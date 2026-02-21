10 Best Airbnbs Near America's Cleanest, Crystal-Clear Lake, According To Reviews
With a surface area of 31,700 square miles, Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world. It's also the cleanest lake in the United States, and the lack of pollution has resulted in crystal-clear waters. It's no surprise that the landscape has inspired poets and artists for generations. Superior is bordered by multiple states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as Ontario, Canada. This has resulted in dozens of small, lakefront towns with vibrant communities: ice cream shops filled with families, historic lighthouses, and an abundance of bait shops.
In the summertime, which is peak season on the lake, the region becomes a destination for boaters and fishermen. Fall brings fiery red and orange foliage and cooler weather for hiking. Several destinations around Lake Superior are at their most magical in the winter, including ice caves and skiing trails. You'll also find off-season discounts for snow-covered log cabins.
If you're hoping to book a lakeside retreat, you'll have plenty of vacation rentals to choose from. There are tiny-home getaways, snow-covered log cabins, and waterfront rentals with dock access. We've curated a list that includes all of the above at a variety of price points, each with a rating of 4.95 out of five stars or higher. Perhaps most importantly, Lake Superior's crystal-clear waters are a stone's throw away from each listing.
The Sugar Shack in Marquette, Michigan
The "Sugar Shack" in Marquette, Michigan, a rustic tiny home nestled at the base of the Huron Mountains, has a rating of 4.99 out of five stars on Airbnb. This gives the rental "Guest Favorite" status on Airbnb and places it in the top 5% of homes in the area. The interior is just 12 by 12 feet: You'll find a full-size bed, a hot plate with a teakettle, and a set of dishes. Fresh eggs and maple syrup are for sale by the owners upon request. There's an outhouse, instead of indoor plumbing, and you'll also need to say goodbye to your cellphone: There's no Wi-Fi out here. Former guests seem to appreciate the off-grid experience, as evidenced by dozens upon dozens of five-star reviews. "Such a beautiful tucked-away spot. No cell phone reception— magical. Such a great way to break away from reality," writes one.
Still, despite its rustic appeal, the cabin is also close enough to the necessities that it doesn't feel too much like roughing it in the wild. In the words of another guest, the Sugar Shack is "very close to great hiking trails and Lake Superior. Marquette is also an easy drive away to get provisions and dine out." Here, you'll find hidden waterfalls, hikes, and tasty dining opportunities. The city's quaint streets are lined with tiny cafes, art galleries, and equipment shops, all within 17 miles of the Sugar Shack.
The Agua Norte Cabin in Grand Marais, Minnesota
In 2021, the Agua Norte Cabin in Grand Marais, Minnesota, was featured on HBO's "Cabin Chronicles" thanks to its modern amenities and pristine waterfront location. From the front windows, guests are treated to a 180-degree view of Lake Superior, and the property's private sauna also looks out onto the water. Beyond praise from HBO, hundreds of five-star guest reviews speak for themselves. In fact, the home is in the top 5% of properties in the area, which is quite an achievement considering the sheer number of listings along this part of the lake.
Inside, you'll find a full kitchen equipped with cooking basics and coffee, a loft with a queen-size bed, and a bathroom stocked with cleaning products and fresh towels. "The openness of the surrounding landscape provided an inspiring view of Lake Superior and of the night sky," writes one guest on Airbnb. Other guests, too, have commented on the stars. "We had bonfires both nights and have never seen such amazing stars!" says another.
There's a short hiking loop on the property, but you'll also find plenty more trails to explore in the area. The Pincussion Mountain Trail System, for instance, is about five minutes away from the cabin, and there's also the Superior Hiking Trail, a bit farther away. You can always refuel in downtown Grand Marais, which is known as an artsy haven on the banks of Lake Superior.
Woodland retreat with sauna in Duluth, Minnesota
With five out of five possible stars on Airbnb at the time of writing, this woodland retreat in Duluth, Minnesota, is in the top 5% of properties in the area. The cottage is about 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Duluth, a Midwestern "climate refuge," with lake views and tasty dining, making it an ideal home base for both outdoor adventures and city excursions. "Overall, it exceeded our expectations, and we have already told our friends about it," writes one reviewer on Airbnb, adding, "A final word, the picture window overlooking the forest behind us was incredible."
Inside, you'll find an open-concept design with a modern kitchen, a small dining area, a fireplace, and a queen-size bed. There's also a private sauna on the patio that looks out onto the trees, something guests especially seem to enjoy in the winter; "[The] surrounding area was private and quiet, the cabin is beautiful, and the fireplace and sauna were amazing with the cold weather!" says another guest.
Duluth, one of the larger destinations on our list, is home to nearly 90,000 people and an international airport. While you're in the city, you'll be able to reserve fishing charters on Lake Superior, tour 20th-century mansions, and explore the eclectic mix of local shops downtown.
The Acorn of Little Sand Bay in Bayfield, Wisconsin
Also in the top 1% of vacation rentals in the area, the 4.98-star Acorn of Little Sand Bay in Bayfield, Wisconsin, offers a truly unique getaway. The walls are sloped like the sides of a tent, and the kitchen appliances are sleek and modern. The bathroom has heated floors and a walk-in shower, and there's a king-size bed in the loft, as well as a king-size bed on the first floor. A shiplike portico window provides a view of the dense forest outside.
"Beautiful cabin in the woods. Gorgeous interior, as well as exterior and surroundings. Highly recommend a stay here if you're vacationing near Lake Superior," writes a guest on Airbnb. Other former guests also highlight the location: "[It was] the perfect balance of remote and accessible," adds another reviewer.
Bayfield, known as the "gateway" to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, according to Travel Wisconsin, is home to historic lighthouses, blooming fruit orchards, and sea caves ready to explore. In the winter, you can plan activities like ice fishing or dog sledding, and schedule wine tastings at local vineyards in the summer. You'll also be close to the Apostle Islands.
The Garden Cabin in Copper Harbor, Michigan
There are more than 200 five-star reviews for this garden cabin in Copper Harbor, Michigan. The home, a traditional log cabin, is hidden by lush greenery. It sits on the banks of Lake Fanny Hooe, and there are even kayaks, paddleboards, and rowboats provided for visitors near the dock. The much larger Lake Superior is just a stone's throw away. "We loved this location and the cozy accommodations. The cabin was in a perfect location overlooking the water. We had a peaceful weekend, enjoying Fall with a fire and a canoe ride on the lake," says a guest on Airbnb.
Inside the garden cabin, copper pots and pans hang over the stove, a wood-burning fireplace warms the living room, and there's a queen bed in the upstairs loft. "This was the perfect place to relax and stay after a long day of skiing. Very cozy with an amazing book collection. Lots of wildlife," reads another review.
In Copper Harbor, an underrated Michigan town for an affordable mountain escape, you'll find plenty to do, from exploring the historic Fort Wilkins to viewing the wreckage of the famous Astor shipwreck. There are plenty more historic sites around town, as well as ferry services to Isle Royale, an island national park on Lake Superior.
Scandinavia Cottage in Ashland, Minnesota
Designed to look like a traditional Scandinavian cottage, with its bright red exterior and wood-paneled walls, this Airbnb nestled in the North Woods is in the top 5% of local rentals. The cabin looks directly onto Lake Superior and two Apostle Island lighthouses, and you can enjoy the view while roasting s'mores around the backyard fire pit. "We love our winter escape to the Great North Woods!! Beautiful view looking out over Lake Superior and just so peaceful," reads one reviewer who adds, "Great place to relax and explore the winter hiking trails in the area! We absolutely love this cottage!!"
Additional amenities include an on-site washer and dryer, a fully stocked kitchen, and board games if you end up snowed in. The area gets several feet of snow every year, so you can expect a hefty amount on the ground if you visit during the winter.
Summer is a different story, however. In Ashland, Minnesota, known sometimes as "Lake Superior's hometown," you'll find plenty of activities to keep you occupied, from kayaking on the crystal-clear lake to hiking in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Or stroll through downtown to spot the 20-plus murals that pay homage to Ashland's history.
The Driftwood Cabin in Ontonagon, Michigan
If you visit the Driftwood Cabin in Ontonagon, Michigan, during peak season — October, November, or April — you just might catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights over Lake Superior. You'll also have private beach access, ideal for peaceful morning walks and campfires. "The beach was great. It provided plenty of sand, rocks, and driftwood," writes a guest on Airbnb, adding that you can stroll along the sand for miles. Other reviews highlight the cabin's proximity to the Porcupine Mountains, a massive, underrated state park on Lake Superior's shores.
At the time of writing, the Driftwood Cabin only had five-star reviews on Airbnb, putting it in the top 1% of rentals in the area. In addition to its picturesque location, former guests also highlight the various indoor amenities, like the fireplaces and sleek kitchen stocked with cooking basics, coffee, and utensils. "If I could give the experience more than 5 stars, I would," writes a past guest. The cabin can comfortably sleep up to six guests; there are two private bedrooms, one with a king-size bed, and the other with a queen and two singles. You'll also have access to a washer and a dryer, if you need to wash your gear between hikes, and you'll also find plenty of extra towels to bring to the beach.
Downtown Ontonagon, Michigan's hidden Lake Superior village, is a short drive away. It's home to a 19th-century lighthouse that you'll be able to tour, and several casual eateries. Stop at Roxey's Bar & Grill to refuel between adventures, or pick up groceries at Pat's Foods to cook back home.
Fog House in Allouez, Michigan
With a history that dates all the way back to 1919, when it housed two large foghorns, this Airbnb in Allouez, Michigan, is one of the more unique options on our list. Although the Fog House's historic bones have been preserved, the interior has been fully updated with modern amenities: You'll find a walk-in shower in the bathroom and a full-size kitchen equipped with all the basics.
"I can't say enough about this beautiful place. It was like taking a step back into time but with all [the] amenities of today," writes a guest, adding, "It was very relaxing and calm. I can't wait to come back." Depending on what time of year you visit, you can also expect to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. "We got to enjoy the northern lights sitting outside the house! It was a check mark off the bucket list," says another reviewer on Airbnb.
Allouez, part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is known for its impressive natural scenery and its own "Area 51." Mysterious lights and (alleged) ghost sightings are the subject of much speculation in the region, but you can also schedule non-supernatural encounters, like snowshoeing in Calumet nearby, a once-thriving copper town now full of local flair.
Lake Superior Winter Cottage in Shuniah, Canada
Staying in this winter cottage in Shuniah, Canada, means you'll have easy access to skating, snowshoeing, and ice fishing opportunities on Lake Superior. With over 100 five-star reviews and an average of 4.99 stars on Airbnb, this cottage ranks in the top 1% of local properties. The wood-burning stove keeps the living room warm during Ontario's snowy winters, and, when the ice melts away in the summer, you can launch kayaks from the dock. There's one bedroom that comfortably sleeps two, and a small bathroom with a shower.
"The cottage was super cute, and you can tell they put a lot of care into all the little details," writes one guest on Airbnb, adding, "The kitchen had everything I needed to cook in, the linens were so fresh and cozy. They even had a fire ready for me upon arrival!" Other guests point to the cottage's proximity to nearby attractions. "Perfect location to explore Sleeping Giant Provincial Park and to relax afterwards," says another.
According to the listing, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, also on the banks of Lake Superior, is just 15 minutes away. Here, you'll find plenty of hiking trails, mountain biking trails, and more than 200 bird species to keep an eye out for.
Marina Bay house in Wawa, Canada
When you hear the name "Wawa," your first thought might be of the famous gas station chain, but it's also the name of a small city in Ontario, Canada. Home to just 2,900 year-round residents and located on the banks of Lake Wawa, five minutes from Lake Superior, the city has become a popular destination for adventure seekers and sightseers. If you're looking for a place to spend a few nights in between hikes, consider the Marina Bay House, which is ranked in the top 1% of properties in the area. There are well over 400 five-star reviews on Airbnb, and the listing has an overall rating of 4.98.
Inside, you'll find an eclectic sense of style: a gallery of paintings hung on warm, yellow walls, displays of collectibles and trinkets, and stacks and stacks of books. "Every corner had something to look at," writes a guest on Airbnb, and, in the words of another, "There wasn't a space wasted, and I sensed [owner] Sandra's wonderful sense of humor." Along with the decor, it's also common for guests to highlight the views and lake access. Lake Superior is just five minutes away, and you'll also be close to several waterfalls and Michipicoten River Village, according to the listing.
If you're eager to lace up your hiking boots or head to the lake's rocky beaches, you'll be provided with a complimentary Ontario Provincial Parks pass during your stay.
Methodology
There are well over 1,000 vacation rental options around Lake Superior, and we took our time finding the best of the best. First, we filtered for homes with "Guest Favorite" status on Airbnb, and specifically looked for properties in the top 5% of listings in the area. This means all of the above options have at least 4.95 out of five stars on the website, or higher. Some even have five out of five stars and are ranked in the top 1% for the area. Airbnb's rating system is based entirely on guest reviews.
Also important in our selection was each rental's proximity to Lake Superior. We made sure to include options from a variety of locations around the lake, including homes in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada. Some offered dock or private beach access, and some had kayaks and paddleboards available for exploring America's cleanest lake.
If you're looking for the best way to explore the area, consider the Lake Superior Circle Tour road trip past waterfalls, scenic hikes, and crystal-clear waters to swim in. You'll also want to think about what weather and activities you're hoping for, and plan accordingly. Each season on the lake has its own distinct appeal.