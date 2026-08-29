9 Chef Tips For Finding The Best Local Cuisine When Traveling

If you often sit down for a proper Indian curry or dim sum, you know that there's no shortage of diverse food in the U.S. In fact, British-style fish and chips joints make up a significant portion of our list of best fried fish spots in every state. And it's widely accepted that Mexican eateries can be found in every state. Still, there's a difference between eating a particular cuisine in the U.S. — where it may have been Americanized to appeal more broadly to locals — and eating it in its country of origin. That said, you can't assume that a local dish is authentic just because you're abroad. There's a difference between eating the local cuisine served in a destination's touristy areas and the spots the locals gravitate to. And chefs, being the professional food connoisseurs they are, know this.

For one, native residents usually prefer to stick to places that serve authentic traditional cuisine that hasn't been tamed down to please tourists' palates and eschew hotspot areas where food may be more bland and made from mass-purchased ingredients. Secondly, these smaller eateries are often off the beaten track where you're likely to experience the real culture of a destination rather than a canned experience. Importantly, your dollars support the native communities of your destination when you spend locally. These are just a few of the reasons well-known chefs (and a few less-popular ones) often give advice on how to find the best regional foods.

From the perennial favorite, Anthony Bourdain, to a sommelier with less name recognition, we've rounded up some pro tips for discovering your next best meal when traveling. Fair warning though: if you can't imagine yourself going through a market with local kids and pets running wild or your style is more upscale restaurant than tiny neighborhood gem, this list may fall flat. But if you're the type that prefers to act more like an explorer than a tourist, you may just learn a trick or two for your next adventure.