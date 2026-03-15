The Midwest's 10 Best College Towns For Easy Weekend Getaways
The Midwest is packed with several college towns, which have their universities to thank (at least in part) for a wide array of museums and sports venues, plus diverse activities, festivals, and landmarks that reflect each area's local character. Madison, Wisconsin, for example, is simultaneously the state capital, home to a Big Ten Conference football team, and so friendly to cyclists it's known as the "biking capital of the Midwest." Head over to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and you'll find one of the nation's largest juried art fairs along with great shopping and access to local nature. That's just the beginning.
Major Midwest universities like Northwestern, Ohio University, the University of Iowa, and many more are nuclei of cultural experiences and attractions. Think performance venues, farmers markets, incredible restaurants, recreational opportunities, and much more. They're ideal for weekend getaways because college towns brim with unique heritage and landmarks, plus world-class events thanks to the institutions' investment not only in their campuses but in a sense of community pride imbued in each of these communities.
Below, explore 10 great Midwest cities with renowned universities, ranging from somewhat small destinations like Lawrence, Kansas, to sprawling suburban areas like Evanston, Illinois — which is a great jumping-off point for visiting more of Chicago or a fantastic option for locals planning a meaningful staycation they'll never forget. Whether you relish heartland charm in central Illinois or take in Lake Superior views in northern Minnesota, read on for some of the best things to see and do to help plan your next weekend jaunt.
Ann Arbor, Michigan (University of Michigan)
Located in southeastern Michigan, less than an hour's drive west of downtown Detroit, Ann Arbor is an inviting city home to about 122,000 residents. Its tree-lined streets, humming University of Michigan campus, shopping, and more than a dozen vibrant historic districts are among the reasons this college town is an ideal weekend destination. Kerrytown, located just north of downtown, is home to the renowned Zingerman's Delicatessen, which specializes in fine pantry essentials and global treats.
Sports enthusiasts may want to plan a weekend visit around a Wolverines game at Michigan Stadium, but there's also plenty to entertain those not so excited about football. The 130-vendor indoor farmers market, which has been running for more than a century, pops up on Detroit Street every Saturday, year-round. Speaking of events, the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair runs for one long, busy weekend in July, during which nearly 1,000 artists set up their work around a 30-block area, and you'll find great local food and live music.
The university's beautiful Matthaei Botanical Gardens & Nichols Arboretum comprise another reason why Ann Arbor should be your next weekend getaway. Join a guided "Wonder Walk" or visit an on-site exhibition. If you can't get enough of exhibits, the University of Michigan Museum of Art presents a wide range of historical and contemporary exhibitions, and the campus Natural History Museum will even impress the kids with its fossil displays and curiosities. The popular Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum also invites learners to discover science and the natural world through a range of sensory experiences.
Madison, Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin)
A unique college town and state capital all in one, Madison sits on an isthmus between two picturesque lakes — Monona and Mendota — and brims with walkable neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are a major point of pride for local residents, thanks to active neighborhood associations and community organizations that help facilitate events such as the East Side's French-influenced La Fête de Marquette or the quirky Fools' Flotilla, a costumed parade of paddlers on the Yahara River.
The design of downtown Madison literally surrounds the State Capitol building, which is also the highest point in the city and will remain that way thanks to legislation passed in 1966 that keeps the skyline centered on this striking landmark. Connecting several blocks between the west side of Capitol Square and the University of Wisconsin campus is the cultural heartbeat of downtown Madison: State Street. Along this "bohemian, hippie street" that's a walkable Wisconsin fun zone in the heart of downtown, you'll find myriad shops, such as Anthology and Art Gecko, specializing in imported gifts and decor. State Street is also a go-to for great eats and timeless college town vibes, like State Street Brats with its retro, Germanic tavern feel.
Madison is also one of the most bike-friendly cities, according to the League of American Bicyclists, with numerous bike paths through town and lots of opportunities for scenic rides around the surrounding area. For a blast of greenery in the winter, head to Olbrich Botanical Gardens, or in the summer, soak up lake vibes and university energy at the iconic Memorial Union Terrace, which overlooks Lake Mendota.
Iowa City, Iowa (University of Iowa)
In 1839, Iowa City was chosen as Iowa's state capital, which necessitated the construction of a building to house all the offices and chambers needed for running the government. Less than two decades later, however, the capital moved to Des Moines — a great city to visit in its own right — where a much larger, gilt-topped Capitol building took shape. Fortunately, Iowa City's original seat of government is currently run as a museum as part of the University of Iowa campus. It's just one of the many great reasons Iowa City makes for an enjoyable weekend getaway destination.
One of the more unusual attractions in Iowa City can be traced to 375 million years ago. The Devonian Fossil Gorge, an ancient seabed, was exposed during a couple of floods over the past several decades, where a thick slab of stone contains fossils dating to tens of millions of years before the dinosaurs. After you've spotted as many ancient creatures as you can, head out to Wilson's Orchard & Farm, with a quaint on-site market, food, cider, and seasonal U-pick produce.
Iowa City is an arts and culture hub, brimming with events and exhibitions to take in at the Englert Theater, the Stanley Museum of Art, and the Museum of Natural History. Even more history can be found at the postcard-worthy Amana Colonies, which sit just 25 miles northwest of the city. This National Historic Landmark was established by a group of German immigrants in the mid-1800s. They lived communally and sustained themselves through farming and mills. Today, these seven villages are a unique attraction with charming shops and historic inns.
Athens, Ohio (Ohio University)
Picturesque Athens, Ohio, sits in the southeastern part of the state and is home to the historic Ohio University. The school is also the reason you'll find plenty of creativity on display at the Kennedy Museum of Art, along with a range of open-air exhibits and beautiful nature amid the university's Museum Complex. Campus, of course, is just the beginning.
Athens is a buzzing college city that's one of Ohio's most walkable gems, nestled in the rolling foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, so it enjoys influences from the Midwest, South, and East. The surrounding countryside is ideal for farming, and you can take advantage of what local producers bring to the Athens Farmers Market year-round on Saturday mornings. For a hand-crafted, locally sourced taste of the region, head to Little Fish Brewing Co. for award-winning beers. The brewery even offers a charming farmhouse Airbnb next door. Another not-to-be-missed local joint is Jackie O's Pub & Brewery, where you'll find 18 drafts and great bites.
The Dairy Barn Arts Center is a family-friendly destination for local and regional exhibitions and workshops, but if you crave something even a little quirkier, look no further than O'Betty's Hot Dog Museum, which celebrates everything frankfurter-related.
Duluth, Minnesota (University of Minnesota)
With its skyline marked by its giant Aerial Lift Bridge, which allows cargo ships to pass to and from its busy port, plus scenic parks and historic sites, Duluth is a Midwestern "climate refuge" with stunning lake views and tasty dining. Canal Park is a hub for downtown, where you'll find the bridge, dining, and accommodations like Lift Bridge Lodge and Canal Park Lodge. Stop into unique local shops and galleries like Lake Superior Art Glass and grab a gourmet burger and brewski at Canal Park Brewery.
Duluth is also the gateway to Minnesota's picturesque North Shore and its scenic byway along Lake Superior's impressive shore. There are eight state parks along this stretch, including Gooseberry Falls, which is only 40 miles north of town by way of the quaint town of Two Harbors, but it feels like a world away. Another great way to take in this segment of the Lake Superior shoreline is on a ride aboard the North Shore Scenic Railroad, where heritage trains convey passengers from the historic St. Louis County Depot in downtown Duluth to Two Harbors and back.
For spectacular views within the city limits, head to Enger Park, where you can climb Enger Tower and take in a sweeping panorama of downtown Duluth, its harbor, and Lake Superior. Stroll along the Lakewalk to get up-close and personal with Gitche Gumee — an endearing nickname for Lake Superior loosely translated from "big water" in the Ojibwe language — or head to Congdon Park for some great hikes without even leaving town.
Lawrence, Kansas (University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University)
Located just about 45 minutes west of Kansas City, Missouri, Lawrence is a trendy Kansas college city with a hip downtown and live music scene. Its downtown includes great places to eat, shop, and take in local events. For one weekend every May, loads of street performers gather crowds for the Lawrence Busker Festival, where you can enjoy everything from live music to circus tricks. In May, October, and during the holidays, artisan fairs feature locally made arts and crafts.
Lawrence makes for a great weekend shopping destination thanks to funky, artsy, and inviting places like Wonder Fair and Striped Cow for artist-made gifts, apparel, and home goods, or Lawrence Antique Mall, for vintage and secondhand items. Fiber enthusiasts may stop at the Yarn Barn, which specializes in both knitting and weaving yarn and offers a wide range of supplies and equipment. Refuel with brunch at Ladybird Diner or fish and chips from Free State Brewing.
Especially if you encounter a rainy day, don't miss the Spencer Museum of Art on the University of Kansas campus, or sample a bit of local history at the Watkins Museum of History. If the weather is clear, relax with a stroll at Prairie Park Nature Center or head about 15 minutes southwest of downtown to Clinton State Park, which features a large lake, 9- and 18-hole golf courses, hiking trails, and hundreds of campsites, making it a great base for outdoors-lovers.
Champaign-Urbana, Illinois (University of Illinois)
Champaign-Urbana exemplifies the welcoming Midwest energy of America's heartland, with research and innovation centered at the University of Illinois. You can even thank locals and alumni for the advent of residential air conditioning and whipped cream in a can. Head there for a weekend stay to see Broadway shows or sports at the State Farm Center, tune in to phenomenal performances at the historic Virginia Theatre, or take in international art shows at Krannert Art Museum.
Local agriculture makes its way into unique stops in the area, such as Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch and Alto Vineyards, the latter of which sells wines made from Illinois-grown grapes. If lagers and IPAs are more your speed, you'll have plenty of new brews to taste at Triptych Brewing, The Blind Pig, and Riggs Beer Company. Riggs' pleasant rural setting is ideal for enjoying a cold one on the patio during the summer and taking advantage of a rotating number of local food trucks and great live music. When you're ready to drop your bags, head to the historic and homey Champaign Garden Inn, located near campus and featuring five beautiful rooms that merge modern comforts with antique furnishings.
Evanston, Illinois (Northwestern University)
Whether you're a Chicagoan looking for a staycation or seeking a great base camp for exploring the area, Evanston boasts college charm and lively suburban vibes. The city is home to the elite Northwestern University, which excels in journalism, the arts, engineering, and more. The Block Museum of Art sits in a wonderful modern building right on the lakeshore, where the campus sprawls against the backdrop of the Great Lake. A walk along a green peninsula known as the Lakefill provides spectacular views across the water and south toward downtown Chicago.
A local landmark and a feature of the skyline since 1874, Grosse Point Lighthouse is located on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Between June and September, its small museum and the tower itself are open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays. Once evening rolls around, see a show at SPACE, which features myriad musical styles, including jazz and blues, for which the Chicago area is renowned. If you love folk music, plan your trip during mid-September, when the weekendlong Evanston Folk Festival invites more than a dozen musicians to its stage in Dawes Park.
If the weather is on your side and you have your clubs along, don't miss 18 holes at the Glen Club, which also features a hotel. Alternatively, cozy up in the refined Graduate by Hilton, with its nostalgic collegiate character. Then grab dinner at popular local restaurants like The Peckish Pig, Prairie Moon, or Trattoria Demi, among many other great spots.
Bloomington, Indiana (Indiana University)
About an hour southwest of downtown Indianapolis, Bloomington is a welcoming Midwest destination that makes an ideal weekend spot for the whole family. Especially because the city of nearly 86,000 residents is within easy distance of the sprawling Monroe Lake and its numerous recreation areas, plus several state forests and nature preserves, it's a fantastic choice for combining outdoor activities with cultural experiences in town.
Indiana University is known for programs ranging from business to STEM to the arts, so the campus is a draw for its Eskenazi Museum of Art, Museum of Archaeology & Anthropology, and the University Collections at McCalla, which features rotating exhibitions in eight gallery spaces. Immerse yourself in fashion history at the Elizabeth Sage Costume Collection, or head off campus to the Hinkle-Garton Farmstead, which features two farmhouses and other buildings across 11 acres.
If you're traveling with children, visit WonderLab, where interactive exhibitions focus on science and technology. Later, catch a show at the historic Buskirk Chumley Theater, or walk around the Square downtown, where you'll find dozens of shops and locally owned eateries. Dig into delicious biryani and butter chicken at Amrit India, then get a blast from the past at the Orbit Room, which features retro arcade games and live events.
South Bend, Indiana (University of Notre Dame)
Known for the University of Notre Dame and its Fighting Irish football team, South Bend, Indiana, is a go-to for collegiate sports, but it also has plenty more to offer visitors. South Bend ranked as the cleanest city in America, per a 2025 study, so you can rest easy knowing it'll be extra good for your health to be out exploring local parks like Rum Village, located on the southwest edge of town, or Potato Creek State Park — just about 25 minutes' drive southwest of downtown.
History and pop culture are featured at the Studebaker National Museum, celebrating the legacy of the car manufacturer founded in South Bend in 1852 by a couple of brothers who started out making wagons. Today, the 55,000-square-foot museum contains three levels chock full of everything automobile history enthusiasts will love, from famous carriages to stylish midcentury rides. Other unique attractions in town include the Civil Rights Heritage Center, which transforms a once-segregated swimming pool into an educational destination, and the family-friendly Potawatomi Zoo.
After lunch at The Lauber or Fatbird, among many other great places to dine in downtown South Bend, make your way to a unique landmark called the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. It's located on the Notre Dame campus, and it's modeled at a 1-to-7 scale in a nod to the famous shrine and pilgrimage destination in Lourdes, France. To round out the evening, take in a Broadway show at the Morris Performing Arts Center or one of a huge range of live performances at the South Bend Civic Theatre. Finally, cozy up in the stunning Oliver Inn, a bed and breakfast in a breathtaking historic home, or head to the timeless Morris Inn, located on the Notre Dame campus.
Methodology
In addition to the author visiting the cities on this list, including Madison, Champaign-Urbana, Duluth, Iowa City, Bloomington, Evanston, and Lawrence, we also researched local and regional tourism websites to find great roundups of local offerings, including annarbor.org, exploreminnesota.com, and many others.
For specific information about seasonality or opening times of specific locations, and general offerings, we consulted official websites for individual businesses or organizations, including government sites for parks and community amenities. To ensure we shared what these college towns have to offer in terms of entertainment, attractions, and places to stay and eat, we focused on experiences and destinations that visitors have rated highly on sites such as Tripadvisor, Reddit, Google, and AllTrails.