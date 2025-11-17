The West Coast's Wildly Underrated Coastal Route Is Lined With Top-Rated Dining And Resorts

The American West Coast boasts a stellar collection of road trip routes that belong on any traveler's bucket list, whether you're a lifelong local or an international visitor. From the striking Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway to the iconic Highway 1 with dramatic beaches and coastal towns, the region's rugged deserts, majestic mountains, and serene ocean views simply cannot be found elsewhere. You can get a less flexible taste by train — despite America's limited rail network, a few of Amtrak's most breathtaking routes, such as the dreamy Coast Starlight from Los Angeles to Seattle, traverse the West. But for those who crave a classic drive filled with unforgettable stops, the Pacific Coast Paradise route is your next adventure: a scenic journey stretching from Santa Barbara, California, 1,428 miles north to Seattle. According to Journeyscape, a travel planning company, it ranks as the No. 2 hidden-gem route in the U.S., and the top road trip on the West Coast.

What makes the Pacific Coast Paradise route so special are the restaurants, hotels, and landmarks that punctuate its path. From world-famous scenery like Big Sur's dramatic coastline to the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument along Southern Oregon's sun-soaked Klamath Basin region, to highly-ranked restaurants and accommodations worthy of a five-star vacation – who says a road trip can't be luxurious? Journeyscape based its rankings on data from Hertz, the national car rental company, to establish stops and map out the best routes. Drawing on Tripadvisor reviews, the study looked at lodging, dining — especially those with four or more stars — as well as parking accessibility and other activities and sights along the route, then scored each route out of 10. Pacific Coast Paradise ranked second overall in the U.S.