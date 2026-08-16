These Countries Are The Best Destinations For Michelin-Recommended Street Food In 2026

When we cast our eyes at the world of Michelin-star food, our minds are drawn to thoughts of fine-dining experiences. We recall half-whispered tips from friends and colleagues about European cities blessed with an unexpectedly high density of starred establishments. We check which restaurants made the latest top 50 list. We think back to past meals that our words failed to do justice to. And, on occasion, we take time to wax lyrical about that one vendor that took us by surprise as we walked the streets of a strange and unfamiliar city. Oh yes, Michelin is more than happy to put its stamp of approval on street food.

Well, sort of. There are very few street vendors that have managed to obtain an actual star. The first was named in 2016 when Chef Chan Hon Meng received a star for his rather excellent Singapore- Cantonese-style street offerings. Only three other stalls have been awarded the same honor. Bib Gourmand-rated establishments are more numerous but still few and far between. Such places meet Michelin's strict quality standards but do so at an affordable price. Many are street food to their very core.

Some fit our mind's-eye view of what street vendors should look like, but Michelin's definition emphasizes accessibility and cultural timbre over physical amenities (or lack thereof) — they're not all tiny, roadside stalls. Yes, you can sit down to eat street food in some of these places with tableware and cutlery. It's still street. Regardless, we've done some serious legwork here, looking for the best of the best. We combed through those Michelin guides that focus specifically on street food and looked over the Bib Gourmand lists as well: it was far from a straightforward process, but once we threw in personal knowledge and checked over accredited reviews, we arrived at what we think is something approaching a definitive list.