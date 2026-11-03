Forget Muir Woods, Visit These 10 Less-Crowded Destinations For Stunning Views Of California Redwoods

Visiting Muir Woods National Monument is a quintessential California experience. "You will be humbled," writes one visitor on Tripadvisor. "These trees have been here for centuries. Respect their authority. Be still. Listen to the sound of silence." Perhaps they were lucky enough to visit very early or very late in the day, but between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., especially on the weekends, it can be hard to find that silence.

While Muir Woods is a truly magical place to commune with giant trees, you'll also be communing with giant crowds. The limited parking means you'll likely be parking off-site and taking a shuttle bus to get there — that can eat up 30 to 40 minutes each way — and if you forgot to make a parking or shuttle reservation, you'd best make other plans. Fortunately, there are other destinations for a similar wow factor, without the crowds.

The trees at Muir Woods are coast redwoods, but California is also home to a second species of redwood: the giant sequoia, which grows in the Sierra Nevada (per Save the Redwoods League). Coast redwoods are the tallest tree species in the world, while giant sequoias are the largest by volume, but a grove of either is fully capable of evoking a sense of wonder and awe. A list of wonderful sites to experience these imposing elders in blissful, reverent solitude could include dozens of destinations; these are just a few of the very best ones, based on decades of personal experience and extensive scouring of touchstone hiking blogs, review apps, and social media.