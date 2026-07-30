11 Of The Most Underrated National Parks And Monuments In The Midwest

The Midwest has long had a reputation as flyover country, especially Great Plains states like the Dakotas and Nebraska, but among the unwritten rules you should know before visiting the Midwest is that there is plenty to see and do in this vast region. One can even delight in the fact that many of its parks are less famous and quieter than big ones like Utah's Mighty 5 or those encompassing millions of acres of de facto wilderness in the Rockies. You'll find spectacular badlands formations, prairies, caves, sacred Indigenous sites, archaeological gems, and more. Some are smaller than others; Theodore Roosevelt National Park, for example, is organized in three separate units across more than 70,000 acres, while the memorialized birthplace of George Washington Carver covers just 240 acres on his family's former farm.

Below, explore 11 national parks and monuments around the Midwest, some of which you may have heard of but likely also a few you have not! Badlands National Park and Scotts Bluff National Monument see relatively large visitation numbers for the region, but have you heard of Pipestone National Monument in Minnesota? Or Iowa's Effigy Mounds National Monument? Each has something totally unique to experience.

For this list, we helped define "underrated" by consulting parks' visitor numbers compared to similar kinds of parks. Indiana Dunes and Cuyahoga Valley National Parks are two we skipped because they're very popular, seeing around 2.65 million and 3 million recreational visits every year, respectively. We also skipped Voyageurs National Park, where you'll find some of the Midwest's most beautiful forests, to emphasize a couple of the smaller monuments in the region. All of these are certainly worth a visit! In addition to the author's experiences visiting several of these parks, we sourced information from NPS.gov, park associations, and regional tourism websites.