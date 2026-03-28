13 Wildly Popular Romantic Resorts In Arizona For A Weekend Getaway
Arizona doesn't always get top billing when people imagine romantic getaways, but it should. With its mountain backdrops, desert sunsets, and historic ranch lands, the state has several luxurious resorts oozing with romance. Some lean into quiet luxury, complete with soothing spa services, candlelit dinners, and peaceful gardens, while others offer a little adventure, from guided hikes to horseback rides through the Sonoran Desert.
To find the resorts that couples return to again and again, we looked at highly rated stays across the state, focusing primarily on Google reviews while also referencing other sources like travel publications and forums. The result is a list of 13 wildly popular romantic resorts in Arizona, from secluded hot spring retreats to stylish boutique hotels. Some are ideal for wellness-focused escapes, others for outdoorsy couples, and a few are steeped in history, dating back more than a century. What they all share are undeniably romantic features, ranging from beauty and seclusion to special experiences like stargazing or couples spa treatments — all ideal for an unforgettable weekend away.
The Hermosa Inn (Paradise Valley)
Escape into the 1930s cowboy era at the Hermosa Inn, a charming boutique property nestled in Paradise Valley. Constructed in the adobe hacienda style, the Hermosa Inn was originally built by cowboy artist Lon Megaree as a home. By the 1940s, the space became a guest ranch, welcoming guests ranging from other artists to Hollywood elite.
For couples seeking a peaceful escape, the 4.7-rated Hermosa Inn includes 43 private casitas and guest rooms, some of which offer features like fireplaces and patios, while features like hand-painted murals, gardens, and Camelback Mountain and desert scenery add to the romantic ambiance. Onsite, find Lon's, an acclaimed eatery featuring globally-inspired, locally-sourced cuisine. Not only is its cuisine well-rated — Paradise Valley's top restaurant on Tripadvisor, in fact — but it's also a gem for romantic getaways, thanks to touches like outdoor fireplaces, fountains, and live music. You can also enjoy a cocktail or bite at Lon's Last Drop, a more casual space with dim lighting and a cozy atmosphere. Plus, the resort offers spa services, and in the spirit of its original owner, hosts other fun events like art walks and even art classes, with a mimosa in hand.
CIVANA (Carefree)
Just 40 minutes outside Scottsdale, one of America's most peaceful cities, lies one of Arizona's most relaxing hideaways for couples. Since opening in 2018, CIVANA Wellness Resort has become one of Arizona's most popular getaways, earning not only a 4.5 with over 1,700 reviews on Google, but attention from publications ranging from Condé Nast Traveler to Travel + Leisure and Afar. Geared toward personal growth and adventure, find an array of spa services, including couples massages and a two-hour "Sacred Time for Two" experience, which comes with champagne, a bath soak, a meditation, and a massage. Guests can also choose from a full lineup of activities for every type of couple, including mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, yoga, pickleball, and more.
CIVANA guests can enjoy seasonal and regional cuisine at the resort's café and restaurant, while each room includes a balcony or patio, so you can soak in the surrounding Sonoran Desert scenery. "My husband and I truly enjoyed every aspect of our experience," shared one recent guest on Google. "We left feeling refreshed and grateful for such a thoughtfully designed experience, and we can't wait to return."
Amara Resort and Spa (Sedona)
Tucked into Uptown Sedona, where you'll find the bulk of the city's shopping, dining, and artistic community, the four-star Amara Resort and Spa offers travelers plenty of boutique charm and tree-lodge style. Rated a 4.3 on Google, Amara Resort and Spa offers features like a heated infinity pool, and private cabanas, alongside red rock scenery. Among the resort's numerous spa services (which include Himalayan salt massages and lavender-infused clay wraps), any can be booked in the couples room. For patio dining complete with handcrafted cocktails and seasonal fare, Amara offers the SaltRock Kitchen. At the time of writing, a half rack of lamb, salmon with lump crab, and ahi tuna tostadas are all on the menu.
"When can I move in permanently?!" said one recent Google reviewer, who visited the resort on a couple's vacation. "Lovely ambiance; staff is unparalleled for service and friendliness; stunning view from our king view room." For some extra romance, couples can even book Amara's "two of a kind retreat," a package that includes late checkout and daily breakfast in bed.
The Scott Resort and Spa (Scottsdale)
The Scott Resort and Spa brings bohemian and Caribbean touches to Scottsdale. Named one of the best hotels in Scottsdale by Travel + Leisure, this romantic resort is ideal for travelers seeking a relaxed but still lively getaway. Couples can cozy up by a fire pit or sip a cocktail (or margarita pitcher) from within one of the Scott's shaded cabanas, or even join in on one of the fun events held throughout the week, including game nights, live music, classic movie nights, and DJ sets. Or dip your toes into one of the hotel's pools — one of which is a sandy beach pool. When it comes to dining, the Scott offers Latin-inspired fare like Oaxacan pizzas and spiced skirt steak with chimichurri and masa potato cakes at the Canal Club.
When you're ready to venture outside the Scott, in true Cuban style, you can even ride into Old Town Scottsdale in a vintage, robin's-egg-blue Chevrolet Bel Air. "We enjoyed a 4 night stay celebrating our anniversary and everything was above and beyond," said one guest on Google, where the resort is rated a 4.3. "If you are looking for a beautiful getaway that is in the perfect location and in walking distance from everything — this is your place. You will be so happy you did it!"
Royal Palms Resort and Spa (Phoenix)
This five-star hotel in Phoenix, the Royal Palms Resort and Spa, is especially beloved by couples, thanks to its fusion of charm and luxurious amenities. At the Spanish Colonial-style villa, which dates back to the 1920s, there's no shortage of opportunities for romance, from candlelit al fresco, locally sourced dining blanketed by stars, or opting for a spot indoors in front of a soothing fireplace. For a fun activity to do with your loved one, take one of the mixology classes offered throughout the week, practice yoga in the hotel's lush garden, or explore the hotel's grounds on a guided history tour. On Friday and Saturday nights, you can even enjoy some live music in the hotel's bar. Couples can also indulge in spa services at the Alvadora Spa or unwind under the palm trees at the resort's outdoor pool.
Part of Hyatt's Unbound Collection and a one Michelin Key, couples can opt for private villas with fireplaces, fountains, and Camelback Mountain views. Some rooms even offer marble deep-soaking tubs, and rainfall showers. "Our room was very comfortable, immaculately clean, and charming. I loved that it felt more personal than your standard cookie cutter hotel room," said one Google reviewer of the 4.7-rated hotel. "Our stay at the Royal Palms was very romantic and they made me feel so special every step of the way. We'll definitely be back."
Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia (Scottsdale)
For an award-winning spa with Spanish and Moroccon vibes, look no further than Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia. "Hands down one of the most romantic resorts in Arizona," said travel blogger Whimsy Soul. Omni features tiled courtyards, a rooftop pool, and private cabanas, not to mention a hammam-style spa (centuries-old Turkish bathhouses) for all your pampering needs, and desert and mountain scenery visible from each of Omni's 253 hotel rooms. You'll also find dining options aplenty, like Prado — which was even named a diners' choice for romance by OpenTable. Its dinner menu features an array of Spanish tapas, from marinated octopus to fig-glazed lamb, along with locally-raised prime beef, paellas, and more. Andalucian tapas are also available at Mbar, along with cocktails, a curated wine selection, and live music on weekends.
"The hotel grounds are beautifully maintained with plenty of cozy spots to sit, lounge, and take in the scenery," said one Omni guest on a birthday and anniversary getaway. "The food was fantastic — we had breakfast and lunch there every day during our 5-day stay, and every meal was consistently delicious." The five-star resort has garnered a 4.5 rating on Google, with more than 3,000 reviews.
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa (Scottsdale)
Among Arizona's luxury resorts and spa escapes, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa is one of the most wildly popular. A frequent mention among Redditors in r/Phoenix seeking couples getaways, this five-star hotel also has a 4.7 Google rating, with past guests praising the views, hospitality, and spa services. For maximum relaxation, Sanctuary features an infinity pool that's adults-only on weekends, private cabanas stocked with a television, chips, and salsa, and historic tennis courts once frequented by celebrities. For dining alongside Paradise Valley scenery, head to Elements, which serves seasonal and sustainably sourced cuisine with dishes like sashimi, bone-in ribeye, and lobster pasta.
Rooms are contemporary and include details like local, desert-inspired artwork, soaking tubs, and mountain scenery. At its spa — which was even named Arizona's best spa in 2025 by World Spa Awards — you can opt for anything ranging from coconut oil and sea salt body treatments to warm water therapy, known as watsu. "This was one of the nicest resorts we've ever stayed at," said one recent Google reviewer. "I looked for reviews from locals for staycation and I see why they chose this hotel over and over again. If you are looking for a relaxing stay with all the amenities that make you feel like you've truly escaped, I can't recommend sanctuary enough."
Ambiente (Sedona)
Surrounded by the canyons, red rocks, and mountains of Coconino National Forest lies another favorite among couples: Ambiente. The adults-only resort has all the makings of a romantic weekend escape, with private stargazing terraces complete with fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls revealing Arizona's red rocks. Seasonal, farm-to-table dining can be found at Forty1, which highlights dishes like jerk-spiced chicken, seared diver scallops, and filet mignon with leek and miso fondant.
The hotel is also an ideal choice for outdoor couples. From Ambiente, you also have access to 300 miles of Sedona's trails, like the Munds Wagon Trail, a 6.6-mile pathway leading toward Merry Go Round Rock's expansive red rock scenery. When it's time to relax, head to Ambiente's Velvet Spa for a couples treatment, which can include soaking baths and massages, or, for the spiritually inclined, energy work intended to deepen your bond. "... I can honestly say Ambiente was one of the most incredible hotel experiences we've ever had," said one Google reviewer, who raved about the top-notch service, luxurious spa, and views from their room. "... the property feels incredibly intimate and peaceful — at times it felt like we had the entire place to ourselves ... this is the kind of place that stays with you long after you leave."
Enchantment Resort (Sedona)
If you're dreaming of a romantic getaway filled with Sedona's trails, wildlife, and serene views, then this popular pick is for you. Rated a 4.5 on Google and considered one of Sedona's "best year after year" by Condé Nast Traveler, Enchantment Resort offers charming casitas with red rock views, seasonal cuisine, and lots of secluded time in nature. "Our casita was beautiful, cozy, and private, the ideal setting for a romantic getaway," said one guest on Google who spent their honeymoon at Enchantment. "The resort itself is breathtaking, surrounded by incredible views that make you feel completely at peace."
Adventurous travelers shouldn't skip stopping by the Trail House, where you can learn more about the 400 miles of hiking trails nearby, rent a mountain bike, or even set up a guided tour to the Grand Canyon or a full-day expedition to Antelope Canyon, one of the most beautiful canyons in the West. For something a little more low-key, get in touch with your artsy side at a pottery, candle-making, or watercolor class. As an International Dark Sky community, you also don't want to miss one of Enchantment Resort's nighttime experiences, whether it's hiking under the moonlight or private stargazing with a resort astronomer. Find spa services at Enchantment's sister property, Mii Amo, a Forbes five-star wellness resort, just a five-minute walk away.
Tanque Verde Ranch (Tucson)
If you're looking for a taste of the Wild West, then you've found it at Tanque Verde Ranch. This 640-acre Rincon Mountains escape was first settled by Indigenous tribes, but in 1856, the land was taken over by cattle rancher Don Emilio Carrillo. The centuries-old getaway remained in his hands until he died in 1908, four years after surviving a hanging by bandits who'd attacked the ranch. Over the next century, the property changed hands a few more times — including one time in 1945, when the owner was sent to jail after shooting another cowboy.
Nowadays, this 4.6 Google-rated resort is certainly more peaceful, and guests praise the food, experiences, and overall experience. From sunset horseback riding along Tucson's towering cacti to soaking in a hot tub with a mountain backdrop, Tanque Verde Ranch offers couples both adventure and rejuvenation. Rustic rooms and private casitas are situated throughout the property — for one of the most tranquil, book a Quail Hollow casita for extra privacy, a separate patio, and a cozy fireplace. Upscale southwestern dining can be found at Carrillo Restaurant, or opt for a more casual vibe at the Doghouse Saloon, where you'll find bar food like buffalo wings and bacon-topped burgers. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the ranch also hosts an old-fashioned cowboy cookout, complete with live entertainment and barbecue.
Castle Hot Springs (Morristown)
You may not expect to find a lush green oasis in a desert canyon, but that's exactly what awaits you at Castle Hot Springs, a 4.7-rated gem just over an hour outside of Phoenix. From soaking in geothermal hot springs to dining on meals straight from the hotel's garden, Castle Hot Springs is the ultimate immersion into the Sonoran Desert. Considered Arizona's first wellness resort, Castle Hot Springs has been drawing in travelers since the 19th century — including figures like the Rockefellers and Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy — all seeking the calming properties of the three onsite springs. You can even enjoy the mineral-rich spring water from within your sky-view cabin and quaint bungalow, which includes an outdoor soaking tub, fireplaces, and private patios.
Apart from relaxing in the springs, Castle Hot Springs offers spa treatments, along with wine tastings, pickleball courts, hiking trails, mountain bike tours, and more. "The word 'Oasis' could easily has been created to describe Castle Hot Springs," said one past guest who celebrated an anniversary at the resort. "Castle Hot Springs proved to be an extraordinary retreat; one that combines relaxation, adventure, and exceptional service."
L'Auberge de Sedona (Sedona)
Since opening in 1984 as a four-cottage retreat, L'Auberge de Sedona has become a go-to for travelers seeking luxury and seclusion. Over the years, the resort has grown significantly — in 2025, the hotel completed a significant renovation, with 70 new rooms and a new and improved pool and spa. But one thing has remained the same over time — it's a gem for couples. From idyllic cottages — some of which have outdoor cedar showers, fireplaces, and deep-soaking tubs — to rooms overlooking Sedona's rugged, unspoiled desert beauty, the 4.4-rated L'Auberge de Sedona is geared toward couples seeking rest and rejuvenation.
Partake in dishes like crab tagliatelle or tomahawk ribeye for two at Cress on Oak Tree, L'Auberge de Sedona's fine dining establishment, tucked along a peaceful creek and surrounded by trees. L'Auberge de Sedona also offers a slew of spa and holistic wellness services, including a couples package, an earthy body scrub, an aromatic massage, and a composite human design reading. "The most perfect place I've ever been with my wife—ever," said one recent guest on Google. "This place has a way of unlocking something deep inside, stirring feelings I never knew I had, and pulling us together in a way that can only be described as magic."
El Tovar Hotel (Grand Canyon Village)
For a breathtakingly scenic locale for a weekend getaway, there are few places more show-stopping than the Grand Canyon. And for romantic destinations within the Grand Canyon, there's nothing better than El Tovar Hotel. Since 1905, El Tovar, located right on the canyon's South Rim, has greeted guests ranging from Theodore Roosevelt and Albert Einstein to Paul McCartney and Oprah Winfrey.
Each of its 78 rooms offers its own distinct design and charm, and the hotel offers plenty of rustic but upscale style, with its dark wood paneling, stone features, and warmly lit dining room, where you'll find dishes like peppercorn-crusted strip steak with smoked whiskey sauce, Sonoran shrimp with chipotle cream, and elk milanese served at dinner. Rated 4.4 on Google with more than 4,000 reviews, this hotel has stood the test of time. "This classic, charming and rustic place will elevate the whole experience of visiting Grand Canyon," said one vacationer on Google who visited as a couple. "The view from our room was breathtaking and we enjoyed both the sunrise and sunset from the huge private balcony."
Methodology
To determine wildly popular options for couples, we primarily used Google ratings, occasionally referring to other sources such as Reddit, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and the travel blog Whimsy Soul, ensuring that we could find positive reviews specifically from couples for each selection. Only hotels that offer romantic features, which can be natural scenery, beautiful design, couples spa services, on-site dining with ambiance, and activities were considered. Additionally, we intentionally selected resorts across Arizona's main tourist regions.