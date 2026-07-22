10 Hiking Trails Across The US That Are Both Wildly Scenic And Boomer-Friendly

"Baby Boomers" is the generational term broadly used for those born roughly between 1946 and 1964. This generation may not be as young as it once was, but Boomers remain one of the most traveled generations in the U.S. today. Many still lace up their boots and hit the Himalayas or take on the Swiss Alps; trips like these are hard to give up. But for others, the knees aren't what they used to be, and the lungs take longer to recover. But that doesn't mean wild scenery is out of reach now. It just means a change of approach might be necessary.

The United States is home to some of the planet's greatest hiking trails. But many of these trails are demanding, and many people, particularly Boomers, might not want to push themselves too hard. But here's the thing: You don't have to. To find suitable trails in the U.S. for people of a certain age, we consulted authoritative sources like Outside Online, AARP, Road Scholar, the Wilderness Society, and Sunset Magazine. We then cross-referenced our findings on AllTrails and National Park Service guides.

Our selections were chosen for scenic beauty, accessibility, and suitability for older hikers. Diversity in terrain, landscape, and geography was also accounted for. We've included things like coastal paths beside crashing surf, boardwalks through wetlands alive with wildlife, old-growth rainforest in the Pacific Northwest, and alpine lakes reflecting stunning peaks. These landscapes are every bit as dramatic as the big-ticket trails — and far more accessible than you might expect. Here are 10 wildly scenic and boomer-friendly hiking trails across the U.S.