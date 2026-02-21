10 Best Airbnbs Near America's Cleanest, Crystal-Clear Lake, According To Reviews

With a surface area of 31,700 square miles, Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world. It's also the cleanest lake in the United States, and the lack of pollution has resulted in crystal-clear waters. It's no surprise that the landscape has inspired poets and artists for generations. Superior is bordered by multiple states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as Ontario, Canada. This has resulted in dozens of small, lakefront towns with vibrant communities: ice cream shops filled with families, historic lighthouses, and an abundance of bait shops.

In the summertime, which is peak season on the lake, the region becomes a destination for boaters and fishermen. Fall brings fiery red and orange foliage and cooler weather for hiking. Several destinations around Lake Superior are at their most magical in the winter, including ice caves and skiing trails. You'll also find off-season discounts for snow-covered log cabins.

If you're hoping to book a lakeside retreat, you'll have plenty of vacation rentals to choose from. There are tiny-home getaways, snow-covered log cabins, and waterfront rentals with dock access. We've curated a list that includes all of the above at a variety of price points, each with a rating of 4.95 out of five stars or higher. Perhaps most importantly, Lake Superior's crystal-clear waters are a stone's throw away from each listing.