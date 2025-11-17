The West Coast's Wildly Underrated Coastal Route Is Lined With Top-Rated Dining And Resorts
The American West Coast boasts a stellar collection of road trip routes that belong on any traveler's bucket list, whether you're a lifelong local or an international visitor. From the striking Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway to the iconic Highway 1 with dramatic beaches and coastal towns, the region's rugged deserts, majestic mountains, and serene ocean views simply cannot be found elsewhere. You can get a less flexible taste by train — despite America's limited rail network, a few of Amtrak's most breathtaking routes, such as the dreamy Coast Starlight from Los Angeles to Seattle, traverse the West. But for those who crave a classic drive filled with unforgettable stops, the Pacific Coast Paradise route is your next adventure: a scenic journey stretching from Santa Barbara, California, 1,428 miles north to Seattle. According to Journeyscape, a travel planning company, it ranks as the No. 2 hidden-gem route in the U.S., and the top road trip on the West Coast.
What makes the Pacific Coast Paradise route so special are the restaurants, hotels, and landmarks that punctuate its path. From world-famous scenery like Big Sur's dramatic coastline to the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument along Southern Oregon's sun-soaked Klamath Basin region, to highly-ranked restaurants and accommodations worthy of a five-star vacation – who says a road trip can't be luxurious? Journeyscape based its rankings on data from Hertz, the national car rental company, to establish stops and map out the best routes. Drawing on Tripadvisor reviews, the study looked at lodging, dining — especially those with four or more stars — as well as parking accessibility and other activities and sights along the route, then scored each route out of 10. Pacific Coast Paradise ranked second overall in the U.S.
Sunny Santa Barbara is known as the American Riviera
According to Hertz data, you can comfortably drive the entire Pacific Coast Paradise route in 10 days, with time to enjoy many stops along the way. Could you do it faster? Yes, though you'd miss some of the sights that make the trip unforgettable. If you can spare the time, it's worth the linger. Begin or end in Santa Barbara, "the American Riviera," famed for its wine and food culture, Spanish-style architecture, and Mediterranean climate. Historic Stearns Wharf is the heart of downtown's waterfront, and the oldest working wooden pier in California. It houses seafood restaurants (get a lobster roll at the Santa Barbara Shellfish Company), shops, art galleries, and boat charters. Cast a line, book a sunset cruise, or just stroll with an ice cream in hand. Beyond the waterfront, you'll find historic missions, scenic bluffs, tranquil beaches, and world-class dining. The Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail features 20 wineries with tours and tastings, another reason to plan an overnight stay.
For accommodations, the Ritz-Carlton Bacara is the area's crown jewel for a luxe retreat. More moderately priced yet still top-rated are the Santa Barbara Inn, averaging $425 per night as of this writing, with a 4.7-star Tripadvisor rating, or the Harbor View Inn, a central, four-star boutique with a beautiful heated pool and jacuzzi and a 4.3-star Tripadvisor rating. For a cozier option, the Craft House Inn is a restored, century-old bed and breakfast with just five design-forward rooms, also available for a full buyout, with a private chef. You can fly into Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), featuring several major car rental chains, or arrive via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), with more flight and rental options. From LA, it's about 100 miles north to Santa Barbara.
Morro Bay & Hearst Castle are essential Central Coast stops
From Santa Barbara, it's a pleasant 108-mile cruise north along Highway 101 to Morro Bay, an underrated seaside city framed by the silhouette of its unique landmark just offshore. Along the waterfront, seals and sea lions bark and play while boats drift through the marina. The Embarcadero buzzes with waterfront restaurants, shops, and a local brewery — perfect for a lunch stop or casual stroll to stretch the legs. Giovanni's makes a flavorful chowder and fresh-fried fish and chips, which you can enjoy outdoors, or take the tiki cruise for sunset views and cocktails.
From Morro Bay, jump onto Pacific Coast Highway 1 for 30 miles north to Hearst Castle, the legendary hilltop mansion of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, constructed between 1919 and 1947. This lavish estate still radiates Old Hollywood glamour — its opulent rooms, magnificent swimming pools, and lush gardens once hosted stars and elites alike. The surrounding 83,000 acres of ranchland are still roamed by cattle and zebras, descendants of those Hearst once imported for his zoo. Stay the night nearby in San Simeon at the Cavalier Oceanfront Resort, or head 15 miles north on Highway 1 to Ragged Point Inn, the luxury resort on a breathtaking overlook.
You'll need to detour inland shortly, as part of Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslides (at the time of this writing), but you can rejoin the coast near Monterey to visit the Point Sur Lighthouse, a rugged 1889 beacon perched high above the jagged coast. Keep your eyes peeled for whales, too. Top off the California leg of your Pacific Coast Paradise route in San Francisco, 145 miles from Point Sur, with a stop at legendary Pier 39, a lively waterfront hub for dining, drinks, and sea-lion watching.
Swing by Eureka before hitting Oregon to explore outdoors
At this point, you'll have covered almost 330 miles since Santa Barbara — unless, of course, you detour south on Highway 1 through some of Big Sur's sweeping coastline and the picturesque Bixby Bridge. On the way out of San Francisco, head to Twin Peaks to get a stunning view of the city and San Francisco Bay. Hit the road again, and roughly 270 miles north, you'll still be in California but getting close to the Oregon state line. Stop first in Old Town Eureka, a mining town established in the 1850s and situated amongst coastal redwoods. Eureka also happens to be one of California's most affordable places to retire, and the historic, walkable 19th-century town features well-preserved wooden Victorian mansions and shops. Sightsee via horse and carriage ride and eat Italian at the town's top-rated Brick & Fire Bistro, or slurp oysters at the historic Cafe Waterfront.
From here, you'll hug the coast through the Redwood National and State Parks before cutting inland around Crescent City to wind up through the criss-crossing mountain ranges of Southern Oregon to the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. This nationally designated area protects forests and grasslands and is an incredible place to hike, wildlife-watch, camp, climb, and snowshoe or cross-country ski along the Buck Prairie Nordic Trail System. The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail also runs through the area — an aspirational trail of 2,650 miles from Canada to Mexico and along the backbone of the West Coast mountains. Around 300 miles north looms Mount Hood, Oregon's highest peak, which features one of America's hardest but most rewarding hikes: Timberline Trail. The volcanic mountain is surrounded by acres of forest and is a popular destination for outdoors enthusiasts, horseback riders, and downhill skiers and snowboarders.
Washington's natural assets pair with urban perks
About 170 miles north of Mount Hood lies Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve in Washington State. The preserve features a fascinating prairie landscape rolling with hundreds of earthen mounds of mysterious origins. Some rise inches off the ground while others tower 7 feet tall. Glacial settlements and ancient volcanic activity are among the origin theories, but the truth remains uncertain — perhaps that's part of their allure.
From the Mina Mounds, it's just 75 miles north to Seattle, where world-class food, culture, and a touch of Pacific Northwest drizzle await. The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is home to pop cultural artifacts, rotating exhibits, and a Sound Lab where you can try your hand at DJing. Just around the corner, the iconic Space Needle rises above the city. Built in 1962, the tower's Loupe Lounge, a rotating glass restaurant, serves inventive cocktails and tiered tray prix-fixe meals alongside panoramic views of Mount Rainier, the snowcapped volcano. Nearby, the highly rated Chihuly Garden and Glass showcases the dazzling glasswork of artist Dale Chihuly along with live glass-blowing demonstrations. The stylish museum bar features craft cocktails in an intimate setting surrounded by works from Chihuly's personal art collection and a seasonal food menu inspired by the Pacific Northwest.
You can't leave Seattle without wandering through its eclectic neighborhoods, each brimming with stellar dining — from fresh local seafood to global fusion to the city's most hotly debated steakhouses. Spend a few hours at the walkable waterfront and Pike Place Market, then finish the day with oyster happy hour at The Walrus and the Carpenter, a chic yet laid-back oyster bar in the former fishing village neighborhood of Ballard and widely considered one of the best restaurants in the city (via James Beard Foundation).
Methodology
Out of all the scenic routes and byways across the U.S. and the West, how did Journeyscape decide Pacific Coast Paradise was one of its top? The company used data from Hertz, the national car rental company, to establish routes, distances, stops, and the time each route would take. Utilizing Tripadvisor data, the study mapped out a route using top-tier lodging, dining, and activity or sightseeing options, then scored each prospective road trip out of 10. Pacific Coast Paradise ranked first for routes in the American West, and second for overall U.S. road trips. Hertz published a downloadable, interactive map with recommended stop suggestions.
Based on the route, Islands utilized additional Tripadvisor reviews and sourced other credible expert and user reviews, as well as resources from our team of writers who have already researched must-try spots along the Pacific Coast Paradise road trip. As with any travel plans, part of the fun is leaving some flexibility for your own spontaneous discoveries, and we hope this road trip guide offers plenty of that, along with some ideas to get you started.