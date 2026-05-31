The World's Most Beautiful Underrated Beaches Are Untouched Escapes Most Tourists Never Find

The most famous beaches in the world didn't achieve their status by accident. Waikiki, Copacabana, Bondi — all of them initially attracted tourists with their stunning beauty. Fast forward to today, and you might find that beauty hidden under beach bars, sun loungers, and Instagram crowds. The music gets louder every year, costs go up, and, of course, construction begins on new resorts as soon as the last of the high-season holidaymakers head back home. You would think the exponential development in these places is because there is nowhere else. But they are not the only beautiful beaches on the planet. Far from it.

Thankfully, there are extraordinary stretches of coastline throughout the world that still sit quietly unknown. No gaggles of tourists, no hawkers, no tailors pulling you into their shops. Just beautiful shores of sea and sand that invite you to stay for a little while. There are numerous reasons why they are quiet. They might sit in a country not known as a coastal paradise, or they might be too remote and difficult to get to. Some visitors may be put off by the lack of infrastructure, or maybe algorithms simply aren't pushing them onto social media feeds.

Most travelers never find them, but we have a few to share with you. This list has some of the world's most beautiful, most underrated, and most untouched beaches, and they were drawn from the collective opinions of travel bloggers, as well as the author's personal experience. But, please, if you visit, respect what makes them special and try to keep their secrets intact.