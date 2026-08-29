12 Tips From Park Rangers For Enjoying Yosemite National Park

"It is by far the grandest of all the special temples of Nature I was ever permitted to enter," wrote naturalist John Muir about Yosemite Valley in a letter dated July 26, 1868. The "Father of the National Parks" encountered the High Sierra marvel for the first time that year, and it was designated a national park in 1890. Ever since, it has continued as one of the most stunning parks in the U.S., along with being one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Whether it's your first time visiting the park's biggest attractions or you're scouting out some of the more secret spots in Yosemite that most tourists miss, there's a lot to know about making the most of your visit. And there's no one better than a ranger to share the ins and outs.

Below, explore 12 tips from current and former Yosemite National Park rangers who describe what will help make a visit most enjoyable and safe. They have a lot to share about what to expect, including some technical aspects to visiting the park. Some details, such as timed entry, may change from year to year. For example, a big change in timed reservations went into effect for summer 2026 after five years of requiring vehicles to book ahead for arrival during the busiest times of the year. It's always a good idea to consult the official Yosemite National Park webpages for the latest updates.

To compile this list, we consulted videos featuring Yosemite park rangers that are produced by the National Park Service, bloggers who interview or were formerly rangers themselves, Reddit threads, and other social media and articles. We've also researched NPS.gov, Yosemite conservation resources, regional tourism sites to make sure we've shared the most up-to-date information.