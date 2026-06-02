Texas' 9 Underrated Gulf Coast Beaches Have The Same Charm With Little Crowds

Texas has a long coastline. It runs from the U.S.-Mexico border in the south to the Texas-Louisiana state line. This stretch of sandy shore includes more than 360 miles of beaches facing the Gulf. According to the University of Texas at Austin's Bureau of Economic Geology, over 75% of those beaches (including some of the Gulf Coast's best beaches) are open to the public. Not surprisingly, however, better-known beaches (such as those found in places like Port Aransas or on South Padre Island) can become quite crowded. But if you'd rather spend your day at the beach surrounded by fewer people, there are plenty of options for that as well.

Considering there are literally beaches from border to border in the Lone Star State, it is quite possible to find a piece of sandy shore where you can escape the throngs of beachgoers. In fact, some of Texas' most breathtaking beaches are some of the least crowded. A few of these more desolate beaches are even within very close proximity to some of the state's most consistently congested stretches of sand. However, they tend to receive fewer visitors for various reasons, such as being a bit challenging to access or having more restrictions and rules. So, regardless of which portion of the Texas Coast you are visiting, you will be able to find a beach with relatively few crowds.