Mount Shasta, the latter of which is an eerie vacation spot straight out of a sci-fi epic.
The I-5 is being maintained with various improvement projects along its length, including extensive pavement rehabilitation between Redding and San Diego. There is also an ongoing preservation project in Washington focusing on pavement repairs and anti-earthquake strengthening. California also has plans to widen certain I-5 sections where traffic congestion has become unacceptable. This is fortunate, as two of the biggest critiques of the I-5's California section by truckers in the Overdrive Highway Report Card were the congestion and pavement conditions.
Our methodology
For this article, we looked at the appraisals and rankings provided by actual truckers that were used to create the Tucker Path results and Overdrive Highway Report Card. We considered what truckers were saying about certain interstates in the report card and selected only highways that Trucker Path scored 90 or higher. We also looked at state-specific improvement projects for interstates to determine which ones were getting the most love and should continue to be well-maintained for years to come.
Keep in mind that while interstates are fast, they can be heavily congested in certain areas and are naturally more occupied by trucks than other slower routes. This can be stressful for some drivers. They also aren't always the most scenic options in some states, so if you prefer a slower pace and seeing more on your drive, you may want to avoid them.