These Global Cities Rank As The Happiest In The World For 2025

It doesn't matter where you're from — your home city or town is simply the best. It's where you grew up, and it's what you know. No other city can compare. But is it a happy city? Do the locals greet each other warmly? Are there parks bursting with life and color? Do the buses even arrive on time? If not, you might find yourself casting envious glances the way of neighboring or foreign cities. Often it's just a case of the grass being greener, but have some cities actually cracked the happiness conundrum?

The Happy City Index evaluates urban areas around the world using data across six core metrics — or "themes," as it calls them. Theme Citizens assesses education quality, social inclusion, innovation, and cultural access. For visitors, this can indicate the quality of cultural attractions on offer, like museums or theaters. The Theme Governance metric evaluates criteria such as digital e-services and quality-of-life strategies, which won't have much bearing on visitors.

Elsewhere, Theme Environment focuses on things like pollution, green spaces, and ecosystem protection. A high score here means lots of parks and greenery, whereas GDP, salaries, and entrepreneurship are measurements of Theme Economy, which can be a way to gauge the standard of shopping, dining, and nightlife. However, a high score here can also highlight the city as an expensive one. Theme Health tracks crime rates, medical access, and transport safety — all essential things for the tourist — while Theme Mobility analyzes the city's transport network and accessibility. Here are the happiest cities in the world, according to the Happy City Index, from 10th place to number one.