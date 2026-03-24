America's 10 Beaches That Are Best-Kept Secrets From Tourists

The most famous beaches in America need little introduction: Waikiki's turquoise waters and swaying palms, Santa Monica's sun-bleached boardwalk, and South Beach's Art Deco backdrop and endless white sand are all iconic for good reason. The seaside restaurants and bars, the beautiful people, those saturated sunsets — America's best beaches offer it all. However, they can sometimes feel less like an escape and more like a music festival with no headline act, especially in the summer. Trying to relax when you're towel to towel, enduring long queues for parking, and the nonstop thump of Bluetooth speakers make it feel like everyone came up with the same idea on the same weekend you did.

However, there are thousands of other beaches in the U.S. Beaches where you can hear the water crashing on the shore. Beaches where seals haul out on rocks without paying you much attention. Beaches where eagles circle overhead. And, on a lucky day, beaches where you can witness whales breaking the surface out on the horizon. These are America's lesser-known beaches, and they might ask something of you first before they reveal their secrets. It could be a choppy ferry journey or a steep, muddy trail, a tide-timed crossing, or even a rope-assisted descent down onto the sand. Any effort to get to them makes your arrival feel earned, and it has been easy for locals to keep these beaches secret. However, here are a handful we're letting tourists in on.