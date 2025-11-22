13 Underrated Central America Destinations Perfect For Solo Tourists

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From laid-back surf towns to mountain escapes and culture-filled colonial cities, there's so much to explore in Central America beyond the typical tourist trail. For solo travelers seeking true adventure, authentic experiences, and fewer crowds, we've rounded up the best hidden gems this region has to offer, from Costa Rica to Belize. Whether you're seeking underrated backpacker hubs with nightlife and budget hostels or a quiet escape with a touch of luxury, each destination has something to offer.

We've relied on our expertise exploring Latin America solo to compile this guide, while also utilizing resources such as travel blogs to recommend destinations that have plenty to offer solo travelers, including diverse activities with opportunities for adventure and relaxation, affordability, and safety. When possible, we also recommended affordable stay options for solo travelers. Although there's some debate about whether it's part of Central America or North America, we've also included a couple of destinations in Mexico, for good measure. Check out the best Central America destinations, which are perfect for solo tourists, below.