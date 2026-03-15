The Midwest's 10 Best College Towns For Easy Weekend Getaways

The Midwest is packed with several college towns, which have their universities to thank (at least in part) for a wide array of museums and sports venues, plus diverse activities, festivals, and landmarks that reflect each area's local character. Madison, Wisconsin, for example, is simultaneously the state capital, home to a Big Ten Conference football team, and so friendly to cyclists it's known as the "biking capital of the Midwest." Head over to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and you'll find one of the nation's largest juried art fairs along with great shopping and access to local nature. That's just the beginning.

Major Midwest universities like Northwestern, Ohio University, the University of Iowa, and many more are nuclei of cultural experiences and attractions. Think performance venues, farmers markets, incredible restaurants, recreational opportunities, and much more. They're ideal for weekend getaways because college towns brim with unique heritage and landmarks, plus world-class events thanks to the institutions' investment not only in their campuses but in a sense of community pride imbued in each of these communities.

Below, explore 10 great Midwest cities with renowned universities, ranging from somewhat small destinations like Lawrence, Kansas, to sprawling suburban areas like Evanston, Illinois — which is a great jumping-off point for visiting more of Chicago or a fantastic option for locals planning a meaningful staycation they'll never forget. Whether you relish heartland charm in central Illinois or take in Lake Superior views in northern Minnesota, read on for some of the best things to see and do to help plan your next weekend jaunt.