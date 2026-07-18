Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Tennessee
Tennessee is a collage of delightful experiences. Great Smoky Mountains National Park and its many hiking trails provide the sturdy background that holds it all together. Musical destinations with live shows, party vibes, and dancing add color. And the more unique aspects of Southern culture add texture. For depth, the state throws in history-filled cities and towns where families can reconnect. And for a touch of quirk, towns like Bucksnort, an abandoned beauty with an eerie legend, infuse the unexpected into the collection. With everything it has going on, it isn't strange that the state has a long list of idiosyncrasies and unwritten rules that visitors may not be aware of.
If it's your first time visiting, don't be surprised if some of these cause unanticipated situations as you try to savor your vacation. Southern ways of communication and norms may feel offensive and inconvenient. And unique laws you wouldn't have thought of can detract from an otherwise enjoyable trip. There are also the challenges that can come with outdoorsy, mountainous destinations. But these aren't insurmountable if you know about them beforehand and put in some safeguards before arriving.
If you're still figuring out where to stay, this guide will also be helpful. We realize that narrowing down to one area when faced with so many exciting options can be challenging. So we've added a tip that may help nudge you in the right direction.
Choose the right area for your needs
When it comes to size, Tennessee isn't that big. At 42,144 square miles, the state is the U.S.'s 36th largest, putting it in the bottom 20 states. However, it's still big enough that you can't get up willy-nilly and easily travel between many of its cities. We say this to stress the importance of choosing the right area for your needs. If you go thinking you can stay in one area and easily drive to another for its attractions, you may find yourself disappointed. In fact, the three stars on the state's flag represent the three distinct geographical areas in the state.
East Tennessee is perfect if your dream escape features mountain views on every side. It's where you'll find outdoorsy attractions like hiking and the wildlife-filled Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The park's interesting gateway towns, destinations in their own right, also call the region home. Pigeon Forge has Dollywood, one of the U.S.'s best amusement parks; Gatlinburg is a family-friendly playground; and other towns, like Maryville, offer quaint charms and unique shops. Middle Tennessee covers the Central Basin area and is characterized by rolling hills that hide arts and culture destinations. Nashville, with its country music attractions, and history-filled Franklin are two of the places to consider here. West Tennessee is generally flatter than the rest of the state, with much of the region lying in the Mississippi River floodplain. Its best-known destination, Memphis, is famous for blues, rock and roll, and Civil Rights Movement history.
As you plan your vacation, be sure to choose the area with the attractions you most want to see. It won't always be practical to drive to other areas if you decide you want to explore elsewhere. For instance, you would have to drive over 6 hours if you chose the Smoky Mountains and wanted to go see Elvis' Graceland in Memphis.
Tip the street performers in Memphis
If your plans happen to include Memphis, you may just get the chance to catch one of the city's superb street performers. Sure, you'll want to take in a live show at the famous B.B. King's Blues Club. And you can't go to Memphis and not stop for a blues performance at Rum Boogie Cafe. If a brand new sound stops you in your tracks while walking between those renowned venues, don't be surprised if, when you look up, there's a whole show happening on the sidewalk.
Scenes like that are common in Memphis, where ordinary streets can hide some of the most talented performers. In fact, before becoming a Grammy Award-winning blues superstar, B.B. King got his start busking on Beale Street — the epicenter of Memphis' music scene. Today, the situation is much the same. Whether it's a talented saxophonist or a stirring performance from an R&B duo, the buskers on the famous street provide world-class entertainment. You may even happen upon Beale Street Flippers, a group known for acrobatic stunts only Tom Cruise should be able to pull off. Main Street also has its share of street performers as the city allows them to put on shows on the thoroughfare between April and October every year.
If you do stop to enjoy a show, put a tip in the bucket if you can. Buskers aren't employed by an establishment, so they don't get paid. Though they provide some of the entertainment visitors travel to music cities to enjoy, they benefit the least from tourist dollars. The tip left by onlookers is the main source of income for many. Treat them like you would any other source of entertainment and show appreciation in cash if possible.
Always lock your car if you plan on leaving food inside it while in East Tennessee
If your destination is one of East Tennessee's popular towns, you're very likely going to be surrounded by mountains and wildlife. This holds true even if you don't plan on stepping foot inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Around 24 other state and national parks call the region home — and it has the wildlife to show. Black bears are among the most common. The animals can show up anywhere: on busy town streets, inside bakeries, and even outside your rental cabin. Given their prevalence, keeping your car locked is a good general rule to follow. But there's something about East Tennessee's bears that makes keeping car windows and doors closed especially important.
Apparently, the region's bears are particularly intelligent. They know how to open car doors and windows! According to a 2024 news report in Knox News, a bear opened both the front and back passenger doors of a car in Gatlinburg and proceeded to rummage for food. The bear paid no attention to the women inside, who kept honking to scare it away. In 2026, NBC News showed a video of one of the creatures prying open a window and climbing into a parked vehicle in the same town. And one was again seen stealing food from an unlocked car in a video uploaded by ABC News.
To prevent the same thing from happening to you, lock both the doors and windows of your car, whether you're inside it or not. Bears have a strong sense of smell, so if you're carrying food, locking up is particularly necessary. Having access to human food can lead to behaviors that require euthanization, so keeping the animals away from your food actually protects them.
Don't miss Route 441 if visiting Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg over the holidays
It can be difficult to find enjoyable holiday experiences that are also free in touristy towns. If you're planning a holiday escape to Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge, two of Tennessee's best mountain towns, this rule holds true. While Gatlinburg is generally considered an affordable destination, it's still a touristy town, so entry fees for attractions can add up fast. And with famous attractions like Dollywood Theme Park and its trailblazing rides, having fun in nearby Pigeon Forge can also be hard on a budget. To illustrate, if you were to take a guided tour of Smoky Mountain Christmas, Dollywood's holiday lights display, you would have to pay an extra fee on top of the hefty entry ticket price. Happily, there is a free alternative.
If money is an object, head to Route 441, known locally as the Parkway, for a cheery display of twinkling holiday lights that may just outshine Dollywood's. The thoroughfare and its surrounding streets are home to the Winterfest Driving Tour of Lights, part of Pigeon Forge Winterfest, celebrated from November to February. The dazzling displays boast around 12 million lights, whereas Dollywood's has about 6 million. Not that we're splitting hairs, but that's double the magic for nothing out of pocket. Past years have seen animated displays of fairytale characters like Humpty Dumpty, magically illuminated trees, cheery bridges, wildlife draped in lights, and more. Homey scenes from the famous "12 Days of Christmas" song are also on display.
Since the show is free, you'll need to guide yourself through the streets, using the provided self-guided maps. But you can make the drive fun. Grab some hot cocoa, put on some holiday music, and the whole family will have a blast!
Check alcohol rules in your destination
With less than 1% of the U.S. living in states that ban the sale of alcohol, it's more likely than not that getting booze is a breeze in your hometown. Whether it's your local supermarket or a liquor store, getting spirits is probably as easy as a short drive. If you're visiting Tennessee, it won't be that simple in some towns. The state is one of a few that still have dry jurisdictions. These dry counties can affect your vacation as they have laws that make the sale of alcohol illegal. In Tennessee's case, not all counties are dry. Some are wet and have no restrictions on the sale of alcohol. Others allow alcohol in limited circumstances.
A few of the popular towns happen to be affected by these laws. Luckily, they aren't completely dry. If you plan on going into Pigeon Forge, you'll be able to get beer and alcohol by the drink in eateries. You'll also find beer in some retail establishments. However, you won't be able to purchase any other type of packaged liquor in retail shops. If your destination is the underrated Smoky Mountains gateway town of Sevierville, you'll be able to get alcoholic drinks and beer in eateries only. No booze is sold in retail stores. Gatlinburg's laws are less restrictive and allow all sorts of alcohol to be bought in both eateries and retail businesses.
If you're headed to one of these towns — or any other — familiarize yourself with its alcohol laws before your trip. If you find that your destination bans the sale of alcohol, buy your booze before getting there. So, if, for example, you were staying in Sevierville, you could get your alcohol in Gatlinburg and bring it back to your accommodations.
Don't get offended if called ma'am or sir
The southern drawl is nothing new to most of us. Whether it's the clipped words of the endearing starlets in "Steel Magnolias" or the way y'all has slowly become Americans' preferred way of referring to others in the second person, the "down-South" way of communication is a beloved part of our culture. Part of its charm is the way Southerners infuse everyday conversations with unique phrases and words not commonly used in the rest of the U.S. As you explore Tennessee's attractions, you can expect to be called "ma'am" a lot if you're a woman. And "sir" will be your official title if you're male. "People will call you sir or ma'am. A lot ... It's sort of pleasant. But it's still weird!" warned a Redditor who's lived in the state for a long time.
These terms can feel endearing to some visitors. For others, the words may have negative associations that offend them. For example, if you equate ma'am with elderly women and you don't want to see yourself in that light quite yet, you may cringe every time someone uses the word to refer to you. If you're a man, being called sir may be insulting for similar reasons.
It can be hard to turn off these subconscious reactions, but understanding why Southerners use these greetings may help. Women and men in their twenties can also be referred to with the terms, making them less of a reference to age. Instead, they're used to show respect when greeting others in social situations. If you think of them along these lines, it may be easier to take the terms in the good spirit they're meant.
Prepare for the humidity in summer
Summer in Tennessee is nothing to play with. Less mountainous destinations like Nashville can see humidity surpass 70% by June and continue at those levels until August. Lest you think your getaway to the mountains of East Tennessee is immune, this local Redditor has other news: "Much more humid especially in Eastern Tennessee, and especially in Southeastern Tennessee (Chattanooga)." Another Redditor threw this in for good measure: "East Tennessee thinks it has humidity. Lived in East Tennessee last summer and back in West Tennessee this summer. East Tennessee knows nothing about humidity." In a nutshell, you can expect humidity in summer, regardless of what part of the state you visit.
With high humidity, temperatures feel much higher than they are, and you can find yourself getting drained as your body struggles to cool itself. Dehydration, joint pain, and allergy flares are common conditions that may arise. As the humidity gets higher, you may also find your health affected. According to a 2026 news report by WATE News, elevated heat and humidity levels in East Tennessee during summer often cause an increase in emergency calls related to heatstroke, heat exhaustion, nausea, and more.
If you're visiting in summer, you can keep safe from these effects by being prepared. Pack loose-fitting clothes to help your body cool down more easily. Plan your itinerary so you can take lots of breaks from outdoor adventures, and bring lots of water to prevent dehydration. It's also a good idea to ensure the air conditioning in your accommodations is in excellent condition. In cases of extreme humidity, a good AC unit is often the only way to stave off overheating.
Stay away from Knoxville during Vols games if you aren't a sports fan
Vols, short for the Tennessee Volunteers, is the name given to all the athletic teams from the University of Tennessee. Sporting its iconic orange and backed by obsessed fans, these teams represent the university in football, basketball, baseball, track and field, and more. To say Vols fans are obsessed with their beloved team isn't an overstatement. In 2026, they led the nation in fan attendance at football and women's and men's basketball games for the third consecutive year. Around 1,182,000 fans attended 37 home games, according to WVLT 8 News.
With these numbers, it's easy to see why downtown Knoxville — the location of the university's campus, which is home to both stadiums, Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – can feel like a nightmare for visitors who don't appreciate big crowds and loud noises everywhere. Thousands of locals and visitors turn the area into a sea of bodies, some screaming, "Go Vols," some blasting "Rocky Top," the team's unofficial song. As you would imagine, the traffic is a nightmare, with the main streets heading into the stadiums becoming graveyards for stationary cars.
If you're thinking of visiting downtown Knoxville and want a more peaceful trip, we recommend checking the game schedule before booking. That way, you don't book your trip during game days. If you can't stay away from the town, plan excursions outside of the more congested areas so you don't get caught in a nightmare traffic scenario. Arranging your itinerary so you schedule attractions long after (or before) games begin and end may also work, depending on the timing of the games.
Know tea ordering etiquette
Sweet tea is intertwined with Southern history. In a world marked by Jim Crow laws, wars, and backbreaking work in weather that turned sticky in warmer months, the cold, sweet treat served two purposes. It brought a bit of pleasure to a hard life. And it cooled down heated bodies wanting to relax after a sticky day. Within religious circles, the drink was also preferred to alcohol. Today, it's the default drink when you order tea in the South. Tennessee is no different. Your order of any kind of tea will be interpreted as sweet tea unless you are very specific when ordering.
If, for instance, you're from California, where it's customary to get an unsweetened beverage when you order iced tea, you'll be in for a surprise as an order of iced tea means sweet tea in Tennessee. "You have to ask for unsweetened tea if you want it here. Otherwise you'll get sweet in most places," recommended a local when asked about sweet tea on Facebook. The same goes for hot tea, according to another local on Reddit: "Sweet tea. Some restaurants have this in place of water at every seat at the table ... If you would like a hot tea, it may take several tries with Google Translate to get the wait staff to understand what that is." As both locals said, spell out exactly what you want when ordering tea, and you shouldn't have a problem!