5 Magical Winter Campgrounds Around Chicago, According To Visitors

It's no secret that Chicago is home to some magical neighborhoods worth visiting during the winter season. But, for those who prefer spending time surrounded by nature, we've rounded up some equally magical destinations for camping. While a visit to a state park or nearby forest can make for a great day trip, there's something extra special about winter camping, when you can enjoy nothing but serene landscapes for miles around.

Winter camping in frigid Illinois might seem only for the brave, but plenty of people argue it's a great opportunity to have the woods to yourself without the typical sunny-weather crowds. Per a user in Reddit's camping community, "As a life-long Illinois resident, winter is the best time here. No crowds, no ticks or skeeters. I'm in the woods from October to April."

For campers seeking enchanting surroundings in the midst of the coldest time of year, we've narrowed down the options to just five top-rated destinations with camping amenities available during at least part of the winter season. To hunt down the best spots, we consulted camping blogs, social media forums, and visitor reviews. For a more thorough rundown of our approach, scroll to the end of this roundup to explore our methodology. Otherwise, read on for the perfect places to pitch a tent (or pull up your RV) for a wintry camping adventure not too far from Chi-town. Picturesque snowy landscapes, winter sports opportunities, and icy water features frozen in time await you.