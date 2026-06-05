Los Angeles' Music Video And Movie Famous Hotel Offers Both A Chic Stay And Abandoned Mall Vibes

Alongside its cinematic appeal, the Westin Bonaventure functions as a 1,354-room urban hub. The building's cylindrical towers give the guest rooms unconventional pie-shaped layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared that "the breathtaking view from [their room]... was an unforgettable experience" as they watched the city light up at sunset. As with all Westin properties, amenities include the signature Heavenly Beds and Sleep Well lavender balm. Travelers can ride the fitness center's Peloton bikes overlooking the atrium, or lounge on the fourth-floor heated outdoor pool deck. For dinner, guests can visit LA Prime, the 35th-floor steakhouse with 360-degree panoramic views, followed by drinks at the revolving BonaVista Lounge.

The Bonaventure Galleria, the complex's indoor shopping mall, might surprise guests hoping to shop or pick up forgotten items. While the mall spans six atrium levels, anyone expecting a bustling environment like Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive, a fashion boulevard world-famous for its luxury shops will instead discover a mostly vacant complex with an oddly ghostly atmosphere. That feeling is not new. In a 2008 BBC interview, urban theorist Edward Soja noted that "there are shops that receive no customers largely because customers can't find them" inside the maze-like concrete layout.

Today, only a handful of businesses are open, including DESUAR DTLA Spa for facials and massages, River Dentistry for sudden vacation toothaches, and K-Grill Korean Cuisine, a family-owned fast-casual restaurant. Signs of life may show at Bonaventure Brewing Company, but it is only available for private events. One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the hotel's chic amenities but noticed the vacancies, sharing that "there were several spots for business, restaurants, that were just sitting empty." For abandoned mall explorers, the Bonaventure offers a particularly unique — and strange — contrast: a nearly empty shopping center situated inside one of downtown LA's busiest hotels.