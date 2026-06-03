11 Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Spain

With over 97 million people jetting off to spend their holiday there in 2025 (according to ETIAS), Spain is easily one of Europe's most popular destinations. If you're one of those lucky travelers, there are a few unspoken rules you should know about Spain before a trip. The country is incredibly warm and welcoming, but you still need to keep certain things in mind to be a good visitor, many of which you may never have considered.

The Islands team wanted to learn more about some of these guidelines for spending time in Spain. This includes the slightly more ambiguous cultural norms and local hacks for getting the most out of your visit, as well as the stricter guidelines that are pretty much required for visiting the country and its attractions. To do this, we sought insights from both locals and recent visitors on Reddit who shared their first-hand experiences with unwritten rules in Spain and tips for following them. We also conducted deeper research on government pages and official attraction websites to learn about more rigid regulations. To top it all off, this travel writer drew on her own expertise as someone who has spent a considerable amount of time in Spain over the years. Let's get into it.