These Global Cities Rank As The Happiest In The World For 2025
It doesn't matter where you're from — your home city or town is simply the best. It's where you grew up, and it's what you know. No other city can compare. But is it a happy city? Do the locals greet each other warmly? Are there parks bursting with life and color? Do the buses even arrive on time? If not, you might find yourself casting envious glances the way of neighboring or foreign cities. Often it's just a case of the grass being greener, but have some cities actually cracked the happiness conundrum?
The Happy City Index evaluates urban areas around the world using data across six core metrics — or "themes," as it calls them. Theme Citizens assesses education quality, social inclusion, innovation, and cultural access. For visitors, this can indicate the quality of cultural attractions on offer, like museums or theaters. The Theme Governance metric evaluates criteria such as digital e-services and quality-of-life strategies, which won't have much bearing on visitors.
Elsewhere, Theme Environment focuses on things like pollution, green spaces, and ecosystem protection. A high score here means lots of parks and greenery, whereas GDP, salaries, and entrepreneurship are measurements of Theme Economy, which can be a way to gauge the standard of shopping, dining, and nightlife. However, a high score here can also highlight the city as an expensive one. Theme Health tracks crime rates, medical access, and transport safety — all essential things for the tourist — while Theme Mobility analyzes the city's transport network and accessibility. Here are the happiest cities in the world, according to the Happy City Index, from 10th place to number one.
Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Amsterdam may well be the Netherlands' most famous city, but Rotterdam is the only Dutch city to make this particular top 10. On Theme Citizens, it scores highly, which means plenty of cultural experiences for both locals and tourists. Art lovers can enjoy more than 150,000 masterpieces at the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen. It ranks among the Netherlands' premier art institutions, while the Overblaak Development will have architecture buffs drooling with its 38 angled cube houses that look like something invented by a daydreaming mathematician.
Water taxis provide access to many of the city's attractions. They run on electricity and hydrogen and are just one mode of sustainable transport in the city. In fact, 51% of travel options in Rotterdam are green, and this is one reason why it scores highly on Theme Environment. Visitors can also hire bicycles, and the city is well connected by tram.
Green space is also abundant, including the mile-long repurposed railway viaduct, the Hofbogen. It's a rooftop park that offers an elevated garden walk above boutiques and cafes below, and you can breathe easy and enjoy it thanks to the city's excellent air quality. Nearby, the Markthal is a beloved hub of vendors and eateries offering cuisine from around the world. Then there is the renowned Witte de Withstraat area, where cafes, bars, and restaurants cluster together and nightly celebrations unfold.
Munich, Germany
Munich is one of Germany's safest cities, and this is one reason for its high ranking on the Theme Health metric. It also ranks very highly on Theme Citizens, which means there's an abundance of cultural attractions for visitors to enjoy. The Museum Brandhorst is home to approximately 2,000 modern artworks housed within a rainbow-striped block that embodies modern art itself. It showcases the works of artists such as Andy Warhol, Joseph Beuys, and Gerhard Richter, among others, while the Pinakothek trio of art museums collectively covers European art from medieval times all the way through to the contemporary age.
In terms of Theme Environment, Munich doesn't rank as highly as other cities in the top 10. However, there is still plenty of green space, with over 5,500 acres of parkland. Englischer Garten covers nearly 1,000 of them. It ranks among the planet's biggest and is a favorite of Rick Steves, while Nymphenburg Palace's 17th-century park contains elegant pavilions amid gardens dotted with ornamental pools and fountains.
Green mobility accounts for the majority of transportation in Munich, with the city's cycling network stretching to more than 745 miles. The majority of residents own a bicycle, and it is an excellent way to explore. Munich is also one of the world's most walkable cities, and its safe PM10 pollution level of 38 makes exploring outside an altogether comfortable experience.
Taipei, Taiwan
According to the vacation rental search engine Holidu, Taipei leads the planet when it comes to safety for female digital nomads. In fact, it ranks highly as a destination where females can walk alone comfortably, and is generally a safe place for everyone. However, in terms of Happy City Index metrics, it scores highest in Theme Governance and Theme Environment. The latter of which can be seen in the 60% green mobility of the city's vast transportation network.
There's plenty of green space in this sprawling urban environment, too. Da'an Forest Park offers a lush urban retreat where you can wander under leafy canopies while locals picnic and practice Tai Chi. There's also ample opportunity for cycling in Taipei, with one of the most popular spots being the riverside ride from Xindian to Tamsui, where you can feel the city trade its rush for calm, green horizons. The air pollution is also at a good level, with PM10 concentrations at a safe 30. In fact, Taipei is ranked in the second tier of cities on the Asian Green City Index, trailing only Singapore.
But Taipei isn't done yet. There are plenty of attractions showcasing the country's cultural and historical character. Huashan 1914 Creative Park is a vibrant cultural and arts venue in the city. It features pop-up exhibits, cafes, live music, and more large green spaces. You can also explore the city's timeworn places of worship for a cultural experience, like the Longshan and Qingshui Temples in the old district of Wanhua, or visit the National Palace Museum for its ancient Chinese artifacts. Taipei is also one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies, and you can eat to your heart's content in places like Raohe Night Market.
Stockholm, Sweden
The Swedish capital ranks highly in the Theme Citizens metric, higher than any other city in the top 10. This means that locals have fair access to things like education, and overall quality of life is good. For visitors, that means excellent museums and other fascinating cultural attractions. Gamla Stan is Stockholm's Old Town, a labyrinth of cobblestone streets flanked by buildings painted in vivid fall colors and buzzing with café chatter and street music. In the heart of this area sits the Baroque Royal Palace, glowing like a golden fortress at dusk.
Elsewhere, the red-brick Stadshuset is the towering City Hall. It's designed in the Swedish National Romantic style and topped with three golden crowns, and it annually hosts the Nobel Prize banquet. Other cultural treasures include the Vasamuseet, a museum housing the warship Vasa, which sank just 20 minutes into its maiden voyage in 1628. Then there's Skansen, the first open-air museum in the world, which has been showcasing historic buildings, Nordic wildlife, traditional artisans, and folk celebrations since 1891.
Next door are 689 acres of primeval woodland and wildflower meadows where walkers and cyclists can disappear into nature just minutes from the hustle and bustle. In fact, green space makes up around 30% of Stockholm, with waterways making up another 30%. Pollution levels are low, with PM10 recorded at 21, the fourth-best of all European capitals, while green mobility accounts for 61.7% of transportation. Furthermore, the city has a bike-sharing scheme and a congestion charge for drivers in the city center, while its transportation network is "fully adapted for people with mobility disabilities," which makes Stockholm one of the best cities in the world for wheelchair accessibility.
Seoul, South Korea
The capital of South Korea sits in sixth place on the Happy City Index and is one of two Asian cities to make the top 10. It scores highly in the Theme Citizens category (second only to Stockholm), while Governance is also a big points-earner. In terms of Theme Health, Seoul surprisingly has a low score for a top 10 city, which is all the more surprising because Seoul is renowned as a beauty and wellness destination. With luxury spas and clinics, retreats for mind and body rejuvenation, and some world-class wellness resorts, anyone needing some pampering should seriously consider a visit there. Treatments are often much more affordable than in other developed countries. In fact, there is a growing trend of cosmetic vacations to the city, including high-profile visits from celebrities like Kim and Khloé Kardashian.
With Theme Citizens bringing many points to Seoul, it's no surprise that the city is full of excellent museums and galleries. The renowned art institutions at Cylinder and Gallery Kiche showcase both Korean and international works, while O'NewWall collaborates with artists from all generations and backgrounds. You can also discover the Gangnam district, which really does have some style after all. There are a variety of galleries there displaying pieces from up-and-coming local talent to celebrated digital artists. An alternative option for art buffs is Noksapyeong Station, one of the world's most jaw-dropping subway stations, where five underground levels have become a massive canvas for creativity.
Antwerp, Belgium
The Belgian city of Antwerp is known as the diamond capital of the world. In fact, it is said that the first diamond ever cut occurred there back in 1476, and establishments in the city's diamond district have thrived ever since. There are now around 1,500 diamond companies scattered around the city, and if you're seeking a romantic getaway to propose to your significant other, you might want to choose this city. Not only is it a stunning place to visit, but it also offers competitively priced diamond rings. Surprisingly, Antwerp doesn't score as well as you might think on Theme Economy, even though it has also been crowned the best shopping destination for fall in 2025. Citizens and Governance are the main measures of its people's joy, while Health and Environment are other high-scoring themes.
For visitors, the excellent Theme Health score reflects the safety of the city. Antwerp is considered a low-risk destination, although it's advisable to take the usual precautions when walking at night. But what a city to explore on foot! It's a bounty of stunning architecture, from the Neo-Baroque and Neo-Renaissance Centraal Station (undoubtedly among the world's most beautiful) to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Antwerp City Hall. There are also magnificent religious buildings, such as the Cathedral of Our Lady, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, and the Baroque Saint Charles Borromeo Church. Sites like these reflect the city's high Theme Citizens score, as do the many excellent museums and galleries.
Aarhus, Denmark
Underrated Aarhus is like a mini Copenhagen, and it scores well in all themes on the Happy Life Index (bar one). Despite its comparatively low Theme Mobility score (low for a top 10 entry, at least), the city is, in fact, an easy place to get around. Buses, trains, and trams are all available, while the city has a free bike-sharing service. There are initiatives to further improve public transport, which will make Aarhus even more accessible for both residents and visitors in the years ahead.
So, this means it will be even easier to get around and enjoy the cultural contributions to the city's Theme Citizens score. If you're an art lover, you simply shouldn't miss the ARoS Aarhus Art Museum. It's home to over 8,000 works of art, including masterpieces from artists all over the world, and is known for its famous Your rainbow panorama. This circular walkway of rainbow-colored glass sits on the roof of the building like a technicolor halo and gives visitors unique vistas of Denmark's second city. For interactive cultural immersion, try the Den Gamle By (the Old Town Museum). It's a fascinating living museum that takes you on a journey through time to specific periods in Denmark's history.
If you want to discover the things that contribute to the city's excellent Theme Environment score, you'll find plenty of green space to lounge in and enjoy the clean PM10 air quality index of 17. Castle parks are the most intriguing. Marselisborg Memorial Park is the grounds for the Danish Royal Family's summer residence, Marselisborg Palace. There, you can witness the changing of the guard every day with its spectacle of parades and marches, or catch the fleeting cherry blossom bloom in May and June.
Singapore
Is it a country? Is it a city? Is it an island? Actually, Singapore is all three, and it's the only place of its kind in the world. It's also modern. Very modern. The Happy City Index itself even states that "Singapore continues to push the boundaries of what a modern city can achieve." It was originally a simple fishing settlement, but it eventually transformed into one of the world's most prosperous trading and financial centers. It's a dazzling fusion of light, color, and culture that visitors can endlessly explore. However, it's the shopping most come for, and this is reflected in its high Theme Economy score. There's everything a shopaholic could dream of, from bustling street markets to luxury malls. In Singapore, you simply shop till you drop.
With over 400 shops, Bugis Street Market is where everyone goes to pick up bargains, while you'll find all the designer labels you could need at places like ION Orchard or The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The latter is home to a nearly 500-foot canal where you can take a sampan boat and visit the only water-based Apple Store in the world. Haji Lane is a bohemian street where you can rummage for vintage clothing and other goods, while the stunning Jewel Changi Airport (a shopping mecca found in one of the world's most luxurious airports) is a place that will make you wish you weren't leaving.
Shopping aside, Singapore is a foodie heaven — in fact, it's one of the best destinations in Asia for it, if not the world. You can visit Little India for fish head curry and dosa or go to Katong-Joo Chiat for Peranakan cuisine, but don't miss the simple hawker centers for local favorites like Hainanese chicken rice and laksa noodle bowls.
Zürich, Switzerland
The Swiss city of Zürich takes second spot on the Happy City Index for 202,5 and scores incredibly well across all categories other than Theme Mobility, where it actually scores the lowest out of the top 20 cities. Despite this, the Happy City Index states that Zürich's transportation network is "one of the most efficient in Europe." And with electric trams, S-Bahn trains, buses, and ferries all seamlessly coordinated under one ticketing system, getting around this compact city is indeed pretty easy.
Zürich is one of Europe's prettiest medieval cities, and you'll need that efficient transport network to bounce between its countless cultural sites. Places like the Kunsthaus Zürich are unmissable, and the city's premier art museum features works spanning from the 13th century to contemporary times, including the largest Munch collection outside of the artist's home country, Norway. Another cultural treasure you must see is the Fraumünster, a historic church founded in the year 853 and famed for its remarkable stained glass windows. However, it's the Grossmünster where most tourists begin their cultural discovery. This iconic twin-towered Romanesque church has a 187-step climb up to the top of its tower that rewards visitors with panoramic views over the Old Town and the famous Lake Zürich.
Zürich also scores highly in the Theme Environment category, and one look at that stunning lake will explain why. It's a jewel-toned turquoise expanse of water dotted with sailboats and framed by verdant shores and rolling hills beyond the city. The clear water is perfect for swimming, or you can enjoy boat rides and various water sports. If you prefer to be on terra firma, you can hike or cycle around the entire lake and visit the area's historical villages.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen is the happiest city on Earth. It scores consistently well across all categories on the Happy City Life index, but particularly shines in the Environment and Economy themes. For visitors, this means excellent green spaces with clean air, quality shopping, and vibrant nightlife. Indeed, 30% of the city is green space, and it's said that at least 80% of its inhabitants live within 300 meters of urban greenery. Frederiksberg Gardens is one of the nicest parks in the city. It's best experienced on a scenic canal boat tour, where you'll pass picturesque attractions like the stately Frederiksberg Palace. It looks down from its hilltop while you pass pavilions, summerhouses, and oodles of charming bridges. Then there are the oldest royal gardens in the country — the King's Garden. It draws almost 3 million visitors every year to its sprawling manicured lawns, blooming flowerbeds, and tree-lined paths.
For something a bit more whimsical, Tivoli Gardens is an enchanting 19th-century amusement park with vintage rides, open-air concerts, and theatrical performances in a fairy-tale setting that's especially magical under twinkling evening lights. However, if it's the high Theme Economy metric you're looking to take advantage of in Copenhagen, the city has the longest shopping street in Europe. Strøget is a pedestrianized street of geometric patterns and ornate fountains where you'll find almost every leading international brand. It cuts through the heart of the city, and there is a labyrinth of side streets and alleys with countless boutiques and establishments selling retro goods. For nightlife, Kødbyen (also known as the Meatpacking District) is the place to be for some of the city's best restaurants, bars, and clubs. If all this isn't enough, Copenhagen has also been ranked number one as the most livable city in the world for 2025.