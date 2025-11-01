A Social Security Check Is All You Need To Retire In These Breathtaking Great Lakes Destinations
The Great Lakes region in the center of the northern reaches of the United States might not come to mind when thinking about retirement destinations. But it offers two things critical to retirees — affordable housing and excellent healthcare –- in addition to breathtaking natural beauty, small-town charm, and four-season recreational opportunities. Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin have a dozen Great Lakes towns that should be considered for retirement. In fact, Michigan, which offers sailing and hiking on the shores of Lake Superior, is number 10 on the list of the top states where retirees can live on Social Security alone.
A monthly Social Security check is critical to meet the expenses of many retirees, and for 39% of seniors, it's the only source of retirement income. As home insurance premiums skyrocket in places like Florida due to the risk of hurricanes, while housing repairs, electricity bills, and other costs climb, stretching Social Security dollars becomes more important. In addition to Michigan being one of the top 10 states that stand out for affordability, manageable housing costs, and overall livability, U.S. News ranked Minnesota number 16 for healthcare and also as the fourth-best state in America overall, considering factors like healthcare, education, and the state's economy. The Great Lakes region offers many charms like Wisconsin's beautiful Door County and Michigan's picture-perfect small towns. Here are 12 Great Lakes towns, arranged by lakes, then by states, where a Social Security check is all you need to retire without sacrificing comfort, convenience, or access to essential services.
Retiring on Lake Michigan in Michigan
Five Michigan towns on Lake Michigan stand out for retirees. Traverse City's pristine beaches, vineyards, walkable downtown, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are easily accessed via Cherry Capital Airport. With a median home price of $285,000 and Social Security benefits averaging $2,066 per month in Michigan, the cost of living here is manageable. Healthcare is robust, with Munson Medical Center providing specialized geriatric care, and continuing care retirement communities like the Grand Traverse Pavilions support aging in place. The Victorian-era resort town beaches of Petoskey entice retirees, and the area has excellent healthcare access through McLaren Northern Michigan. Petoskey's median home value ($456,000) is high but reasonable for lakeside living while downtown boutiques, art galleries, and live performances keep seniors busy.
Manistique is very affordable with median home prices around $140,000. Palms Book State Park provides a serene escape, and retirees can fish and kayak in the Manistique River. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital ensures reliable healthcare, and senior centers coordinate meal programs and home services. Median home prices hover in the $200,000s in Ludington where dunes and forests offer outdoor recreation. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides geriatric and rehabilitation services and senior programs, and the Mason County Commission on Aging offers meals, transportation, and social engagement. Known for its arts scene and beautiful Oval Beach, Saugatuck is culturally rich and retirement-friendly. Geriatric care and wellness programs are through the Holland Hospital Lakeshore Campus. The median home value of $606,000 is suited to retirees with deeper-than-average coffers.
Retiring on Lake Michigan in Wisconsin
The average Social Security check in Wisconsin is $2,028, which is enough to meet expenses for many people in Fish Creek and Algoma. Parts of Wisconsin border Lake Michigan, and these two towns are particularly appealing to retirees. In Door County, Fish Creek is a charming small town with beautiful beaches. Fish Creek Beach is right downtown, and the larger Nicolet Beach has kayaks, paddleboards, and other water recreational crafts for rent. Peninsula State Park and arts-focused attractions like Peninsula Players Theatre are welcome amenities, and the Door County Medical Center, YMCA senior programs, and others offer wellness and geriatric services. The town's median home price is a healthy $542,000, but a moderate cost of living makes it possible for Social Security income to cover living expenses where retirees can enjoy kayaking, hiking, and lakeside sunsets. You can also include Fish Creek in an underrated Midwest getaway exploring the coastal towns of Door County.
In Algoma, which combines small-town charm with scenic lakefront living, residents enjoy beaches, a lively art gallery scene, and wineries. Aurora Medical Center ensures accessible healthcare, and senior services like meal programs and transportation support independent living. A moderate home price with an average of $261,000 makes owning property here attainable. Retirees will appreciate that in Wisconsin, Social Security benefits are not taxed and therefore stretch further. (However, income from pensions, IRAs, and 401ks are taxed.) Algoma is less than an hour from Austen Straubel International Airport in Green Bay and two hours from Milwaukee.
Retiring on Lake Erie and Lake Huron in Michigan and Ohio
Michigan is shaped like a mitten, and situated at the tip of the thumb on Lake Huron, 81 miles from MBS International Airport, Port Austin is a haven for retirees who love water sports, sand dunes, and quiet lakeside living. Port Crescent State Park offers hiking and wildlife observation, and seniors can kayak around the interesting Turnip Rock geological formation. Scheurer Hospital provides geriatric and home healthcare services. With median home prices averaging a moderate $239,000 and the average monthly income from Social Security being $2,066, the cost of living in Port Austin is sufficiently low so that retirees can enjoy life in this scenic town comfortably.
Ohio's first summer resort town, Geneva-on-the-Lake, is known for sandy beaches and the nostalgic charm of a seaside promenade, arcades, mini golf, and a Ferris wheel overlooking Lake Erie. A lively yet affordable choice for retirement, this town has another gem in Geneva State Park, which also has a beach as well as hiking trails. University Hospital's Geneva Medical Center delivers comprehensive geriatric care, and senior services support meal delivery and transportation. A median home price of around $180,000 make this popular town affordable for prospective homeowners. In addition, Social Security income, which averages $1,923 per month in Ohio, is sufficient for a comfortable retirement here. The closest major airport to Geneva-on-the-Lake is Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, 63 miles away. If you're flying private, Northeast Ohio Regional Airport is 20 miles away.
Retiring on Lake Superior in Michigan and Minnesota
The cleanest lake in America and the largest of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior touches three U.S. states. On Lake Superior in Michigan, Marquette's natural wonders beyond the lake include Presque Isle Park and Marquette Mountain Resort for hiking and skiing. The Marquette Regional Health System ensures access to geriatric care. With median home prices in the very affordable $125,000 range, there isn't as high of a barrier to home ownership here as there is in higher priced communities. The state average Social Security benefit of $2,066 provides strong financial support here. Marquette is in the beautiful Upper Peninsula region of the state where you can catch a flight to Chicago, Detroit, or Minneapolis from Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport.
Just next door in Minnesota, Two Harbors offers lakeside adventures 45 minutes from Duluth International Airport. Residents can enjoy hiking, lighthouse tours, and community events along the lakefront, and the local hospital and social services provide comprehensive senior care. Minnesota's Social Security benefits average $2,095 per month and property values in Two Harbors hover around $300,000. On the north shore of Lake Superior, Grand Marais is an artsy haven with breathtaking scenery, hiking trails, lighthouses, and artist galleries. North Shore Health offers geriatric care, wellness programs, and chronic condition management. Median home prices are a bit high at around $400,000, but rents average only $1,000, making living on Social Security income possible while enjoying kayaking, stargazing, and local arts programs in a peaceful lakeside setting.
Methodology
The Great Lakes towns included were chosen for affordability, healthcare, senior services, and recreational activities as based on analysis by World Atlas. The average Social Security benefit by state is sourced from Kiplinger.