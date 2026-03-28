13 Wildly Popular Romantic Resorts In Arizona For A Weekend Getaway

Arizona doesn't always get top billing when people imagine romantic getaways, but it should. With its mountain backdrops, desert sunsets, and historic ranch lands, the state has several luxurious resorts oozing with romance. Some lean into quiet luxury, complete with soothing spa services, candlelit dinners, and peaceful gardens, while others offer a little adventure, from guided hikes to horseback rides through the Sonoran Desert.

To find the resorts that couples return to again and again, we looked at highly rated stays across the state, focusing primarily on Google reviews while also referencing other sources like travel publications and forums. The result is a list of 13 wildly popular romantic resorts in Arizona, from secluded hot spring retreats to stylish boutique hotels. Some are ideal for wellness-focused escapes, others for outdoorsy couples, and a few are steeped in history, dating back more than a century. What they all share are undeniably romantic features, ranging from beauty and seclusion to special experiences like stargazing or couples spa treatments — all ideal for an unforgettable weekend away.