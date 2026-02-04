The Best Budget-Friendly Vacation Rentals Close To National Parks, According To Reviews

In 1872, Yellowstone became the country's first national park: a protected 2.2 million acre expanse in Wyoming. After the creation of the National Park Service (NPS) in 1916, even more joined the picture. There's the Everglades in Florida, known for its gators and wetlands, Death Valley in California, the country's hottest national park, and winding trails past ice formations in Montana's Glacier National Park.

Millions of people visit these landmarks every year. The majority are located out West, and it's common for vacationers to plan road trips around them — driving through Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and so on. If you're visiting the parks, you'll of course need to schedule in a few pit-stops, like these roadside restaurants in the American Southwest recommended by travelers. You'll also need places to spend the night. Because hotels add up, especially if there are multiple destinations on your trip, it'll be in your wallet's best interest to opt for budget-friendly vacation rentals.

In curating a list of the best budget-friendly vacation rentals, our primary sources were Vrbo and Airbnb, but we also cross-referenced across other sites like Expedia and Travelocity. We prioritized properties listed for under $100 per person, per night, as well as places with at least 9.8 out of 10 stars on Vrbo and 4.9 out of 5 stars on Airbnb. Prices are cited as they were at the time of reporting, meaning that all are subject to change. Each cabin, condo, or cottage on our list is a short drive away from a world-famous park.