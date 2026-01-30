Arizona's 5 Coolest Small Towns, According To Tourism Pros

There's a lot for travelers to love across the diverse landscape of the nation's sixth-largest state. After all, Arizona is home to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the Grand Canyon. Beyond that, there's a lot more to discover and uncover across its more than 113,000 square miles of forests, desert oases, and majestic mountains. Whether you're headed to Arizona's best attractions or its best destinations for real winter weather, you'll find bucket list destinations at every corner. Among them are a number of cool towns in Arizona favored by local travel professionals, many of which many house some of the state's favorite attractions.

These five towns will find you traversing multiple regions and uncovering everything from ghost towns to art havens. To be considered a cool small town, each one offers enough diverse attractions for visitors with varied interests, despite being smaller than a metropolitan area. What ties them together is that they offer unique aspects of Arizona history, distinctive character, and proximity to nature and scenic landscapes. Several are also standouts for their artist communities, or local beverage and food scenes, while others represent the Wild West character synonymous with the state.

This list was compiled based on recommendations made by tourism professionals from several sites, including Visit Arizona, the official website of the state's Office of Tourism. These destinations could be considered must-do locales and cover a lot of ground across the state, offering a well-rounded tour if you choose to see them all.