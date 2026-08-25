The Top 10 US Cities Where Uber Riders Forget The Most Stuff

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Uber recorded 3.6 billion trips on its platform in the first quarter of 2026 alone — and riders have left behind a trail of dropped iPhones, wallets, keys, laptops, and one 75-gallon fish tank. The company's recently published 10th Annual Uber Lost & Found Index details the trends and singular oddities among this swath of forgotten artifacts. The result is what Uber calls "an unexpected time capsule of the past decade," with the things people leave behind shifting with the times: face masks in 2021, Ozempic in 2025, Labubu plushies in 2026.

Uber has done some serious data mining, surfacing factoids like these: You're most likely to forget your phone in the back of an Uber on a Saturday, but more likely to leave your charger behind on a Wednesday; red has remained the most common color of forgotten item over the past decade; and dental devices like veneers, gold grills, and dentures are more commonly left behind than you might think. Sundays are the worst days for lost items, which Uber dryly suggests might be because Sunday Funday "brunch mimosas don't exactly boost situational awareness."

Read on to see which cities ranked as the most forgetful. And should you be the next unlucky person to leave something in the back of that white Prius driven by Kevin, fear not: Uber has rolled out a feature in select markets that lets you request a trip with your original driver to have your lost item returned, with nationwide availability planned by the end of 2026. It's something the individuals who somehow forgot a wedding cake, a gold Rolex, or a toy poodle — that's a small animal, not a stuffed animal — probably wish they could have used. Uber didn't break its unusual-item lists down by city, so we can only guess exactly which listed items were left behind where.