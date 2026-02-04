The Best Budget-Friendly Vacation Rentals Close To National Parks, According To Reviews
In 1872, Yellowstone became the country's first national park: a protected 2.2 million acre expanse in Wyoming. After the creation of the National Park Service (NPS) in 1916, even more joined the picture. There's the Everglades in Florida, known for its gators and wetlands, Death Valley in California, the country's hottest national park, and winding trails past ice formations in Montana's Glacier National Park.
Millions of people visit these landmarks every year. The majority are located out West, and it's common for vacationers to plan road trips around them — driving through Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and so on. If you're visiting the parks, you'll of course need to schedule in a few pit-stops, like these roadside restaurants in the American Southwest recommended by travelers. You'll also need places to spend the night. Because hotels add up, especially if there are multiple destinations on your trip, it'll be in your wallet's best interest to opt for budget-friendly vacation rentals.
In curating a list of the best budget-friendly vacation rentals, our primary sources were Vrbo and Airbnb, but we also cross-referenced across other sites like Expedia and Travelocity. We prioritized properties listed for under $100 per person, per night, as well as places with at least 9.8 out of 10 stars on Vrbo and 4.9 out of 5 stars on Airbnb. Prices are cited as they were at the time of reporting, meaning that all are subject to change. Each cabin, condo, or cottage on our list is a short drive away from a world-famous park.
Creekside Guest Suite near Yosemite National Park
Advertised within the region's top 1% of vacation rentals on Airbnb, this creekside guest suite in Oakhurst, California is also budget-friendly. Depending on when you book your stay, five nights could cost you as little as little as $586, or, split evenly between two guests, less than $60 a night.
The property has received hundreds of glowing reviews on Airbnb, and comes equipped with amenities like towels and basic toiletries for the bathroom, a Keurig machine, and wine glasses. "Perfect for 2 people," writes past guest Chelsey on Airbnb, adding it "had all the essentials in the kitchen and more, with a few snacks and coffee!" The bed also comes equipped with lots of comfortable blankets, and you'll have access to a private balcony, which overlooks the nearby creek at a 4,300-foot elevation.
From Oakhurst, California, where the private room is located, you'll only be about 8 miles from the south entrance of the over 747,000-acre park. Yosemite is known for its abundance of hiking opportunities, and you'll be able to see the mystical reflected images of the Half Dome along the Mirror Lake Trail. In the park, you'll also find areas for horseback riding or rock climbing. Closer to your stay in downtown Oakhurst, you'll find the Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park and plenty of cozy cafes, perfect additional stops along your National Park road trip.
Luxury Glamping Tent in Moab on the way to Arches National Park
It wasn't too long ago that glamping — which stands for "glamorous camping" — took off as a compromise between fancy hotel rooms and tents. Most glamping stays have a few things in common, like thick canvas walls, wooden platforms, and plenty of plush pillows. That's certainly the case for this luxury glamping tent (on Vrbo and Airbnb) in Moab, Utah, which has two queen-sized beds with high-quality linens. Based on it's four-person capacity, you can reserve the space for an average of $226 — or about $57 per person — a night. It's ranked within the top 10% of properties in the area on Vrbo, and within the top 5% of properties on Airbnb.
The rental is equipped with a private bathroom, which has the "Best. Shower. Ever," according to former guest Samuel L. on Vrbo. It also rests on 80 acres of private property surrounded by sweeping red rock views — almost like having your very own national park for a night. But there's also Arches National Park, home to this short, easy hidden-gem trail, a short drive away. Other nearby attractions include the Moab Museum and the Moab Diner, which has been serving road trippers since the 1960s.
In the words of Victoria on Airbnb, who wrote one of the hundreds of five-star reviews for the property, "[The host] Kenneth's place is truly spectacular. It's an experience — and life should be full of experiences – don't miss it if you're in Moab. You won't regret it!"
Cabin Hideaway a short drive from Yellowstone National Park
In Island Park, Idaho, less than an hour from Yellowstone, enjoy the peace and quiet of the forest in this secluded cabin hideaway on Airbnb. If your visit is planned for the wintertime, when the area is less crowded. At the time of writing, you can expect to pay a little over $100 a night for two bedrooms and one bathroom depending on when you book — and if split between several people, that's even more savings.
The house comes equipped with basic kitchen equipments, toiletries, and even an indoor fireplace. It has achieved "Guest Favorite" status on Airbnb, with overwhelmingly positive reviews. "Has a fun rustic cabin look and feel that you might imagine while visiting Yellowstone," writes Justus on Airbnb, adding, "Katie is a great host and had it nicely stocked and cleaned for our arrival. Highly recommend."
Before you book your visit, consider the best times of year to visit Yellowstone National Park. Or check out these tricks to visit the park in the summer on a tight budget. There are a few million acres to explore, and plenty to do, from hydrothermal waters to geysers and waterfalls. On the 30-mile drive from your stay in Island Park to Yellowstone, you'll pass by several old-school saloons and even a dinner theater where you can make a pit stop for a bite to eat.
Historic Downtown Carriage House down the highway from Grand Canyon National Park
Near Grand Canyon National Park in Flagstaff, Arizona, one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, you'll find this historic carriage house on Vrbo and Airbnb. It's centrally located downtown and draped in lush vines — in other words, it looks like something out of a fairytale. "My boyfriend and I came to Arizona to see the Grand Canyon and stayed at this amazing place. It's so cozy and homey, I definitely recommend [it] for any couple looking for a place to stay for a good price," wrote past guest Carly V. on Vrbo.
The 1920s-era property has a private bedroom with a queen bed, a fully equipped kitchen, and a washer and dryer. It comfortably sleeps two, but there's room for an additional guest in the living room if necessary. At the time of writing, the average cost per night was listed around $133 on Vrbo, which means around $67 per person.
In Flagstaff's town center, you'll find classic pizza and burger joints, authentic Mexican cuisine, and steaming bowls of ramen, ideal during the city's chilly winters. After visiting the Grand Canyon, about 90 minutes away along Arizona Route 64, get tickets for a show at the Orpheum Theatre, which dates all the way back to 1911. Or visit the Lowell Observatory, which has served as a gateway to the night sky for well over 100 years.
The Hiker's Den near Olympic National Park
Greece isn't the only place home to a Mt. Olympus — there's also one in Washington State. If you're looking for a budget-friendly stay not too far from Olympic National Park's mountain trails, consider this "Hiker's Den" in Port Angeles on Airbnb. Prices vary by season, but can fall as low as $90 a night. Inside, you'll find a queen-sized bed, a bathroom stocked with toiletries, and a kitchen with all the cooking basics. There's also a washer and a drier onsite if you need to laundry during your stay.
The hundreds of five-star reviews on Airbnb speak for themselves, and the rental has even been ranked a "Guest Favorite." Former guest Amanda said, "The Hiker's Den was a perfect home away from home for our journey to Olympic NP and Port Angeles. The home had a modern feel and was a great location with downtown Port Angeles being a short walk or drive."
Along with its namesake mountain peak, which stands nearly 8,000 feet tall, Olympic National Park is also famous for its wildlife. Visit during early fall to see the iconic salmon jumping out of waterfalls, or go tide pooling at one of the park's beaches. Make sure you save some time to explore Port Angeles, too. It's nestled beside the Salish Sea and the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and home to an abundance of cozy restaurants, shops, and museums.
40-Acre Forested Cabin across the harbor from Acadia National Park
If you've ever wanted the experience of staying inside a life-sized Lincoln Log creation, then this 40-acre forested cabin near Acadia National Park is for you. Here, everything is made of wood: wooden walls, floors, cabinets, and ceiling beams. There are three bedrooms, and the cost per night averages around $169 — if you divide by the five possible guests, expect to pay approximately $34 each. Keep in mind that prices can be different based on when you book, for how long, and which site you choose to book with since it is available on both Vrbo and Airbnb. There are well over 100 glowing reviews on Vrbo, and even more on Airbnb, with former guests highlighting the coziness, in particular.
On the 40-acre property, you'll find a fire pit, corn hole, and a grill for summertime cookouts. According to the Vrbo listing, you'll also be close to lobster tours, fish markets, and of course, Acadia National Park. "This cabin was absolutely lovely! We enjoyed watching a family of porcupines and hiking the property, finding wild blueberries," writes Amanda H. on Vrbo, adding, "This is the perfect place for your Maine adventure."
Between late May and early October, you can take the ferry between Winter Harbor and Bar Harbor, which will bring you close to Acadia. This unique national park is known for its postcard-worthy scenery, rocky beaches, and hiking trails. After an active day amongst the trees, fill up in a New England-style Irish pub in downtown Bar Harbor, or head back to Corea to pick up your dinner at the Lobster Co-Op Inc.
Aspen Haven Cabin near Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
One of America's most underrated and adventure-packed national parks is also its largest. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, just outside of Copper Center, Alaska, spans a whopping 13.2 million acres. Given its size, it's no surprise that Wrangell-St. Elias is home to almost every type of ecological feature imaginable, from volcanoes to glaciers. Less than 15 minutes away in Glennallen, you can rest from a busy day of exploring at this this Aspen Haven Cabin on Vrbo.
The vacation rental costs approximately $159 a night, or about $40 each if split between a two couples. Inside, you'll find one large bedroom with a queen and a full-sized bed, along with a futon in the living area. There's a kitchenette stocked with breakfast staples and a small dining area. "Well maintained. A pleasant surprise to have bread, bagels, granola bars, oatmeal, and condiments for our use," wrote past guest David on Vrbo. Former guests note that the pantry items come in handy in Glennallen, which is off the beaten path. The best major airport hub is in Anchorage, nearly 200 miles away, but you can also opt to jump from Anchorage to Valdez Pioneer Field Airport, which is about 120 miles away.
An Alpaca Farm Casita less than a half-hour from Zion National Park
If you've ever wondered about the lifestyle on a remote alpaca farm, then consider reserving a few nights at this private casita on Airbnb in Hurricane, Utah. It's just a 40-minute drive from Zion National Park. As listed at the time of writing, five-nights during the park's slower winter months will cost you $543, or a little over $108 a night — which figures to about $54 per guest. The casita is home to a king-sized bed, a private bathroom, and an assortment of basic kitchen items, including a Keurig machine and mini fridge. The property's windows look out onto the red desert cliffs and free-roaming alpacas, which the guests can pet.
Given that Zion is one of the country's most visited national parks, you may want to check out its under-crowded "other" entrance when you visit. It will take you through the Kolob Canyon District, known for its 2,000-foot red rock cliffs.
Closer to your vacation rental in Hurricane, you'll find plenty of things to keep you occupied that don't involve alpacas. There's the Pioneer Museum, where you can learn about the area's early settlers, or the Zion Canyon Hot Springs, where you can soak in mineral-enriched pools. Bryce Canyon National Park is a little over two hours away from Hurricane, and certainly worth visiting on your trip, too, if you have time.
Desert Gem Guest House minutes from Saguaro National Park
In Tucson, Arizona, which is about a 30-minute drive away from Saguaro National Park, you'll find this Desert Gem Guest House surrounded by mesquite trees on Vrbo. On average, the price is $155 a night, and the property can sleep up to six people (essentially $26 per person). There are two bedrooms: one with a queen, and the other with twin-sized bunk beds. If necessary, an additional queen-sized bed is the living room. There's onsite parking, important if you're midway through a Southwestern road trip, and the house comes fully equipped with toiletries, kitchen equipment, and board games you can borrow from the host.
"What a beautiful place and quiet respite," writes Julie, a former Airbnb guest, adding, "Absolutely immaculate, warm, cozy and relaxing." In Saguaro, an underrated national park with breathtaking natural scenery, you can fill your days hiking, biking, or even taking part in guided ranger programs. Beyond the park, there's plenty more to explore in the area, like the Pima Air & Space Museum or the Tucson Museum of Art.
Sunflower Cottage near Glacier National Park
For as little as $70 a night, depending on when your vacation is booked, you'll be able to stay at this Sunflower Cottage on Airbnb in Kalispell, Utah — near Glacier National Park. The property, which is ranked within the top 5% of stays on Airbnb, has a single bedroom with a queen bed, but there's also a sofa bed and an air mattress available if guests require them. While it's perfect for two, the property can fit up to four. The front patio looks out onto sweeping planes, and the house comes fully-stocked with everything from board games to barbecue utensils.
"Super cozy and beautiful," writes past guest Carolyn in an Airbnb review, adding, "Really like the log cabin style and outdoorsy feel ...We also really appreciated the affordable price!" Other guests point to the friendliness of the hosts and the access to outdoor activities and city amenities in Kalispell.
Glacier National Park, sometimes known as the "crown of the continent," is about 35 miles away from Kalispell. Guests can fly into Glacier National Park International Airport, which is located in town, and grab a bite to eat at one of the area's many restaurants. You'll find everything from century-old diners like Sykes to classic saloons decorated to look like something out of an old Western.
Methodology
Vrbo and Airbnb were the main sources we used when compiling this list, although we also checked rental sites like Expedia and Travelocity to find the best of the best. All of the properties we featured were given "Loved by Guests" status on Vrbo or "Guest Favorite" status on Airbnb. This means they're in the top 10% of properties in the area.
Along with prioritizing cottages and cabins with overwhelmingly positive reviews, we also made sure to stick to overnight stays that could be considered "budget-friendly," or places that were comparatively affordable for the region. This meant sticking to rooms that cost less than $100 per person, per night (at most). Some of the featured rentals have multiple beds, so higher costs may be split differently if guest book properties with bigger capacities than they need.
Finally, all of our vacation rentals are a day trip away, or even within a few minutes, from a popular National Park. In reviews, guests highlighted accessibility and convenience. If you're still on the hunt for more ways to vacation on a budget, check out these ways to get into a national park for free.