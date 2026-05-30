13 Essential Cities Across The World For Cocktail Lovers

Some destinations just go hand-in-hand with drinks. Italy pairs perfectly with wine, Germany with beer, and Oaxaca, Mexico with slow sips of a smoky mezcal. and when it comes to the perfect cocktail, a number of cities across the globe stand out as well. Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or just dipping your toes into the world of mixology, these are the essential cities to add to your list. From the cities who excel at a signature spirit or and have a deeply-rooted cocktail culture to destinations pushing the envelope with creative and experiential beverage programs, each of these cities showcase their unique identities through mixology.

These cities were determined through a blend of personal experience, and ample research, largely consulting 2025's World's 50 Best Bars list. The prestigious ranking is published annually, and is determined by over 800 international bartenders, consultants, drinks writers, and other cocktail experts, and was used both to narrow down the best cities for cocktail lovers, and the specific bars to highlight in each. Additional information regarding local cocktail culture and history stemmed from sources including Punch, the BBC, National Geographic, Food and Wine, Michelin Guide, TimeOut, Bon Appetit, and Imbibe Magazine.