America's 9 Most Unique Beaches With Breathtaking Features

Highly beloved by visitors in our research, Rialto Beach, inside Olympic National Park in Washington, was popular for its stunning coastline and other natural wonders. By far, its most unusual features are the impressive rock structures jutting out from the ocean around the rocky shore. Formed by material deposited from the glaciers of the Ice Age and constant wave erosion, these structures, called sea stacks, stand like formidable guards in the ocean today.

One notable sea stack that continues to impress visitors is Hole in the Wall, a sea stack with a perfectly formed hole in its center. Fully carved by nature, the formation is so impressive that it has its own hiking trail. The hike to get to Hole in the Wall is a bit under 2 miles and goes along the beach. Sea lions, otters, and spyin whales may be seen on your hike, and when you get to the famous rock, tidal pools sculpted by waves and inhabited by tiny creatures add to the view. Hole in the Wall and its tide pools continuously impressed visitors on Reddit: "It's wonderful, most definitely worth the drive. I especially liked Hole in the Wall on Rialto Beach ... If you get to these places at low-tide, you can also see tidepools full of small little creatures."

Rialto Beach is pebbled with lots of stones, so carry shoes to protect your feet. It also stays cold year-round, so it's not ideal for swimming. But for those looking for unusual features on a beach, the beach's rock formations, tidal pools, and driftwood will fit the bill. Here is how another Redditor recommended the beach: "I am horrified that anyone would even ask this. NO, do not skip Rialto. Skip Ruby if needed but Rialto is next level."