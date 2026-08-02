9 Common Gen Z Travel Habits That Get On Boomers' Last Nerves

The generational divide has long been characterized by an inability to communicate across the age gap. Truth: Given the full span of human years, the world you are born in will not closely resemble the one you die in. The baby boomer generation was born from 1946 to 1964, meaning that the youngest boomers are in their sixties. Boomers grew up in a world without the internet, a universe where you could neither pause nor rewind movies. There was no cable, gasoline was proactively leaded, and breakfast was an entirely Pop-Tart-free affair. Actually, scratch that last one; like the last of the boomers, Pop-Tarts arrived in 1964.

Still, contrast that with Generation Z. Those born between 1997 and 2012 never experienced an offline world. These children of the app economy have always existed in two worlds: an online facsimile of themselves tussling with the grounded reality of actual existence. This generation is characterized by a preference for hybrid working, flexible hours, and a shift towards soft living rather than hustle culture.

Each generation creates a subculture that mystifies other generations in both directions. Sure, flights weren't all that great back in the day, but to boomers, overseas travel felt like the thin end of a whole new frontier. For Gen Z, the ability to globetrot seems less de rigueur and more like the de facto vacation position, which is probably why certain Gen Z travel trends tend to annoy boomers so much. We took a look at some of the latest data, discussions, and trends in travel, and how each side of the argument views them. And we did so without judgment. Because the idiosyncrasies of the boomer generation are no less virulent than the quirks of the zoomers. Of course, not everyone is the same. Individuals within each generation will defy the stereotype and have their own opinions. There's no right or wrong here — just the unravelling of decades' worth of misunderstanding.