The Midwest's 5 Best Festive Train Rides Make The Holidays Unforgettable

If you're looking to create holiday memories or start a new tradition, consider taking a winter train ride through some of the Midwest's most historic regions. A number of vintage railroad companies offer cozy Christmas and New Year's train excursions, during which passengers can warm up with some hot cocoa, wine, and holly-jolly magic. Thanks to the Midwest's railway history, many of the region's festive seasonal trains offer a glimpse into the past. Each one is meticulously maintained to capture the nostalgic experience of a bygone era while setting the perfect festive tone.

Many of these holiday train trips are geared toward families with little ones. As such, several include meet-and-greets with Santa. Others offer Christmas cocktails and live music for adults. If your New Year's Eve tradition of watching the Times Square ball drop on television needs a little upgrade, December 31 is also a great time to hop aboard. A handful of these trains serve up dinner, music, libations, and fireworks for a unique way to ring in the new year with a bang.