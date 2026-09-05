These US National Parks Are Sitting In Tick-Borne Disease Hotspots

Few would argue that the American wilderness is a risk-free environment. There are bears, of course, and the occasional startled bobcat to contend with, more than a few venomous snakes who, despite preferring to be left alone, are more than happy to bite you on the ankle if you step on their tail. And then there are the ticks. Annoying, yes; icky, certainly; their bites carry any number of nasty pathogens, many of which can make you seriously ill. Tick season begins in April and ends in October, although climate change is beginning to blur those lines somewhat.

More than 30 million people are bitten by a tick annually, per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and nearly half a million contract Lyme disease and seek treatment. It's not just Lyme disease you need to worry about; ticks can carry more than a dozen other pathogens in the U.S. Tick hotspots exist, with the Northeast and Midwest facing unprecedented levels of tick activity. If bitten, the tick should be immediately removed with a pair of tweezers to ensure its mouth parts don't stay behind, as per the CDC's instructions. Keep the tick in a Ziploc bag and send it away for testing if you are worried; most states in problem areas have facilities to do so.

To help you stay safe, we've compiled a list of National Parks with the worst tick infestations and have also added in some advice on protecting yourself from tick-borne illnesses in these areas (and in general). A 2024 report in the Journal of Zoonotic Diseases served as a jumping-off point, and we also drew on data from the National Park Service (NPS) and the CDC and cross-referenced them with MyWild's 2026 Tick Forecast. Lastly, we examined citations from blogs, news reports, and articles.