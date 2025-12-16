Chicago's 5 Best Things To Do During Your Layover

When traveling by air, most people prefer taking a direct flight rather than plane-hopping through multiple cities to reach their destination. Unfortunately, connecting flights aren't always avoidable, and finding ways to effectively use long layover times can be a struggle. It is part of the modern world of travel.

Serviced by two major airports, Chicago is a common layover hub. If you're only grounded for an hour or two, staying in the terminal is the safest option to avoid missing your next flight. However, if you have the better part of a day to kill — and don't want to spend it sitting at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) or Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), the latter of which is often cited as one of the worst airports for long layovers — it may be worth getting out, stretching your legs, and taking a quick spin through the Windy City.

Though there's certainly a fair share of tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, you'll also find plenty of can't-miss attractions and activities within reach of both airports. Whether you have just enough time for tracking down an iconic deep-dish pizza or a full day to spend touring the sights around the city, here are the five best things to do during a long layover in Chicago.