10 Destinations Where You Should Never Drink The Tap Water

Few things can ruin a vacation more than coming down with the trots. The perils are manifest. From diseases every traveler should know about before taking a Caribbean vacation, to vaccine recommendations, all the way through to GTI outbreaks on cruise ships, staying well is all about taking precautions and staying informed. The CDC has three levels of concern when it comes to safe drinking water: high risk, caution, and safe to drink. Only 50 countries were granted "safe" status by the organization. So, what gives?

There are several principal concerns at play here. The first thing to understand is that when you visit a foreign country, you are at risk of exposing yourself to unfamiliar pathogens. Watching locals down glasses of tap water to no ill effect is not a prediction of how your own body may react — tap water is often consumable by locals who have years of exposure to things in the water that could make a tourist ill. To compound matters, in certain places, aging infrastructure means that even where water is purified at the source, it can become contaminated en route. Contracting typhoid, cholera, and even hepatitis A from spoiled water or ice cubes is not unheard of. Throw into the mix the fact that in some countries, the water is more robustly treated, and that all those added chemicals can irritate stomachs unaccustomed to their presence.

Compiling a list, then, considering the sheer number of places with problematic tap water, is no easy task. So, first up, we've confined things to places with red or yellow warnings as per WaterWell's interactive map. We've also excluded places with level three travel advisory warnings and above and avoided countries where water infrastructure is so bad that drinking from a tap should be the least of your concerns. And, lastly, we've tried to select places where people like to go. We are all about travel, after all.