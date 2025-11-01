A Social Security Check Is All You Need To Retire In These Breathtaking Great Lakes Destinations

The Great Lakes region in the center of the northern reaches of the United States might not come to mind when thinking about retirement destinations. But it offers two things critical to retirees — affordable housing and excellent healthcare –- in addition to breathtaking natural beauty, small-town charm, and four-season recreational opportunities. Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin have a dozen Great Lakes towns that should be considered for retirement. In fact, Michigan, which offers sailing and hiking on the shores of Lake Superior, is number 10 on the list of the top states where retirees can live on Social Security alone.

A monthly Social Security check is critical to meet the expenses of many retirees, and for 39% of seniors, it's the only source of retirement income. As home insurance premiums skyrocket in places like Florida due to the risk of hurricanes, while housing repairs, electricity bills, and other costs climb, stretching Social Security dollars becomes more important. In addition to Michigan being one of the top 10 states that stand out for affordability, manageable housing costs, and overall livability, U.S. News ranked Minnesota number 16 for healthcare and also as the fourth-best state in America overall, considering factors like healthcare, education, and the state's economy. The Great Lakes region offers many charms like Wisconsin's beautiful Door County and Michigan's picture-perfect small towns. Here are 12 Great Lakes towns, arranged by lakes, then by states, where a Social Security check is all you need to retire without sacrificing comfort, convenience, or access to essential services.