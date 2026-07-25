14 Best Midwest Camping Destinations To Visit
What the Midwest may lack in dramatic mountains or ocean coastlines, it makes up in Great Lakes vistas, river-carved bluffs, epic grasslands, and more. With millions of acres of forest, there are also thousands of tranquil, destination-worthy campsites to be found all over the region. Scope out Wisconsin beach camping destinations and underrated state parks with dramatic cliffs and trails. Pitch a tent, tow in the teardrop, or rumble up in the Class A. Whatever your style, spectacular nature and outdoor recreation abound to make the experience memorable. From the Upper Midwest's glacially carved lakes to the Ozark hills of southern Illinois and Missouri, below are 14 places for camping that highlight the best of the Midwest.
To compile this list, we drew on the author's experience growing up in and traveling around the Midwest, in addition to her enthusiasm for camping. We've represented every Midwest state at least once, taking inspiration from a range of additional expert blogs, camping and outdoors articles, Reddit discussions, and reviews and ratings for specific campgrounds on The Dyrt, Campendium, and Recreation.gov.
When we say "camping destinations," we're focusing on highlighting entire national forests, wilderness areas, and state parks that often offer several different ways to stay. It's the surroundings and local attractions that, in addition to the quality and availability of the actual campsites, make these worth showcasing. Many of them have so many different campgrounds that if you choose to return, the experience has the potential to feel entirely new.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (Michigan)
Along the northwestern edge of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a haven for crystal-clear waters and beaches. The official park shoreline stretches for 65 miles, punctuated by charming towns and its towering namesake dunes, the tallest of which is more than 450 feet high. With hiking trails, swimming spots, postcard-worthy vistas, and historic sites, it's an oasis for campers.
One of the most popular and highly rated places to camp is Platte River Campground amid the park's southern district, where sites are available year-round. There's a mix of primitive and electric sites, plus hot showers, making it ideal for both tent campers and RVers. Put in the canoe on the Platte River just south of the campground, and hike up to the Peterson Beach Sleeping Bear Recreation Area. A close second for a more rustic experience in the park is D.H. Day Campground, which is open from the end of April to late November. And if you prefer to stay where there are more amenities to keep the whole family occupied, you'll find a number of Kampgrounds of America (KOA) spots in the region, plus privately owned destinations like Indigo Bluffs RV Park & Resort.
Hiawatha National Forest (Michigan)
The upper Midwest is a haven for those seeking woodsy escapes and Great Lakes views. Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a spectacular example — a place to relax and get in touch with nature, with more than 40 campgrounds. And there are actually two districts to choose from: one stretches from the shore of Lake Superior near Munising — just west of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore — down to the shore of Lake Michigan, east of Escanaba. The other stretches from Lake Superior's Whitefish Bay down to St. Ignace, touching both Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Needless to say, there's a lot to explore, and whether you prefer woods, small lakes and streams, or beaches, there's a campground for every style.
One of the most beloved spots is Bay View, situated in the eastern unit overlooking Whitefish Bay. It's rustic with tree-shaded sites and access to a sandy beach. In the western unit, check out Colwell Lake Campground or Au Train Lake Campground, especially if you're a fan of wetting a line now and then for northern pike or largemouth bass. Or head up to Grand Island National Recreation Area, which is located about .5 mile north of Munising and is reachable by private boat or ferry. Bring your bike!
Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest (Wisconsin)
For a true Wisconsin Northwoods experience, it's hard to beat Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest, which features four modern campgrounds and more than a dozen rustic campgrounds. There are more than 900 lakes within the state forest boundary, so it's hard not to be near one! The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also manages a number of remote boat-in campsites throughout the forest, many of which are reservable in advance, so whether you paddle or motor in, there are island experiences aplenty.
Around the forest, you'll find numerous boat launches and canoe put-in spots, ideal for making use of lakes and streams that create scenic chains. You'll find one of the most concentrated areas of nesting bald eagles in the country, plus numerous hiking trails and the paved Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail that extends more than 50 miles through the woods and around lakes. Grab a bite to eat or resupply at local shops in quaint towns like Boulder Junction and Manitowish Waters, Northern Wisconsin's rugged recreation area for fishing and swimming.
Peninsula State Park (Wisconsin)
Another Wisconsin gem of a camping destination is tucked along the northwestern edge of the Door County peninsula. Spanning nearly 3,800 acres just north of Fish Creek, the beautiful and wonderfully varied Peninsula State Park is known for its extensive network of hiking and biking trails, stunning Lake Michigan shoreline, an 18-hole golf course, and historic buildings like the 19th-century Eagle Bluff Light Station. It also features hundreds of campsites, some of which offer electricity and others that are more primitive or remote. But it's not just the park itself that's a worthwhile destination — it's all about location. With attractions sprinkled throughout the peninsula, be prepared to tour in your car or on your bike.
Peninsula State Park is situated in the heart of Door County's busiest tourist area within easy reach of Sister Bay, Ephraim, Egg Harbor, and other inviting towns along Green Bay. It's also far from the only state park in the region, with additional camping options available at Potawatomi State Park and views to take in at Whitefish Dunes State Park near Sturgeon Bay, or lovely nature walks at Newport State Park at the northern tip of the peninsula.
Ferne Clyffe State Park (Illinois)
Nestled amid the rolling hills of southern Illinois, Ferne Clyffe State Park is a quiet destination known for its caves, waterfalls, and unique rock formations. That quietude amid a beautifully sylvan landscape is ideal for camping, where tent-pitchers and RV-parkers alike will find wooded sites with a wide range of amenities to suit different styles. Deer Ridge Campground is ideal for those who prefer electrical hookups and modern restrooms, and you can hike the .5-mile trail to the waterfall directly from the campground. Turkey Ridge is a great choice for tent campers who seek a slightly more serene experience but still want modern showers.
Part of Ferne Clyffe State Park's draw is its location within the greater Shawnee National Forest, where you'll find myriad other camping opportunities and outdoor recreation. The area is known for its wild turkey hunting season, plus a spectacular series of rock formations known as Garden of the Gods, near where you can hike to dispersed backcountry campsites. Check out the Pomona Natural Bridge along a short .3-mile hike, and head to nearby Giant City State Park, where you'll find more ancient sandstone bluffs.
Indiana Dunes National and State Parks (Indiana)
Among Indiana's best state parks for camping is one rather obvious gem: Indiana Dunes State Park on the shore of Lake Michigan. You'll find nearly 150 campsites overall, 134 of which provide electrical service, so it's ideal for a family-friendly RV getaway. But the options certainly don't end there, because the state park's boundary is further surrounded by the unique Indiana Dunes National Park, which stretches further west along the lakeshore. Its main campground, Dunewood, features more than 100 sites, 53 of which can accommodate RVs, but none of which are electric.
Beyond the biodiverse ecosystem of this ancient dunes system, which is a joy for nature-lovers to explore, you'll find dozens of miles of trails between the two parks, plus more than 18 cumulative miles of beaches. Take in sand formations that reach nearly 200 feet high — one of the best places to see these in West Beach in the national park — and explore oak savannah and wetlands in Miller Woods. And when you're ready for a bit of local culture, head to the artsy lakefront resort town of Beverly Shores.
Ledges State Park (Iowa)
Located in central Iowa near the community of Madrid, where gardens, parks, and mouth-watering wine await, Ledges State Park is a destination for pleasant hikes, picnics, and camping. It's less than an hour's drive from downtown Des Moines, making it an easy weekend escape from the city in a region primarily characterized by agricultural fields. There's a 4-mile nature trail that heads into a small, picturesque gorge through which Pea Creek flows, plus viewpoints over the Des Moines River from cliffs more than 100 feet above the water.
Check out a number of historic park structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s, including pavilions and a photo-worthy stone bridge. Then, when you're ready to relax, head to your choice of 100 campsites that offer a range of amenities and levels of seclusion, from spacious pull-through sites equipped with either full RV hookups or electrical service to standard non-electric sites and walk-in sites. Camping is reservable for stays between March and November, which can be booked on the day of arrival.
Boundary Waters Wilderness Canoe Area (Minnesota)
Encompassed by Minnesota's Superior National Forest and bordering Voyageurs National Park, plus Quetico and La Verendrye Provincial Parks in Canada, the Boundary Waters Wilderness Canoe Area is an unbeatable place for pack canoe trips and camping. There are around 1,100 lakes across more than a million acres that can be paddled and portaged — the term for carrying your canoe. And if you count all of the conserved lands together, this overall region, known as the Quetico Superior Ecosystem, spans a whopping 4.4 million acres of stunning nature. That's a lot of places to pitch a tent!
By virtue of the Boundary Waters' designation as a wilderness, backcountry sites are all that you'll find within its borders. Fortunately, within the broader Superior National Forest, one of the Midwest's most beautiful forests, you can find plenty more options for camping in more developed areas. The largest developed campground is the popular Fall Lake, with more than 60 sites, plus modern restrooms and showers. Its namesake lake is a great spot to cast for walleye in the spring.
Custer State Park (South Dakota)
Nestled amid the Black Hills in western South Dakota, with easy access to sites like Mt. Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial, Custer State Park is a remarkable place to experience grasslands, mountains, wildlife, and lots of great camping options for every style. One of the park's most well-known events is the Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival, which takes place at the end of September every year. But if you want to avoid crowds and still get a lot out of this place, strike out on hikes for spectacular views, like the Black Elk Peak Loop, a 7.2-mile route that mounts the summit of the state's highest point. Or rent a kayak or canoe from Legion Lake Lodge or Sylvan Lake Lodge and paddle across their titular bodies of water.
Overnight options abound in Custer State Park, where you'll find a total of nine campgrounds to choose from. And beyond the state park, Black Hills National Forest boasts 30 campgrounds with nearly 700 sites. They all vary greatly in size and amenities, but the vast majority of Custer's options include sites with electricity, making it an ideal spot for RVs and tents alike. Don't miss a spin on the Custer State Park Wildlife Loop Road to spot bison, prairie dogs, burros, and more.
Clinton State Park (Kansas)
Nestled in eastern Kansas, just outside of the charming and underrated city of Lawrence with its thriving art scene, is a state park with a 7,000-acre reservoir managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Clinton State Park is a year-round destination for water sports and other outdoor recreation, with boat storage and watercraft rentals available at its marina and a total of 368 campsites. Nearly 10% of them have full hookups, 170 have some kind of electrical service, and the rest are all primitive. There are also half a dozen cabins available to rent, and the park is working on installing a number of "canvas cottages" for a glamping experience.
There's plenty for everyone to enjoy at Clinton State Park, whether you're a paddler, a swimmer, or a disc golfer. Get your kicks on the trail — there are 25 miles of hikes to enjoy — and in the winter, 5 miles of trail are groomed for cross-country skiing. If you love to fish, there's a trout pond, plus a children's fishing pond. And if you're looking for conveniences or a bite to eat at a good local joint, downtown Lawrence is only 20 minutes away.
Nebraska Sandhills (Nebraska)
Nebraska's Sandhills comprise a sweeping, underrated region in the north-central part of the state that spans about 19,300 square miles. Covering nearly a quarter of the state, a lot of the property is also privately owned, but this ecologically diverse area is also speckled with parks, trails, and wildlife preserves. It's a renowned area for birdwatching thanks to its wetlands, grasslands, and lakes, where most famously, sandhill cranes flock in huge numbers during the spring migration period. Don't miss a cruise along the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway, which traces rural State Highway 2 for 272 miles and is a spectacular place to observe migrating birds and other wildlife.
Some of the best places to camp in the Sandhills region include Steer Creek Campground in Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest, which hosts 23 campsites for a tranquil experience in the prairie. About 100 miles east of there is the 153-acre Long Pine State Recreation Area, where you'll find 29 primitive sites. And about 100 miles south of Steer Creek is the Bessey Recreational Complex of Nebraska National Forest, with a little more than 40 sites. You probably get the picture that this is a vastly spread-out area, which is kind of the whole idea — it's ideal for wildlife-spotting, dark skies, and true tranquility.
Near Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)
Ohio's only national park, Cuyahoga Valley, is a Midwest gem nestled halfway between Cleveland and Akron. Shaped by the Cuyahoga River, 26 miles of which are protected within the park, the verdant area is home to an immense diversity of plant and animal life. You'll find wetlands, waterfalls, covered bridges, and other historic structures. Go back in time to the mid-19th century at the Canal Exploration Center, and hike through an area of dramatic cliffs known as The Ledges on a 1.8-mile trail. During the summers, rangers occasionally lead interpretive walks through this geological wonder.
While camping isn't permitted within the park, there's no shortage of options right outside the boundary. Within a short drive of the Boston Mill Visitor Center, in the village of Boston, you'll find private campgrounds like Valley Overlook, which features furnished glamping tents and regular tent sites, plus Heritage Farms, which provides campsites sprinkled throughout a Christmas tree farm!
Ozark National Scenic Riverways (Missouri)
Fed by springs and dotted with historic buildings in the lush hills of southern Missouri, Ozark National Scenic Riverways marks the first national park area centered specifically around rivers. Namely, it preserves the Jacks Fork and Current Rivers, which flow for 134 miles through the park. If you're into paddling and floating on stunningly clear waters, surrounded by lush forest, this is the spot for you. And fortunately, there are also plenty of places to camp, too.
On the banks of the Current River, Pulltite Campground is a perennial favorite for easy access to canoeing, tubing, and relaxing on the water. It's also open year-round if you're a hardy cooler-weather camper, but the showers and modern restrooms are only operational between mid-April and mid-October. Alley Spring is another large, popular campground with nearly 150 sites — some with electrical hookups. All in all, the area boasts seven developed campgrounds, a number of primitive campgrounds that are free and first-come, first-served, plus numerous backcountry sites ideal for pack canoe trips. You can also camp on the rivers' gravel bars for free.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)
A spectacular landscape of grasslands and eroded landforms that inspired former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt with its otherworldly feel, a stunning portion of the badlands of North Dakota is now preserved as a national park in his name. It spans more than 70,000 acres and consists of three units. The largest is the South Unit, which is easily accessible on Interstate 94, followed by the North Unit, which is a little more than an hour's drive north. Then there's the historic Elkhorn Ranch Unit, where Roosevelt made his home. Peer across stunning vistas, observe bison grazing in the meadows, and experience fantastically dark skies. And visit nearby Medora to explore the state-of-the-art Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
There are two primary campgrounds within Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Cottonwood hosts 76 sites in the South Unit, and Juniper has 50 sites in the North Unit. Campsites are rustic but situated amid gorgeous rock formations within easy access to hikes and wildlife. Juniper Campground used to have first-come, first-served sites, but all now require a reservation, which the National Park Service advises taking care of before getting to the park because cell service is spotty. That's definitely a plus if a true nature escape away from screens and social media is calling.