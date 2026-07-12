10 Ways Rick Steves Saves Money While Traveling In Europe

You might think you're ahead of the game if you already have a pocketful of euros when you step off the plane. However, you can mark that as your first overpayment before the trip even starts. That's because currency bought at home comes at a steep markup. In fact, it's probably the most expensive way to get foreign cash in your hand. Landing first, then finding a cash machine at the airport, is the real smart move. Rick Steves himself will tell you he has "yet to see a European airport that didn't have plenty of ATMs." Any Visa or Mastercard will do the job at almost any terminal on the continent.

Arriving with dollars offers no advantage either. Travel exchange desks at airports come at a real cost. The cut taken can even hit double-digit percentages. Paying directly with dollars is another option some travelers take up, which might be convenient — but this is one more convenience you definitely pay for. The total you fork out is often inflated by about a fifth compared to just paying in the local currency.

ATMs have the best exchange rates and are simply the cheapest and easiest ways to get money in your pocket. But a little setup is sensible and is one thing that makes the Rick Steves-approved checklist to always do before a vacation. For example, cash machines across Europe are wired to checking accounts only. So if all your money is in a savings account, you won't be able to withdraw any cash. Make sure your checking account has enough funds before departure.