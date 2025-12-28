The 5 Most Affordable National Parks For Budget-Friendly Outdoor Adventures

The U.S. national parks system is known as America's best idea. Across 400+ designated sites, it draws millions of visitors each year (per National Park Service data). These preserved public lands rank among the country's greatest treasures and are havens for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. From the vast deserts of Death Valley to the alpine peaks of the Rocky Mountains, each national park offers an atmosphere all its own.

While some of these amazing places can be expensive to visit, not all of them cost an arm and a leg to explore. Several parks have no or low-cost entrance fees, and many offer modestly priced camping facilities. Plus, the America the Beautiful National Park Pass gives you a full year of access to over 2,000 federal recreation areas for just one fee.

All these factors mean that, whether you're ready to embark on a scenic wildflower drive through Zion or see the most stunning waterfall views at Cuyahoga Valley, you can experience the country's best landscapes without overspending. If you're ready for an affordable getaway, get some inspiration from these five U.S. national parks that are perfect for budget-friendly outdoor adventures.