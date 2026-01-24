The 5 Top-Rated Places To Retire On The Jersey Shore

The 18-mile Long Beach Island (or LBI, to locals) hugs the New Jersey coast about 25 miles north of Atlantic City. Its sandy beaches, beautiful parks, historic landmarks, and unique museums make Long Beach Island a popular destination for tourists. The land is split into six towns, each of which has its own identity and attractions, including three that rank among the area's top retirement destinations: Beach Haven, Surf City, and Ship Bottom.

The beloved family-friendly beach town of Beach Haven gets the highest marks on its Niche.com scorecard, ranked the third-best place to retire in New Jersey. Surf City is just behind it in the fourth spot, and is notable for its high percentage of retirees — of the 1,200 people who live in Surf City, about half are seniors. Between these towns is Ship Bottom, known as the "Gateway to Long Beach Island" since it's built around the only bridge to the mainland.

The area around Beach Haven is known for family fun at spots like Fantasy Island Amusement Park. Next to the park is Bay Village, a shopping hub designed to look like a 19th-century town. Ship Bottom also has shops and restaurants, along with summer concerts at the boat ramp and events like the October LBI Kite Festival and the island's annual Christmas parade. Surf City offers the most relaxed vibe, with low-key beaches that seniors with limited mobility can still enjoy thanks to the Gator Program. Whichever town you're in, you'll have easy access to all of these attractions with the LBI Shuttle, which runs from Memorial Day through early October and costs just $5 a ride.