14 Best Midwest Camping Destinations To Visit

What the Midwest may lack in dramatic mountains or ocean coastlines, it makes up in Great Lakes vistas, river-carved bluffs, epic grasslands, and more. With millions of acres of forest, there are also thousands of tranquil, destination-worthy campsites to be found all over the region. Scope out Wisconsin beach camping destinations and underrated state parks with dramatic cliffs and trails. Pitch a tent, tow in the teardrop, or rumble up in the Class A. Whatever your style, spectacular nature and outdoor recreation abound to make the experience memorable. From the Upper Midwest's glacially carved lakes to the Ozark hills of southern Illinois and Missouri, below are 14 places for camping that highlight the best of the Midwest.

To compile this list, we drew on the author's experience growing up in and traveling around the Midwest, in addition to her enthusiasm for camping. We've represented every Midwest state at least once, taking inspiration from a range of additional expert blogs, camping and outdoors articles, Reddit discussions, and reviews and ratings for specific campgrounds on The Dyrt, Campendium, and Recreation.gov.

When we say "camping destinations," we're focusing on highlighting entire national forests, wilderness areas, and state parks that often offer several different ways to stay. It's the surroundings and local attractions that, in addition to the quality and availability of the actual campsites, make these worth showcasing. Many of them have so many different campgrounds that if you choose to return, the experience has the potential to feel entirely new.