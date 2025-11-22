13 Underrated Central America Destinations Perfect For Solo Tourists
From laid-back surf towns to mountain escapes and culture-filled colonial cities, there's so much to explore in Central America beyond the typical tourist trail. For solo travelers seeking true adventure, authentic experiences, and fewer crowds, we've rounded up the best hidden gems this region has to offer, from Costa Rica to Belize. Whether you're seeking underrated backpacker hubs with nightlife and budget hostels or a quiet escape with a touch of luxury, each destination has something to offer.
We've relied on our expertise exploring Latin America solo to compile this guide, while also utilizing resources such as travel blogs to recommend destinations that have plenty to offer solo travelers, including diverse activities with opportunities for adventure and relaxation, affordability, and safety. When possible, we also recommended affordable stay options for solo travelers. Although there's some debate about whether it's part of Central America or North America, we've also included a couple of destinations in Mexico, for good measure. Check out the best Central America destinations, which are perfect for solo tourists, below.
Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica
Tucked into Costa Rica's South Caribbean region, Puerto Viejo de Talamanca feels worlds away from the rest of the country. From relaxing on the sugary sand of Playa Punta Uva Arrecife to the black sand beach, aptly named Playa Negra, Puerto Viejo is a beach lover's haven. Don't skip a visit to Cahuita National Park, where you'll find tropical beaches and lush jungles, and lots of wildlife. If you're seeking more wildlife, the area is also home to the Jaguar Rescue Center, the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, and Ara Manzanillo, where you can see endangered green macaws.
Puerto Viejo also offers plenty for culture seekers, from its strong Afro-Caribbean identity that influences local cuisine and music to the nearby Indigenous BriBri community, which welcomes visitors on guided tours. Don't miss taking a cacao tour, either, to learn about the process of growing chocolate in Costa Rica (with samples, of course). Playa 506 Beachfront Hostel is perfect for solo travelers looking for a beachfront stay with a social atmosphere. The highly-rated hostel offers activities like yoga classes, happy hours, and waterfall tours, with amenities like an on-site restaurant, bike rentals, and shared and private rooms.
Dominical, Costa Rica
More relaxing, easy to explore, and affordable than neighboring Uvita, this laid-back surf town nestled in Costa Rica's Costa Ballena ("Whale Coast") region is perfect for solo travelers looking to rest and recharge in paradise. Days here are spent taking on the waves at Playa Dominical (if you're a beginner surfer, head to Playa Dominicalito instead), browsing local artisan markets, and exploring the majestic Costa Rican waterfall, Nauyaca Waterfall — all without the crowds. Don't skip a day trip to Manuel Antonio National Park, a perfect blend of beach and rainforest about an hour from Dominical.
Dominical is also a great jumping-off point for visiting Corcovado National Park, one of the world's most biodiverse destinations. Since you're in the Whale Coast, don't miss a whale watching tour in nearby Uvita, just 15 minutes away. For a relaxing stay in Dominical, the highly rated Bamboo River House and Hotel is a top choice. Rated an 8.9 on Booking.com, it offers solo travelers a pool, proximity to the town, and a secluded atmosphere. Rooms are as low as $50 a night, at certain times of the year.
Bajos del Toro, Costa Rica
Costa Rica may be one of Central America's most-visited countries, but that doesn't mean there aren't any under-the-radar spots ideal for escaping the crowds. Bajos del Toro is one such example, located in the valley surrounding Poás Volcano. This waterfall-laden destination has all the magical nature visitors flock to Costa Rica for, from the mystical Blue Falls to towering cliffs and emerald pools. Don't miss the 300-foot Catarata del Toro, which plunges into a former volcanic crater, or the 500-foot Cascadas Pozo Azul — the tallest in the region — reached by a roughly two-hour hike.
While here, be sure to add a stop in Zarcero, a quirky town with artistic gardens and small-town charm. Accommodation options are minimal, but Blue Morpho Lodge is one of the town's most budget-friendly choices, with rooms starting at $114 for solo travelers. With an on-site restaurant and coffee shop, a sauna, and surreal mountain views, you'll have everything you need for a restful stay in Bajos del Toro
Montezuma, Costa Rica
Nestled in Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, this uncrowded, postcard-worthy destination is for travelers seeking a more underrated alternative to Santa Teresa, which has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. If you're seeking a more authentic — and affordable — Costa Rican spot, complete with pristine beaches, ethereal jungle scenery, and local culture, then Montezuma is your answer. From exploring volcanic rock pools at Playa Palmeras to hiking through the wildlife-filled Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and chasing towering waterfalls, adventure is endless here. The town itself is also charming and colorful, complete with an artisan market and plenty of budget-friendly eateries, like Soda El Artesano, which serves local seafood dishes.
Escape into a jungle oasis at Hotel El Jardin, a highly-rated beachfront accommodation. An ocean-view room with a balcony comes out to just $111, but if you're on a tighter budget, you can't do better than Luz en el Cielo Eco-B&B/Hostel. The homey bed and breakfast has an impressive 9.8 rating on HostelWorld, with beds in a shared dorm available for $28.
El Tunco, El Salvador
If you're dreaming of loading up on pupusas, surfing, incredible beach sunsets, and cliff-side cocktails, then El Tunco has your name all over it. Located on El Salvador's Pacific Coast, El Tunco is one of Central America's top surf destinations and is beloved by backpackers for its relaxed beach atmosphere and active nightlife scene. Beyond the beach, there's plenty to keep you busy — from hiking through El Tunco's waterfall-filled valleys to browsing local street art and markets.
And despite being a small surf town, you'll also find plenty of restaurant options in El Tunco (Restaurante La Bocana is a top choice for a meal with a view and fun atmosphere), along with supermarkets, ATMs, and other necessary amenities, making it a convenient stop for solo travelers. Just keep in mind that power and water outages aren't uncommon here. If you're looking for a party atmosphere, stay at Papaya Lodge, which includes breakfast with your stay and also has a pool; otherwise, Casa Makoi offers beachfront accommodations with a more relaxed vibe.
Suchitoto, El Salvador
Lined with vibrantly colored buildings adorned with flowers and greenery, cobblestone streets, and surrounded by mountain and lake views, Suchitoto is the prettiest Central American city you've probably never heard of. Designated as El Salvador's first capital city in 1528, Suchitoto is ideal for solo travelers seeking a quiet getaway steeped in charm and culture.
From boating around Lake Suchitlán to hiking to the mesmerizing Los Tercios waterfall — which cascades over remarkable hexagonal stones — to learning about local culture at Museo de la Moneda, it's hard to believe Suchitoto has stayed so under the radar. The city also has a deep-seated tradition of indigo dyeing dating back to the 1500s, and you'll find workshops — and places to purchase indigo textiles and clothing — throughout town. Opt for Hostal Koltin Suchitoto for a cozy, highly rated stay — reservations include breakfast, and start at just $35 a night for a private room. Don't miss grabbing a meal (or just a drink) at Casa 1800 — the hotel and restaurant offers one of the most incredible views in town.
Bocas del Toro, Panamá
Panamá isn't just one of Central America's most stunning coastal countries; it's also seriously underrated — with destinations like Bocas del Toro making it a must-visit. This archipelago of nine primary islands is one of the region's best gems for surfing, snorkeling, scuba diving, and beach-hopping. You'll find most of the action on Isla Colón, with lots of accommodations and bars lining its streets, while Isla Bastimentos is a great spot to base yourself in if you'd rather escape into nature. Here, you'll find paradisiacal white sand beaches like Red Frog Beach and the largely Afro-Antillean Old Bank town.
From joining Bocas del Toro's legendary Friday night boat bar crawl at Aqua Lounge to exploring quirky attractions like the Plastic Bottle Village, this island chain truly has something for every kind of traveler. "It's really easy to meet others here," said travel blogger Girl about the Globe, who visited solo. For beachfront access on Isla Bastimentos, stay at Ataraxia. With a 9.4 rating on Booking.com, the accommodation includes breakfast, as well as an on-site restaurant.
Boquete, Panamá
If you're seeking a mountain escape in Central America, you can't do better than Boquete. Tucked into misty cloud forests about 3,900 feet above sea level, amid coffee plantations and volcanoes, Boquete is a dream for nature lovers. Don't skip the Lost Waterfalls hike, which winds through Boquete's lush forests to three waterfalls, or Sendero Los Quetzales in Barú Volcano National Park. Go with a guide if you want to up your chances of seeing quetzales, a green-feathered bird native to the region. For some more adventure, head to Los Cangilones de Gualaca, a canyon you can swim through.
Be sure to also visit one of the local fincas around town — Boquete is lauded for its Geisha coffee, which is considered among the best in the world. Finca Dos Jefes offers two-and-a-half-hour tours for $35 per person, which includes a guided tour and tastings. For a quiet, one-of-a-kind stay, Bambuda Castle is a highly-rated, gorgeous accommodation with unforgettable views.
Santa Catalina, Panamá
Santa Catalina is a remote gem on Panamá's Pacific Coast that is growing in popularity as one of the country's best surfing spots, but it's still under-the-radar, for now. That said, don't expect too many amenities here — there's just one (somewhat unreliable) ATM in town, only a few restaurants and accommodation choices, and spotty cell service. Still, with gorgeous black-sand beaches, endless marine life, and excellent surfing — whether you're an experienced surfer or looking to get on a board for the first time — you won't even notice it.
While here, don't skip visiting Coiba Island National Park. The park is known for its incredible snorkeling and scuba diving, and abundant sea life, including dolphins, turtles, sharks, and whales. Hostel Villa Vento Surf is Santa Catalina's top budget hostel, with beds in a dorm room available for $20, as well as private rooms if you have a bit more room in your budget — breakfast included.
Caye Caulker, Belize
This colorful, car-free, and affordable tropical island is the ultimate Caribbean getaway. Less touristy than neighboring Ambergris Caye and with a "Go Slow" motto, Caye Caulker is the perfect spot to unwind in paradise. From exploring Belize's barrier reef at the Caye Caulker Marine Reserve to kayaking through the mangrove-lined Caye Caulker Forest Reserve, this destination is a haven for nature lovers.
There's plenty of culture here, too. Caye Caulker's Creole and Garifuna identity shapes everything from local music to its food, and you can expect to indulge in lots of jerk chicken, fry jacks, and barbecued lobster while here. If you're interested in some history, you even have Mayan ruins within reach, if you're willing to take a 45-minute ferry ride to Belize City first. From there, it's an hour-long trek to the 2,000-year-old Altun Ha, which is far more underrated (and less crowded) than the Mayan ruins you'll find in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. Bella's Backpackers is the go-to for travelers on a budget, with dorm beds starting at just $17.50 a night. If you're craving something a bit more private, DreamCabanas offers well-rated, reasonably priced accommodations just a couple of minutes away from the beach.
Hopkins, Belize
Brimming with rich Garifuna culture, Hopkins is a vibrant and laid-back town tucked along Belize's Caribbean coast. Don't miss watching a traditional drumming performance, or even taking a class at the Lebeha Center, a local drumming school. Foodies will also love partaking in Hopkins' local cuisine, which includes dishes like hudut, a fish coconut stew with mashed plantain known as fu-fu. For Garifuna and Belizean cuisine, head to Semiti Giffiti and Ella's Cool Spot, which also hosts lively events like karaoke.
As a coastal destination, you also have lots of awe-inspiring nature at your fingertips, namely the Belize Barrier Reef, where you can snorkel alongside dolphins, turtles, and more than 500 types of fish. Hopkins also has its share of lush jungles, which can be found within Mayflower Bocawina National Park or Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Reserve, dotted with scenic waterfalls and home to wildlife like pumas, tapirs, and monkeys. Connect with other travelers at The Funky Dodo Backpackers Hostel, which has dorm beds available for around $21. Or opt for the cozy and comfortable Cosmopolitan Guesthouse, which offers a pool, air conditioning, and proximity to dining and the ocean. "Will go back as soon as I can!" said one reviewer who traveled solo on Booking.com.
Mérida, Mexico
Known as one of Mexico's safest cities, Mérida is a no-brainer for cautious solo travelers looking to explore Mexico. From sampling vibrant Yucatecan cuisine like cochinita pibil, a marinated pork dish, and popping into the city's many museums (Museo del Mundo Maya is a must-visit to learn about Mayan history), Mérida is also a paradise for travelers seeking history and culture. You'll also find ancient Mayan ruins — Uxmal, Chichén Itzá, and Ek' Balam — all within a couple of hours of Mérida.
And with its brightly-toned colonial buildings, historic plazas, and idyllic parks, just wandering around and exploring is an event on its own. Join a walking tour — GuruWalk offers several free options — to learn more about the sights while connecting with other solo travelers. For a social stay, head to CHE Nómadas Mérida — one of the city's top-rated hostels — boasting a 9.0 score on HostelWorld from more than 5,700 reviews. The property hosts regular karaoke nights, walking tours, cenote excursions, and more.
Bacalar, Mexico
Located in the Yucatán Peninsula, where you'll find overwhelming tourist meccas like Tulum, Bacalar is one of Mexico's dreamiest — and most under-the-radar — destinations. Known as the "Maldives of Mexico," thanks to its mesmerizing blue lagoon, Bacalar is perfect for solo travelers looking for that perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. From taking a boat tour around the Bacalar's turquoise waters, kayaking and swimming in cenotes, to visiting ancient Mayan ruins, there's no chance of getting bored on your solo trip here. It's also incredibly safe for solo travelers — just don't expect super modern amenities. Wi-Fi is not always the strongest, and you'll want to come prepared with cash.
If you're craving a social vibe, book a stay at The Yak Lake House. The hostel offers both private rooms and shared dorms, plus activities ranging from yoga and clay-making workshops to weekly parties by the water. For travelers seeking a bit of a quieter getaway, the beachfront Villas Ecotucan has a 9.0 rating on Booking.com and includes breakfast.
Methodology
To compile this guide to underrated Central American destinations, we consulted numerous travel blogs and destination sites to highlight spots that remain under the radar yet still have plenty to offer travelers. We've considered factors that are important to solo travelers, such as amenities, affordability, things to do, and safety, and only included destinations with a Level 2 ranking or below from the U.S. State Department. We also included a couple of options from Mexico for more variety, while striving to offer a balance of beach towns, hiking destinations, cultural spots, and more. We used Booking.com and HostelWorld to offer accommodation options, ensuring that each recommendation is well-rated and ideal for solo travelers.