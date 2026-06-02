Texas' 9 Underrated Gulf Coast Beaches Have The Same Charm With Little Crowds
Texas has a long coastline. It runs from the U.S.-Mexico border in the south to the Texas-Louisiana state line. This stretch of sandy shore includes more than 360 miles of beaches facing the Gulf. According to the University of Texas at Austin's Bureau of Economic Geology, over 75% of those beaches (including some of the Gulf Coast's best beaches) are open to the public. Not surprisingly, however, better-known beaches (such as those found in places like Port Aransas or on South Padre Island) can become quite crowded. But if you'd rather spend your day at the beach surrounded by fewer people, there are plenty of options for that as well.
Considering there are literally beaches from border to border in the Lone Star State, it is quite possible to find a piece of sandy shore where you can escape the throngs of beachgoers. In fact, some of Texas' most breathtaking beaches are some of the least crowded. A few of these more desolate beaches are even within very close proximity to some of the state's most consistently congested stretches of sand. However, they tend to receive fewer visitors for various reasons, such as being a bit challenging to access or having more restrictions and rules. So, regardless of which portion of the Texas Coast you are visiting, you will be able to find a beach with relatively few crowds.
Boca Chica Beach
Boca Chica Beach is the southernmost beach in Texas, as it follows the international border with Mexico. This spacious beach with tropical vibes occupies a section of land known as Brazos Island at the end of Highway 4, just east of Brownsville. It extends from the mouth of the Rio Grande River north toward the Brazos Santiago Pass, which separates it from South Padre Island. Brazos Island State Scenic Park occupies a portion of the 8-mile-long Boca Chica Beach, which is largely undeveloped. Although it is a public beach, Boca Chica is sometimes closed for SpaceX launches.
Padre Island National Seashore
Between South Padre Island (SPI) and Corpus Christi, two of the most-visited coastal destinations in Texas, sits Padre Island National Seashore, the world's longest undeveloped barrier island. The national seashore is separated from SPI by water. To reach the entry, it is necessary to drive through Corpus Christi, which borders it to the north. Within the national seashore, visitors have access to over 60 miles of beach. The first 5 miles, which includes North and Malaquite beaches, is accessible with two-wheel-drive cars. Beyond that, four-wheel drive is recommended. However, those portions of beach are some of the most pristine and least crowded in the state.
Mustang Island State Park
On the opposite side of Corpus from the national seashore is Mustang Island State Park. This mesmerizing state park with miles of beach is another excellent option for those who want to get away from the crowds. The state park is easily reached via TX-358 East from Corpus Christi to the west or via TX-361 South from Port Aransas to the north. There are 5 miles of sandy shore within the park. Perhaps because an entry fee is required, this beach is typically far less crowded than the beaches on either side of it. Driving is allowed on the sand, and the area is also considered an ideal spot for beachcombing and family beach days.
San José Island
Nicknamed St. Jo, San José Island is a unique place. For one, it's privately owned. Per the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce, "visitors must stay on the beach below the mean high tide line," which is designated public land. Luckily, "that is exactly where a wealth of birding, shelling, fishing, and beach combing can be found."
St. Jo is also only accessible by boat, meaning visitors must catch the passenger ferry at Fisherman's Wharf in Port Aransas. Although this quiet, underrated island sits across the channel from one of Texas' busiest beach towns, it feels worlds away. That's because, other than a few ranch buildings, San José is completely undeveloped.
Matagorda Beach
Although it is less than 100 miles south of Houston, Matagorda Beach is the antithesis of the big city's hustle, bustle, and crowds. This beach blends pristine beauty with recreational activities along its 20+ miles of drivable sandy shoreline. Matagorda begins at the mouth of the Colorado River and extends east. On the west side of the river, there are an additional 35 miles of beach that are even less crowded, but can only be reached by boat or kayak. For family-friendly activities, find Matagorda Bay Nature Park located near the entrance of the drivable beach.
Surfside Beach
The small coastal village of Surfside Beach is about an hour's drive from either Houston or Galveston. It is known as one of Texas' most beautiful and family-friendly beaches. It is also far less crowded than many bigger and better-known beaches. Surfside has a drivable stretch of beach as well as a pedestrian-only section. Although sunbathing and beachcombing are top things to do here, visitors can also enjoy activities such as surfing, windsurfing, ocean kayaking, and surf fishing at Surfside Beach. During fall, winter, and spring, this beach is also a popular destination for birders.
Jamaica Beach
Although it is located on Galveston Island, Jamaica Beach is actually a separate community. The city of Jamaica Beach, and its namesake stretch of sand, are located on the west end of the island, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Galveston. While less than a mile long, Jamaica Beach is a great option for those who are looking for an uncrowded beach escape on Galveston Island. The fact that Galveston State Park helps separate Jamaica Beach from the city of Galveston gives the destination an even more secluded feel, making it the perfect place for a quiet day at the beach or a sunrise stroll along the shore.
Crystal Beach
Crystal Beach, considered one of Texas' best beaches, is a quiet stretch of peninsula sand. It is located about halfway up the 27-mile-long Bolivar Peninsula, which lies just north of the inlet connecting Galveston Bay with the Gulf. Crystal Beach can be reached by land from the north or by taking the free Bolivar Ferry from Galveston Island. However you get there, once in Crystal Beach you'll get to enjoy relaxed coastal vibes, uncrowded conditions, and pristine beaches. Besides sunrise views and beachcombing, Crystal Beach is best known for fishing and birding.
Sea Rim State Park
Situated very close to the Texas-Louisiana border is yet another amazing and uncrowded beach. Sea Rim State Park encompasses over 5 miles of Gulf beaches along the Southeast Texas shoreline. Sea Rim is located about 30 minutes south and west of Port Arthur. The beach and the park are rarely, if ever, crowded. Many people visit the park to explore the vast marsh while kayaking. On the beach, visitors can beachcomb, swim, bird watch, and fish. It is even possible to camp by the beach at this unsung Texas state park.