5 Affordable Travel Destinations Anthony Bourdain Avoided Visiting (And Why)
At the rate Anthony Bourdain moved through the world, you'd be forgiven for feeling like he left no blank spots on the map. One country bled into the next as meals turned into conversations, which turned into deep ruminations on the world and its human connections — leading the rest of us, perhaps, toward empathy and understanding. Yet even with all those miles and passport stamps, there were places Bourdain never made it to — destinations that stayed just out of reach.
On Reddit, several threads in r/AnthonyBourdain are dedicated to travel obsessives' favorite question: Where didn't Tony go, and why? The answers range widely, from Norway to Rhode Island to North Korea. Some absences were deliberate. Bourdain said he'd never visit Switzerland, claiming a "morbid fear" of the place – something about hole-y cheese and the hills being "too alive"?) Other skips came down to timing and reality. Iraq, Syria, and Yemen were in active conflict for much of Bourdain's TV career. North Korea remains largely sealed off, especially to Americans. Nepal's absence during his lifetime remains a mystery. Not every door opens, no matter how curious you are.
With that in mind, we've highlighted five of the most affordable destinations Bourdain never publicly visited. To keep the list realistic, we focused on places travelers can actually visit today, excluding destinations that currently carry Level 4 "Do Not Travel" or Level 3, "Reconsider Travel" advisories from the U.S. Department of State. We prioritized countries known for low costs across food, lodging, and transportation, and kept the list international. Although Tony loved digging into domestic cities and small American towns, we cast a wider global net for range and affordability.
Albania
Anthony Bourdain probably would have liked Albania, an underrated European alternative to crowded Greece, located in Southeastern Europe on the Balkan Peninsula. "It was my dream to have him visit Albania," wrote a Redditor. "He could have highlighted so many things." Yet Tony's presence in the Balkans was limited. He skipped Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Bulgaria — another overlooked, affordable country beloved by Rick Steves – while filming "No Reservations" in Croatia in 2011 and delivering a memorably controversial episode in Romania.
That Romanian experience may have cooled his interest in the region. Albania was also slow to exit its post-communist isolation, suffering financial crises and instability. Maybe it was too similar to Croatia. "I'm just not interested in doing whatever we did last year, even if what we did last year was good," he told National Geographic in 2011. Or perhaps he hadn't yet been inspired by cinema — something Tony later told Eater often inspired his "Parts Unknown" destination choices.
Since then, Albania has gained a big spotlight, with reputable publications including The New York Times predicting it would be the next Balkans hotspot thanks to natural beauty, historic sites, and affordability: Numbeo calculates the cost of living at about 33% less than in the U.S., with a mid-range meal for two averaging $49 and beer for $3. "This is the most underrated country in Europe," wrote Lauren Juliff on her blog Never Ending Footsteps. "It's one of the cheapest, too. Imagine the beaches of Croatia, the cuisine of Greece, and the landscapes of Montenegro, all blended together with an inexpensive price tag and a distinct lack of crowds." With a Level 2 travel advisory, Albania is also considered relatively safe.
Bolivia
Bolivia is one of the most notable gaps in Anthony Bourdain's travels across South America, despite prolifically covering neighboring Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. Venezuela, he famously noted, was off-limits due to legitimate insurance issues. It was later reported that Bourdain's production team had been in talks to film in Bolivia, but the trip never materialized.
Bourdain likely would have enjoyed Bolivia for its extremities and its chaos — elements on which he thrived. From the punishingly high altitude of La Paz to raw adventures in remote places, like biking Old Death Road or gliding across the surreal salt flats of Salar de Uyuni — the world's largest natural "mirror" – Bolivia delivers unforgettable visuals and genuine intensity. Add heirloom cuisines and the deep influence of diverse Indigenous cultures, and it would have made a fascinating episode of "Parts Unknown."
To this day, Bolivia remains an underrated gem, with relatively easy visa rules, a Level 2 travel advisory, and one of the most affordable economies on the continent. Bolivia is one of the best and most affordable South American countries for retirees, and ranks among 2026's cheapest travel destinations. Numbeo estimates the cost of living at roughly 60% lower than in the U.S., with a mid-range restaurant meal for two averaging $18 and beer costing less than $2. Travel blogger Lauren Juliff of Never Ending Footsteps documented daily expenses of $78 per person, including lodging, food, transportation, and activities — far less than the late-2025 vacation budgets calculated by financial planning company Chime, even for domestic trips. "I visited 10 countries in LATAM and access to cheap and healthy food and cheap rent is best in Bolivia," wrote a traveler on Reddit. "I spent around $3-400 per month."
El Salvador
Despite being one of Central America's most underrated countries — and a surf mecca — El Salvador never appeared on Anthony Bourdain's public travel list — though he did visit Salvador de Bahia in Brazil, during "A Cook's Tour." While he may have passed through the country en route to nearby destinations like Nicaragua, he never filmed in El Salvador. Valerie Bailey of Eat Like Bourdain has noted the omission with surprise, opining that Bourdain likely worked with — and may have even hired — Salvadoran cooks throughout his career. In fact, Tony did eat pupusas in Detroit, and fans suspect he would've loved experiencing them at the source.
For much of Bourdain's career, El Salvador was frequently labeled one of the world's most violent countries, which may have made filming untenable. While he often embraced politically difficult destinations, the travel risk may simply have been too high. Some fans have speculated about insurance restrictions, though, unlike Venezuela, there's no confirmation that this was the cause for El Salvador. Since then, El Salvador has worked aggressively to reshape its image. President Nayib Bukele's controversial crackdown on gangs has dramatically reduced violent crime, and safety has improved significantly, with the U.S. State Department now issuing a Level 1 travel advisory.
Today, surfing, improved security, and affordability make El Salvador an increasingly desirable destination. According to Numbeo, the cost of living is roughly 41% lower than in the United States, with a mid-range meal for two in San Salvador averaging around $43 and a beer around $2 — less than $100 meals and $7 beers in major U.S. cities. "Is El Salvador cheap? I'd say yes," wrote Sally Sees, a travel blogger. "We found El Salvador to be on the lower end of the budget scale in Central America."
Poland
Though Anthony Bourdain filmed in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Ukraine, one Eastern European country that never made the cut was Poland. "I wish Bourdain had visited Poland," wrote a Redditor. "Poland for SURE," agreed another. "It's one of my favorite countries I've ever been to. Consistently slept on." Commenters went on to suggest Polish foods and places Tony would have loved, including Zabka hot dogs, pierogies, and zapiekanka — locally beloved dumplings and open-faced sandwiches. "3 in the morning at plac Nowy in Kraków and then they cut back to Singer Bar or Alchèmia," fantasized Bourdain fan. "I can see the Joy in his eyes."
Tony never took his shows to Poland, and nobody knows quite why — especially because he enjoyed Polish food in places like Detroit and New York. Redditors have speculated that perhaps he decried the Eastern Bloc of former Soviet satellites, whether because Communism destroyed the culture or because he was just not that impressed with its uniformity. Some also speculate that the Romania episode, which was a comedy of errors, may have unintentionally misrepresented the country, and soured him on the region altogether.
Today, Poland is considered an affordable travel gem, with living prices far below those of major U.S. cities, according to Numbeo's Cost of Living Calculator. Its lively capital, Warsaw, is often referred to as an affordable "Paris of the East," while the ancient, well-preserved city of Kraków is an underrated medieval gem and a less-crowded, affordable alternative to Rome. Its tri-city urban area offers an affordable beach getaway with delicious food options, and overall, it carries a Level 1 travel advisory per the U.S. Department of State. With gorgeous architecture, a picturesque countryside, delicious food, and friendly locals, Poland should be on any traveler's list — even if it wasn't on Tony's.
Tunisia
"I would've liked to see Tunisia after the Arab Spring," wrote a Redditor. "He's been to the rest of North Africa but not there." Indeed, Tunisia — a tourist-friendly country with Mediterranean coastlines and white-and-blue towns that echo Santorini – has an interesting history that might have been right up Anthony Bourdain's alley. The Arab Spring began in 2011, when a popular uprising ousted Tunisia's long-reigning dictator, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, instigating pro-democracy movements across the region. Bourdain had visited Egypt for "No Reservations" in 2008, and traveled to neighboring, post-war Libya for "Parts Unknown," arguably one of his most dangerous trips. In a 2013 tweet responding to a fan's suggestion to visit Tunisia, he wrote, "Give me time. Tunisia! I will be there."
Tony ran out of time, but it's easy to imagine him in Tunisia anyway: (probably) talking to the young Tunisians who'd been on the front lines of the protests, slurping lablebi from street stalls, fueling up on harissa-heavy shakshuka, and riding a camel into the Sahara. Writer Suleika Jaouad, whose father is Tunisian, grew up vacationing there and has written about the beauty of the region, describing the Gulf of Tunis "As a long spill of aquamarine," adding that "The Sky feels close enough to touch." Beyond its landscape, there's plenty to do, from relaxing on beaches and olive tastings to exploring "Star Wars" film sets. Today, the country's travel advisory is a reasonable Level 2 — exercise increased caution.
Tunisia also remains affordable. Numbeo estimates the cost of living at 57% lower than in the U.S., with mid-range restaurant meals for two costing about $21 and beer costing less than $2. Travel blogs like We Will Nomad and Never Ending Footsteps echo the same: Tunisia is affordable, fascinating, beautiful, and well worth the visit, "like Morocco's relaxed cousin."
Methodology
According to Eat Like Bourdain, a database created by Valerie Bailey, there are dozens of major destinations that Anthony Bourdain never publicly visited — often for unspecified reasons that likely included logistics, safety, or timing. As he explained in a 2016 interview with Condé Nast, "If we haven't been there, it's for security reasons." He also made no secret of his preference for Asia, sometimes choosing to return rather than head somewhere new.
We chose to highlight five countries Bourdain never publicly visited that remain affordable and viable for travelers today: Albania, Bolivia, El Salvador, Poland, and Tunisia. Narrowing the list was no easy task, and meant leaving out countries like Mongolia, Jordan, Nepal, and Bangladesh — affordable places Bourdain would have also likely loved. However, Nepal and Bangladesh are under Level 3 U.S. State Department travel advisories as of this writing; likewise, Venezuela and Yemen remain compelling destinations but sustain Level 4 travel advisories, making them unsafe for travelers at this time. We felt it was important to prioritize safety and sensitivity when evaluating "affordability" — if you can't go safely, we argue, it's not really affordable. This list could also have been dominated by the Balkans — a region Bourdain mysteriously under-explored despite its rich cuisine and complex history. In the interest of geographic balance, however, we limited ourselves to just one.
No matter where you chart your next course — be it a well-worn destination or a part unknown — take Bourdain's guidance with you: "If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can."