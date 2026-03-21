America's 9 Most Unique Beaches With Breathtaking Features
Genuine beach lovers know that white sands and blue waters never get old. But there's an argument to be made for mixing things up now and then. It's a bit like eating steak all the time. Think of these beaches as the spice to add to your next beach adventure. With breathtaking features that make them truly unique, these destinations are worth a visit for more reasons than colored waters and powdery sands.
From a hidden paradise with a stunning, rocky coastline in Olympic National Park to one of the world's most colorful beaches, America's most unique beaches make a beach day unforgettable. Dotted with unusual features straight from nature, they're ideal for meditative strolls. One beach's beauty is so unmatched, it's California's most photographed — and the one to visit for photos that will make your social media accounts the subject of envy. Whichever beach you choose, you can be sure it came from real visitor recommendations. We investigated Reddit, Tripadvisor, and the best online travel resources to ensure each beach was traveler-approved.
Rialto Beach, Washington: For ancient rock structures
Highly beloved by visitors in our research, Rialto Beach, inside Olympic National Park in Washington, was popular for its stunning coastline and other natural wonders. By far, its most unusual features are the impressive rock structures jutting out from the ocean around the rocky shore. Formed by material deposited from the glaciers of the Ice Age and constant wave erosion, these structures, called sea stacks, stand like formidable guards in the ocean today.
One notable sea stack that continues to impress visitors is Hole in the Wall, a sea stack with a perfectly formed hole in its center. Fully carved by nature, the formation is so impressive that it has its own hiking trail. The hike to get to Hole in the Wall is a bit under 2 miles and goes along the beach. Sea lions, otters, and spyin whales may be seen on your hike, and when you get to the famous rock, tidal pools sculpted by waves and inhabited by tiny creatures add to the view. Hole in the Wall and its tide pools continuously impressed visitors on Reddit: "It's wonderful, most definitely worth the drive. I especially liked Hole in the Wall on Rialto Beach ... If you get to these places at low-tide, you can also see tidepools full of small little creatures."
Rialto Beach is pebbled with lots of stones, so carry shoes to protect your feet. It also stays cold year-round, so it's not ideal for swimming. But for those looking for unusual features on a beach, the beach's rock formations, tidal pools, and driftwood will fit the bill. Here is how another Redditor recommended the beach: "I am horrified that anyone would even ask this. NO, do not skip Rialto. Skip Ruby if needed but Rialto is next level."
Pfeiffer Beach, California: For purple sand
With its unique purple sand, Pfeiffer Beach in California is one of Big Sur's most stunning beaches and a destination for road trips along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway. This Reddit review echoed the sentiments we typically found in our research: "The entire Pacific Coast Highway is beyond amazing! Starting from the 17 mile drive in Monterey and Point Lobos in Carmel by the Sea to Mcway Falls and Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur ... the entire drive from north to south is beautiful."
While the whole area is dotted with beaches, Pfeiffer Beach's standout purple sand and picturesque rock formations make it one of the most popular. The purple hue comes from the manganese garnet washing down from the nearby hills. This gets deposited on the beach and gives it its purple color. Visitors to the beach who've never seen pink or purple sands will be awestruck at the gorgeous sight as it glistens in the sun. Those who can take their eyes from the mesmerizing sand will find another amazing sight in Keyhole Arch, a rock formation with a "keyhole" in the center that perfectly frames the sun on some winter days. The beach also has other rock formations that make for breathtaking views.
Pfeiffer Beach gets too rough for swimming. But with its rock formations and pretty purple sands, visitors won't mind strolling down the beach to take in the views. Lucky visitors may even spot one of the whales or dolphins that frequent the ocean from December through April. And since the beach is one of the U.S.'s top 14 beaches to see an amazing sunset, those who stay until evening will enjoy a hypnotic sight.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan: For impressive sand dunes
The sea doesn't have a monopoly on beaches. It may have the telltale saltwater and distinct waves, but there's no rule that other water bodies can't have beaches. Lake Michigan is a perfect example. Dotting the lake's shoreline, the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is home to pristine sandy beaches with turquoise water and breathtakingly tall dunes that make for an impressive sight. In our research, the beaches inside the national area were among the highest recommended for their breathtaking dunes. Reviewers called the beaches things like "a special kind of beautiful" and majestic.
One Reddit reviewer had this to say: "They're out of the way but so incredibly beautiful— Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northwestern lower Michigan." Being over in the Midwest, many travelers may never get the chance to see the unusual dunes that run along parts of Lake Michigan's shore. Formed over thousands of years by wind and wave erosion, the most remarkable ones tower about 400 feet into the air and overlook the lake at Empire, Pyramid Point, and Sleeping Bear bluffs. Beaches below these areas are some of the best ones to visit for dune views.
Glen Haven Beach offers views of the dunes and driftwood on the beach. With its playground and campsites, Empire Beach is perfect for families and has sugary white sands that propelled it onto the list of best white sand beaches outside Florida. It also offers the most amazing views of the unusual dunes inside Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. In 2026, Sleeping Bear's rare dunes helped land it on Tripadvisor's list of top one-of-a-kind beaches in the world.
La Jolla Cove, California: For seals and sea lions
"Don't forget La Jolla Cove, all that wildlife in a beautiful urban setting is pretty amazing." This review from a Redditor in our research sums up what makes La Jolla Cove in San Diego unique. The beach happens to be part of the La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve, which accounts for the amazing sea life around it. Most unusual are the sea lions and seals that swim lazily off the shore. The best places to see them are either the Children's Pool area of the beach or by the rocks affectionately called Seal Rock.
Children's Pool is an area of the ocean walled off by San Diego city officials to create a calm swimming space. Over time, much of the area got covered by sand, creating a nice sandy spot that attracts seals and sea lions to relax. Harbor seals also use it during pupping season from May through October, so visitors may see the baby creatures from afar then: the beach closes to protect them in those months. If you happen to visit during pupping season or when none of the animals are out, head to Seal Rock, next to Children's Pool. While admiring the seals, try not to touch them — for disturbing reasons, petting sea lion pups can lead to them being abandoned.
With 300-foot-high sea cliffs, rocky reefs, and hidden coves, La Jolla Cove is perfect for long walks and sightseeing. It also has sandy areas for relaxing and taking in the breathtaking ocean. After relaxing on the golden sands, visitors can swim, surf, or snorkel. The whole area is so beautiful that Tripadvisor named La Jolla the U.S.'s best beach in 2026. It also ranked among the world's top 10 beaches.
Gold Bluffs Beach, California: For Redwoods on the beach
Nestled in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, a day on this golden sand beauty comes with the most breathtaking views of the region's giant redwoods. This captivating sight on Gold Bluffs Beach in Orick, California, impressed reviewers in our research who gushed about the imposing image some of the world's tallest trees made on them while relaxing. "If you can get a campsite, Gold Bluff Beach is incredible. You can camp right on the beach, AND it's in the Redwoods. Waking up to see the ocean in one direction and the Redwoods in the other = pure bliss," is how one visitor recommended the beach on Reddit.
Towering high into the sky, the redwoods in the state park beyond Gold Bluffs Beach are hard to miss while sunbathing or relaxing on the beach. With some trees reaching 360 feet and some of the largest coastal redwoods, the trees make a breathtaking sight for nature lovers and fans of breathtaking views. Those who want to see the trees up close can easily find a trail to hike through the state park right from the beach. Gold Bluffs also has campsites that visitors can use as a base to explore the sights inside the park.
Gold Bluffs Beach is itself a destination, with dunes and driftwood dotting the shore. Adding to its appeal, seals and birds frequent the beach, while rough currents constantly wash ashore. The ocean is too cold and rough for swimming, so the beach is best for sightseeing and camping.
Englewood Beach, Florida: For shark teeth
Shark teeth may not be the type of natural feature that looms in the air or roams around the beach on foot. But for collectors and the curious, the sharp pieces from the mouths of one of nature's most feared creatures are absolutely breathtaking, thanks to their historicity and rarity at times. Englewood Beach on Florida's southwest Gulf Coast provides the opportunity to find some of the unusual fossils. In fact, Smithsonian Magazine lists the beaches in this part of Florida among the four best places to find fossilized shark teeth in the U.S.
Englewood Beach is one of the region's beaches with a reputation as a premier shark tooth hunting spot. Leisurely walks along the beach may uncover some, but the best place is at the water's edge, where they often wash ashore with clumps of shell. Expert collectors can also head to the water with their scoops and sifters or snorkel to uncover fossils. Visitors, like this Redditor, recommended Englewood Beach as one of America's most unique beaches because of the fossils: "Bit different, but beaches in the Englewood, FL area are pretty good for collecting shark teeth if you're interested in that!"
When it's time to relax, Englewood Beach is a gorgeous way to spend a few hours. Its clear turquoise water is only one of the reasons it's listed among Florida's best beaches for Caribbean vibes, and its Florida location means warm waters that allow comfortable swimming from March to November. Picnic tables, barbecue grills, and restrooms make for a comfortable day.
Assateague Island, Maryland and Virginia: For wild horses
Underwater, in the reef, or during turtle hatching season is usually the only way to see wildlife at a beach. The beach on Assateague Island, in both the Virginia and Maryland sections, is a rare chance to see gorgeous wild horses on a beach. With majestic manes ranging from brown to white, Assateague's wild horses are easy to spot while swimming or lazing on the beach. Legend has it that the feral horses came to the island when a ship transporting them to the Virginia colonies sank off the shore.
Official records show no evidence of this, but the horses are believed to be the descendants of domesticated horses owned by island residents many years ago. Today, the animals have become feral and roam the island in bands, under the protection of park and city officials. Some good places to spot the horses are on the dunes along the beach and grazing in the nearby marshes. Because they're feral, park officials recommend refraining from petting or feeding them.
The beach itself has two entrances. On the Virginia section, the entrance can be found in Chincoteague, and in Maryland, it's within seven miles of Ocean City. Between both states, there are 37 miles of white sand beach perfect for swimming or relaxing. The wide sandy beach is also a good destination for seashell hunting and long walks by the sea. This Redditor suggested camping too, when recommending the beach for its uniqueness: "Camping on the beach with the feral horses at Assateague Island."
Canaveral National Seashore, Florida: For rocket launches
Rugged, untouched coastlines are not unusual in the U.S. What is unique is the ability to watch a rocket launch into space while relaxing on a pristine beach that's been in existence forever. That's the case with the beaches on the rugged Canaveral National Seashore in Titusville, Florida. While not a natural feature, visitors in our research found the breathtaking rocket launches so unusual that they recommended the beach for the unique technological feature. A visit is a heady combination of the modern advances made by our species and the old song waves sing as they wash onto ancient shores.
This visitor on Reddit was so impressed they left this review: "Canaveral National Seashore in Titusville FL...very naturally beautiful. If you time it well and go a few days before a launch you can easily see a rocket on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center. The combo of nature and technology is very cool in my eyes." The rockets launch from the nearby Kennedy Space Station or Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The park and its beaches open to the public between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. in summer and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter, so only launches scheduled between those hours can be viewed. After checking the launch schedule, plan on getting to the beach a few hours early, as it fills up with others planning on viewing the launch, and the park closes off when it gets too crowded.
Canaveral National Seashore has one of Florida's longest shorelines with camping, hiking, and relaxing beaches, so visitors can pitch up on any section and find a nice spot to spend a day. However, the best beach to see the launches from is Playalinda Beach on the park's southern end.
Cannon Beach, Oregon: For Haystack Rock and colorful birds
At 235 feet tall, Haystack Rock is one of the Pacific Coast's largest sea stacks. In summer, colorful birds flock to the structure to nest, providing an unusual centerpiece on Cannon Beach in Oregon. Around 200,000 visitors converge on Cannon Beach every summer to see the sea stack standing in the ocean, making it something of an icon. A visit offers views of the towering rock, complete with starfish clinging to its sides and colorful tufted puffins hovering around it.
At low tide, visitors can easily walk from the beach to Haystack Rock, where they'll observe that in addition to the colorful starfish clinging to the rock, green anemones float in the water at the base of the rock. Green-black cormorants and Western gulls with their yellow beaks and pink legs will also be on view, and tufted puffins during certain months, which the area is known for. Bald eagles, harlequin ducks, and other bird species can also be seen in summer. Haystack Rock may be Cannon Beach's most famous sea stack, but the beach is dotted with many others of varying heights, making for picturesque sights in the ocean. Cannon Beach's rough rip currents and cold water make it unpleasant for swimming. Take the necessary precautions if swimming is planned.
Methodology
We scoured online platforms for visitor recommendations on unique and cool beaches in the U.S. Once we had the top contenders, we headed to their tourism websites and other dependable sources to find out more about the beaches and how their unusual features came to be. This resulting list is among the most unusual beaches in the U.S. to experience at least once in a lifetime.