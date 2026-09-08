The Best Burger Spots Worth Visiting In Every State

Few foods feel as quintessentially American as the burger, but there's no single definition of what makes a great one. Some prefer a thin, crispy-edged smash burger, or a towering cheeseburger piled with toppings. Others are more interested in a greasy diner classic or a regional specialty you won't find anywhere else. Some of the best burgers are served at places that have been around for generations, while others come from newer restaurants that have quickly earned a following.

With so many options across the country, narrowing down the single best burger spot in each state is no simple task. To select a burger spot in each state, we looked at Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, factoring in overall volume of reviews as well as ratings, while considering factors like overall acclaim, national recognition, longevity, and regional significance. The goal wasn't to simply find the highest-rated burger restaurant, but to pinpoint the places that really stand out across each state. From historic roadside stops and no-frills local bars to upscale eateries — each of these places serve a beloved burger worthy of going out of your way for.