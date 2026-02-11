5 Affordable Travel Destinations Anthony Bourdain Avoided Visiting (And Why)

At the rate Anthony Bourdain moved through the world, you'd be forgiven for feeling like he left no blank spots on the map. One country bled into the next as meals turned into conversations, which turned into deep ruminations on the world and its human connections — leading the rest of us, perhaps, toward empathy and understanding. Yet even with all those miles and passport stamps, there were places Bourdain never made it to — destinations that stayed just out of reach.

On Reddit, several threads in r/AnthonyBourdain are dedicated to travel obsessives' favorite question: Where didn't Tony go, and why? The answers range widely, from Norway to Rhode Island to North Korea. Some absences were deliberate. Bourdain said he'd never visit Switzerland, claiming a "morbid fear" of the place – something about hole-y cheese and the hills being "too alive"?) Other skips came down to timing and reality. Iraq, Syria, and Yemen were in active conflict for much of Bourdain's TV career. North Korea remains largely sealed off, especially to Americans. Nepal's absence during his lifetime remains a mystery. Not every door opens, no matter how curious you are.

With that in mind, we've highlighted five of the most affordable destinations Bourdain never publicly visited. To keep the list realistic, we focused on places travelers can actually visit today, excluding destinations that currently carry Level 4 "Do Not Travel" or Level 3, "Reconsider Travel" advisories from the U.S. Department of State. We prioritized countries known for low costs across food, lodging, and transportation, and kept the list international. Although Tony loved digging into domestic cities and small American towns, we cast a wider global net for range and affordability.