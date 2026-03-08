The 5 Deepest Lakes In New York, According To Data

Situated at the southeastern base of the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George is a narrow freshwater body that reaches a maximum depth of 196 feet. This blue-water lake stretches for 32 miles between the village of Lake George in the south and Ticonderoga on its northern end. Nicknamed the "Queen of American Lakes" by 19th-century poet James Fenimore Cooper, Lake George has drawn visitors for centuries thanks to its beauty and rugged natural surroundings. This includes its idyllic shoreline and the nearby Pharaoh Lakes Wilderness Area, a 46,000-acre preserve with lakes, ponds, streams, and mountains, along with over 70 miles of hiking trails.

Lake George is particularly known for its more than 170 islands, 44 of which are owned by the state and offer opportunities for camping. These islands vary in size, are clustered in three separate groups, feature well-kept sites tucked among the forest, and are even home to native deer. It's also a great place for anglers, with a number of fish species calling its waters home, including mammoth lake trout and landlocked salmon.

One of the most popular ways to experience the lake is to get out on the water on a cruise. The Lake George Steamboat Company offers a number of cruises on vintage paddlewheel steamboats, which will transport you back in time as you glide along the placid surface to the chug of the engine and turn of the wheel. For more history on Lake George, check out Fort William Henry, a former British Garrison that played a key role in the French and Indian War in the mid-1700s. When it comes time to lay your head, consider staying at Highlands Castle, a wildly charming real-life castle that overlooks the lake.