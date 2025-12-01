These New Amtrak Fares Between East Coast Cities Are Comparable To A Drink At Starbucks

A Starbucks grande pumpkin spice latte can cost you around $7.25 before you even tip your barista. Believe it or not, if you're willing to skip the caffeine boost and you're in a major city on the East Coast, you might be able to use that money to take an overnight train trip to another city. These are Amtrak's Night Owl fares, special discounted tickets for passengers who are willing to leave their departure station between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. These train routes were announced back in 2023, but since then, Amtrak has expanded the number of cities you can get to while paying super-discounted prices. You won't spend more than $25 on stops between Washington, D.C., and New York City, or between NYC and Boston. And other routes — like Philadelphia to Baltimore — are only $5.

These rates are for coach tickets, and while they might not be luxurious, the coach seats on Amtrak trains are not like the economy seats you may be used to on flights. For one thing, there's significantly more legroom. There are also only two seats to a row, so wherever you fall on the great debate about whether the window or the aisle is the best seat on a plane, you have a good chance of snagging your preference on an Amtrak train and won't have to worry about getting stuck in a middle seat. Plus, you can even grab a regular Starbucks coffee at the cafe onboard to wake you up before you arrive — but you can expect to pay about $3.50 for it.