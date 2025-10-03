These Are The Most Desirable Neighborhoods In America For 2025

Neighborhoods make up our cities: small networks of homes, parks, and shops that bring a sense of community to places that might otherwise feel overwhelming. Cincinnati, for instance, is known as "a city of 52 neighborhoods," each with a distinct personality, social calendar, and history. In Manhattan, there's a world of difference between living on the Upper East Side and the Lower East Side, and there are even slight differences between neighborhoods in America's suburbs. Just think of "East Egg" vs. "West Egg" in F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby."

According to economist Jonathan Smoke, per Realtor.com, "What exactly a neighborhood is very amorphous ... There is no single authority defining it." Cambridge Dictionary, for instance, describes it both as "an area with characteristics that make it different from other areas, or the people who live in a particular area" and "the area of a town that surrounds someone's home..." The consensus? "It's an area." Ultimately, we're defining a neighborhood as a community, the type of place where you might recognize someone at the grocery store — and even pause to stop and chat now and then.

Factoring in everything from aesthetic beauty and the job market to recent home sales and public school ratings, as well as reviews on Niche, we've carefully selected the 11 most desirable neighborhoods of 2025, ranked alphabetically, each with its own set of charms, quirks, and community traditions.