The Best Burger Spots Worth Visiting In Every State
Few foods feel as quintessentially American as the burger, but there's no single definition of what makes a great one. Some prefer a thin, crispy-edged smash burger, or a towering cheeseburger piled with toppings. Others are more interested in a greasy diner classic or a regional specialty you won't find anywhere else. Some of the best burgers are served at places that have been around for generations, while others come from newer restaurants that have quickly earned a following.
With so many options across the country, narrowing down the single best burger spot in each state is no simple task. To select a burger spot in each state, we looked at Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, factoring in overall volume of reviews as well as ratings, while considering factors like overall acclaim, national recognition, longevity, and regional significance. The goal wasn't to simply find the highest-rated burger restaurant, but to pinpoint the places that really stand out across each state. From historic roadside stops and no-frills local bars to upscale eateries — each of these places serve a beloved burger worthy of going out of your way for.
Alabama: Callaghan's Irish Social Club, Mobile
Dating back to 1946, Callaghan's Irish Social Club isn't just one of Mobile's longest-running bars — it's also home to the state's best burger. Over the years, it's racked up both high ratings and a number of accolades. Its burgers keep things simple: garnished with just mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and onion. If you'd like, you can add cheese and bacon, but otherwise, this isn't the place to get too fancy. But Callaghan's excels, with reviewers constantly praising the flavors and balance of ingredients. Plus, you can catch live music throughout the week.
Alaska: Tommy's Burger Stop, Anchorage
This Anchorage hotspot has been serving its lauded Cajun-seasoned burgers since 2002. Tommy's Burger Stop serves classic cheeseburgers, but it's more fun to opt for a specialty burger like the "Gunslinger," with bacon, barbecue sauce, grilled cheddar, and beer-battered onion rings. Regardless of what you choose, you're in for a high-quality meal. Tommy's uses locally-sourced meat and freshly made buns and toppings. Reviews are high across the board, and past guests consistently rave about the seasonings, the freshness, and generous portions.
Arizona: The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe, Phoenix
Arizona's beloved burger spot may seem like just a standard drive-through burger joint — but this family-owned eatery wins customers over with its fresh, high-quality burgers, plus hand-cut fries and shakes. At The Stand, burgers start with the aptly named "Standard," a base of classic burger toppings plus some homemade Stand sauce. A few varieties build on that base, like "the Arcadia," which adds grilled onions and guacamole, or the "Big Kahuna," with pineapple, bacon, and honey lava sauce.
Arkansas: Hugo's, Fayetteville
Tucked away in Fayetteville, Arkansas' second-largest city, Hugo's is a cozy, underground eatery that's been serving burgers and drinks since the '70s. Its burgers, which all star a one-third-pound of charbroiled beef and a toasted sesame bun, are fairly simple. Toppings include delicious ingredients like Swiss cheese and bacon, or jalapeños and pepperjack. Customers praise not only the burgers, but the nostalgic, speakeasy-style atmosphere. Expect to wait a bit for your table — but reviewers say it's well worth it.
California: Cassell's Hamburgers, Los Angeles
There's a lot of tough burger competition in Los Angeles, from smash burgers that will satisfy your cravings to thick, pub-style patties. At Cassell's Hamburgers, it's the latter, according to customers. This diner-style joint has been around since 1948, starting off as a casual lunch counter that grew into a full-scale diner with freshly-baked pies, shakes, breakfast items, and a full bar. At its core, however, are its burgers — made from house-ground Angus prime beef, chuck, and brisket, and topped with your choice of cheese and house-made sauce.
Colorado: My Brother's Bar, Denver
Denver isn't just Colorado's vibrant, adventure-loving city. It's also where you'll find the state's most historic burger spot. My Brother's Bar in its current form dates back to 1970, but the building has been a bar since 1873 — Denver's oldest bar, technically. With wood paneling, brick walls, and dim lighting, My Brother's Bar feels old-school, and customers rave about the burgers, which come wrapped in paper and with a separate tray of condiments like pepperoncini, relish, pickles, and onions. Try the "JCB" burger — which comes slathered in jalapeño cream cheese.
Connecticut: Louis' Lunch, New Haven
You can't do better than America's birthplace of the hamburger if you ask people in New Haven. Louis' Lunch allegedly created the iconic dish in 1900 when a customer needed a quick, portable meal. Today, burgers are the only option on the menu, apart from a couple of sides and homemade pie. They're still made the same way: a freshly ground blend of five different meats, cooked on the same 19th-century cast-iron grills, and wedged between two slices of white toast with just cheese, onion, and tomato — no sauce. The restaurant is closed during the month of August for their annual "Counting of the Spoons."
Delaware: The Farmer & The Cow, Wilmington
This Wilmington eatery is the place to go for a creative burger. Using a custom beef blend (or swap for turkey, salmon, chicken, or veggie), the Farmer & the Cow's menu features inventive burgers like the "Moo Caliente" (habanero relish, reaper aioli, onion straws, avocado crema, and ghost jack) and "That'll Do Pig," (of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" fame), topped with tots, sautéed onion, smoked cheddar, and bacon, bacon mayo, and bacon jam. The cozy tavern also offers shakes (which you can spike), menu items like spicy chicken skins, and over 1,200 whiskeys.
Florida: Thee Burger Spot, Tampa
Since opening in 2016, Thee Burger Spot has become a local favorite, earning high ratings across Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. Choose from your standard burger combinations, or opt for a classic with a twist, like the "Glazed One," a bacon cheeseburger served on a Krispy Kreme donut bun, or the "Big Smack," dressed with a special sauce, pickles, and fried onions. Customers also praise not only the flavors but the prices — at the time of writing, most burger options are under $10.
Georgia: The Vortex Bar and Grill, Atlanta
The Vortex Bar and Grill has become a standout in Atlanta's crowded food scene over the past 30-odd years. Serving only the 21-and-up crowd, the Vortex serves especially unique burgers — and by unique, we mean items like the "Fat Elvis" (with peanut butter, bacon, and fried plantains), or "Pickle Rick" (comprised of fried pickles, pimento cheese, bacon, and house-made Szechuan sauce). The atmosphere is equally funky, with guests entering through the mouth of a skull, and walls covered with vintage signs and license plates. This restaurant also has three locations in Atlanta.
Hawaii: The Daley Burger, Honolulu
Hawaii's happiest city is known for its food scene, so naturally this is where you'll find the state's top burger spot. At The Daley Burger (or sometimes just The Daley), the signature smash burger is served with "boss" sauce, cheese, and grilled onions on a toasted potato bun. Burgers are made from Hawaii-raised, grass-fed beef, but plant-based patties are also available. Visitors say the burger has just the right amount of crispiness and juiciness, which balances perfectly with the soft bun and tanginess of the Daley's special sauce. Don't skip the crinkle-cut fries, either.
Idaho: Hudson's Hamburgers, Coeur d'Alene
Just a short way away from the world's longest floating boardwalk is Hudson's Hamburgers, an Idaho staple that's been slinging burgers since 1907. Inside, you'll find just a few seats at the bar, where you can watch your burger grilled right in front of you. Visitors like that meals at Hudson's are no-frills: Burgers are served with just raw onions, pickles, and your choice of ketchup, spicy mustard, or spicy ketchup. But, at the time of this writing, it's only $4.30 (cash-only) and you can't beat the freshness or quality.
Illinois: Au Cheval, Chicago
It's not easy to get a table at the popular Au Cheval — there's often a line out the door, reservations are limited, and wait times can be unpredictable. But the upscale eatery's cheeseburger comes with a thick patty (single or double), pickles, griddled onions, dijonnaise, and sharp American cheddar — as well as optional additions like fried eggs or bacon. The burger has been recognized as one of the best in the country by TimeOut thanks to its indulgent meld of flavors, top-notch ingredients. Customers also love the attentive service and energetic atmosphere.
Indiana: The Workingman's Friend, Indianapolis
The Workingman's Friend has been around since 1918, and its famous smash burgers have remained basically unchanged, with slightly crispy edges, and topped with fresh ingredients. Not only have they earned a number of accolades over the years, but it's also one of Indianapolis' best meals for under $15, costing only $5.40. The onion rings are also a favorite among customers. Its history — and its burgers — can draw in a crowd, so there might be a wait for your table. Note that the Workingman's Friend is cash-only, 21-and-over, and has limited hours during lunchtime.
Iowa: Pullman Bar & Diner, Iowa City
Located in Iowa City's historic downtown, Pullman Bar & Diner's chef-led, Midwestern-inspired menu has lots of standouts ranging from steak frites and locally-sourced fried chicken to roasted marrow bones with bacon jam. Its burgers, however, have put Pullman Bar & Diner on the map since opening in 2015. Choose from the "Pullman Burger" with bread and butter pickles, special sauce, and American cheese, or opt for the "Mo Burger," a double-patty topped with cheddar, bacon jam, avocado, and pimentón aioli.
Kansas: The Cozy Inn, Salina
The Cozy Inn is a Kansas staple — founded in 1922, it's one of the country's last remaining six-stool diners. Your only option is the "cozy burger," a basic slider with just pickles and caramelized onions — no cheese. One costs just $1.79, but you'll probably want to opt for a value meal or a bag of burgers (you can buy up to 30). Although its mini burgers are often compared to White Castle, which had opened one year prior, customers agree that not only is it the superior burger — it's also the best in Kansas.
Kentucky: Mussel & Burger Bar, Louisville
As the name suggests, this neighborhood spot (with two locations) focuses on two primary menu items: mussels and burgers. However, they're no ordinary burgers — the "Southern Bell," for example, layers fried green tomatoes, rémoulade sauce, and pimento cheese on top of a pretzel bun, with sweet potato fries and smoked pineapple sauce on the side. The "Argentinian," meanwhile, combines a thick slice of provolone with caramelized onions, chorizo, chimichurri, greens, and roasted tomatoes, served with pommes frites. The creative burgers, combined with a warm, elevated atmosphere, and friendly service, makes Mussel & Burger Bar a must-visit.
Louisiana: The Company Burger, New Orleans
Even in a city brimming with many incredible restaurants, The Company Burger stands out. Since 2011, the burger joint has earned acclaim from publications including Food & Wine and Eater, thanks to its all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free prime beef, house-made buns, pickles, and mayo. The Company Burger excels at the basics — its beef burgers, which have the ideal balance of crispiness and juiciness, according to visitors, are topped with only cheese, bread and butter pickles, and red onion, with an optional addition of bacon or a fried egg.
Maine: Blazes Burgers, Westbrook
At Blazes Burgers, choose from sandwiches like the "Korean BBQ Beef" with chili sauce and a jalapeño cheddar bun, or the "Toman Gold," made from a patty infused with Carolina Gold, a mustard-forward barbecue sauce. Beef burgers can be swapped for veggie, chicken, or turkey, and all sandwiches include either fries or tots. Diners praise the portion sizes, value, service, and big flavors, especially when it comes to the "Crack Burger," which has grilled onions, bacon, and feta spread, and the "Black and Blue," with grilled onions, bacon, sweet bourbon sauce, and blue cheese crumbles.
Maryland: Clark Burger, Baltimore
This Baltimore eatery has been serving Canadian-inspired burgers, poutine, and fries since 2015. Clark Burger's namesake burger is served with sharp cheddar, bacon, onion, lettuce, pickles, and a special sauce, but you'll also find creative options like the "Gringo Burger," made with pepperjack, guacamole, and garlic-chipotle sauce, and the "Full Mountie," a decadent burger featuring poutine, fries, cheese curds, and gravy. Customers rave about the high-quality menu (don't skip getting a milkshake) along with the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and service.
Massachusetts: Between the Bunz, Norwood
Chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and lobster rolls are all on the menu at Between the Bunz, a colorful and casual eatery in Norwood. But its burgers truly make it a must-visit. The "Buttah Burger" — featuring minced buttery onions, creamy American cheese, and a buttery toasted bun — is a top pick among visitors, as is the "Old School Smash," with a specialty sauce, minced onions, dill pickles, and American cheese. Naturally, the burger joint has a 4.9 rating on Google, and reviewers consistently point out the high-quality dishes, reasonable pricing and welcoming staff.
Michigan: Motz's Burger, Detroit
Motz's Burger is a long-time Detroit staple. It first opened its doors in 1929 as one of the first slider diners, and still serves top-notch, old-school burgers. The family-run eatery, which has three Michigan locations, tops their sliders with caramelized onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, which are best enjoyed with a side of golden-fried onion rings and a farm-fresh shake. The beef and buns are locally-sourced, and everything is freshly prepared. Plus, customers have noted that the service is warm and fast, and the burgers are well-priced.
Minnesota: Matt's Bar, Minneapolis
Since 1954, Matt's Bar has been a Minneapolis hallmark thanks to the invention of the "Jucy Lucy," essentially two thin burgers cooked around a ball of American cheese. As the story goes, a customer back in the '50s asked for the concoction, declaring "that's one juicy Lucy," upon taking a bite. It became an official menu item, and the name stuck, typo-and-all (allegedly, the mistake first popped up on a sign, and was never changed). Customers suggest giving it a minute to cool down before digging in. Much like other neighborhood icons on this list, Matt's Bar is cash-only.
Mississippi: Neon Pig, Tupelo
Neon Pig is no ordinary burger restaurant. It's actually a butcher shop — along with a seafood shop and food bar. Meat is all locally-sourced, and made into three house blends: the "Smash," a combination of filet, ribeye, sirloin, New York strip, and bacon; the "Bash," made from brisket; and the "Secret Meatball." You'll find an array of innovative burgers on the menu, but one top seller is its smash burger, with bacon bits, cheddar, pickles and pickled onions, hoisin, and tangy "comeback" sauce.
Missouri: Stacked STL, St. Louis
As the name implies, burgers at this St. Louis hotspot are stacked with toppings. The "Wet Nap," for instance, layers pulled pork, crispy onions, cheese sauce, and barbecue sauce over top a Black Angus burger, while the sweet and savory "Ride the Lightning" burger is a coffee-rubbed patty, brie spread, chipotle blueberry compote, and maple candied bacon. If you want to get extra creative, you can even build your own stacked burger. The reviews speak for themselves — Stacked STL has a 4.7 on Google, a 4.5 on Yelp, and a 4.7 on Tripadvisor.
Montana: the Burger Dive, Billings
For an award-winning burger in Montana, head to The Burger Dive. Featured on the Travel Channel's "Man v. Food," and claiming the title of "America's Best Burger" in 2026 on the voting platform The64, among other accolades, The Burger Dive serves about 20 different burgers. Perhaps the most notable is the "I'm Your Huckleberry" burger, topped with hatch chili barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, arugula, and roasted red pepper mayo. Inside, you'll find checkered floors, a giant Blockbuster Video sign, menus signed by celebrity visitors, and a nostalgic diner atmosphere.
Nebraska: Stella's Bar & Grill, Bellevue
What started as a small home-based tavern in 1936 has become a Nebraska institution. Still family-owned, Stella's Bar & Grill serves an array of signature burgers, but one guest favorite is the pastrami burger, layered with Swiss cheese and mustard. You also have the option to create your own burger, using toppings ranging from jalapeño bacon to peanut butter and Miracle Whip. Note that Stella's is in a temporary location due to a fire, but check Facebook for updates.
Nevada: With Love, Always, Las Vegas
With Love, Always is one of the newer burger spots on this list. It's only been open since 2021, but it's become a smash hit, expanding to three different Las Vegas locations. Its burgers all start with a base of two thin, Black Angus smash burgers and American cheese. Just three variations are on the menu, but its most popular is the "S.O.B." a.k.a. a smashed onion burger, garnished with dill pickles and tangy "Love Sauce." Don't skip a French custard soft serve for dessert.
New Hampshire: Lexie's Joint, Portsmouth
This family-owned restaurant got its start in Portsmouth in 2010, but now has five different locations, each serving standout beef, chicken, and black bean burgers. Build your own, or opt for one of eight specialty burger combinations, like the "Farmhouse," with a fried egg, cheddar, bacon, avocado, and herbed aioli, or a "Lexie's Big Mouth" with fried pickles, bacon, and slow-cooked melted onions. Customers love the freshness, friendly service, and the prices at Lexie's Joint (all burgers are $11.25 or under at the time of writing).
New Jersey: Krug's Tavern, Newark
Newark's Ironbound neighborhood is known for its global eats and rich New Jersey history, so it's only fitting that it's where you'll find the Garden State's best burger spot. Krug's Tavern has been a beloved neighborhood hangout since 1932, and that's partly thanks to its burgers. Burgers come on a sesame seed bun, and are served with raw or fried onion, with optional pickles and hot peppers. Many Krug's customers opt for an old-school bacon cheeseburger, but you'll also find New Jersey twists like a pizza burger, or a burger topped with Taylor ham.
New Mexico: Buckhorn Tavern, San Antonio
Dating back to the 1940s, Buckhorn Tavern has withstood the test of time, earning nods over the years from the Food Network and numerous other food and travel publications. You'll find a number of burgers on the menu, along with other classic American and Mexican dishes. The star of the show, however, is the "Buckhorn Burger," which uses typical burger ingredients like mustard, tomato, lettuce, chopped onion, and pickles, plus a New Mexico staple — green chile. The Buckhorn's funky dive bar vibe adds to its charm.
New York: Peter Luger Steakhouse, Brooklyn
As far as storied institutions go, most pale in comparison to Peter Luger Steakhouse, which set up shop in Brooklyn in 1887 and is still family-operated. You can only try a famous Luger-Burger before 3:45 p.m., but that hasn't stopped it from topping various burger charts like Zagat (via Eater). Its thick, tavern-style burgers made from a blend of USDA Prime dry-aged sirloin, tenderloin, and ground chuck. Otherwise, they're pretty simple, with a sesame bun, raw onion, and the optional addition of American cheese and bacon. Note that credit cards aren't accepted for in-person dining — just cash, checks, in-house accounts, or debit.
North Carolina: Al's Burger Shack, Chapel Hill
Fresh, hand-pattied Black Angus ground chuck and house-made toppings and sauces are cornerstones of Al's Burger Shack, which was named America's best burger spot by Tripadvisor in 2018. Since it first opened in Chapel Hill in 2013, Al's now has five different locations where you can find burgers like the "Mookie," topped with Wisconsin blue marble cheese, bacon-onion jam, and roasted garlic aioli, and the "Bobo Chili Cheeseburger," with chili, slaw, and American cheese. Guests rate Al's highly not only for its burgers, but its kind staff, reasonable pricing, and outdoor seating.
North Dakota: JL Beers, Fargo
JL Beers has earned both local and national attention since opening in Fargo in 2009. At the time of this writing, they've expanded to locations across three different states, becoming a go-to spot for burgers veering from classic to creative. Unique offerings include the "Not Just A Nutter Burger" with fresh peanut butter, red pepper jelly, jalapeños, pepperjack, and bacon, and the "Rajun Cajun" with Cajun seasoning and sauce. You'll also find an extensive beer menu, and customers call the house-made chips with your choice of seasonings or toppings a must-try.
Ohio: Swensons Drive-In, Akron
Swensons Drive-In opened in 1934, and since then, it has become a phenomenon, with over 20 locations across the state and even accolades by USA Today's 10Best in 2026. Apart from Swensons' signature burger, the "Galley Boy" (a double cheeseburger with red and white sauce), its made-to-order burgers just have cheese, mustard, pickles, and onions. You're free to add more fun additions as well, from on-the-house items like Cajun spices or pickled relish to premium toppings such as a fried egg, coleslaw, or grilled onions. To order, just turn on your headlights, and a Swensons employee will be right out.
Oklahoma: Sid's Diner, El Reno
El Reno is known as the "Fried Onion Burger Capital of the World" — a creation that stemmed from the Great Depression, and a need to make meat stretch a little further. A century later, the "Depression Burger" is still a local specialty, and Sid's Diner, located right off the Historic Route 66, serves arguably the best rendition, recognized by the Food Network, Eater, and more. At the '50s-style diner, burgers are hand-rolled daily, pressed into thinly-sliced Spanish onions, and grilled in front of you. The burgers are completed with mustard, pickles, and a side of fries.
Oregon: HWY 101 Burger, Lincoln City
Located along the the Oregon coast is the roadside stop, HWY 101 Burger. This burger shop keeps things simple — you choose how many patties you want, and select your toppings, which include your typical burger accoutrements like lettuce, tomato, pickles, and jalapeños. Visitors point out the fresh food, great value (a single burger and fries combo is $12) and fun local feel. Inside, you'll even find a pool table and a couple of arcade games.
Pennsylvania: Lucky's Last Chance, Philadelphia
Lucky's Last Chance now features two sit-down locations and two take-out stands across Philadelphia, but it first started off in Manayunk, Philadelphia's riverfront neighborhood, back in 2011. Now, it's serving the state's best burgers, from their "PB & Bacon" burger, which has won the Philadelphia Burger Brawl People's Choice award three times, to the macaroni and cheese-laden "Mak Attack." Another top choice among visitors is the "Pickle Monster," topped with fried pickles, American cheese, relish, dill pickles, homemade pickle aioli, and completed with pickle potato chips.
Rhode Island: Harry's Bar and Burger, Providence
Harry's Bar and Burger first opened in 2010, and now serves its acclaimed sliders, boozy milkshakes, animal fries, and other bites at two Providence locations. Using freshly-ground Angus beef, pressed with onion and garnished with local produce, menu standouts include the pastrami burger as well as the "M.O.A.B." or the "Mother of all Burgers" — a bacon cheeseburger with mushroom and fried onions. If you visit between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and also purchase a beverage, you can get your burger for half-off.
South Carolina: Poe's Tavern, Sullivan's Island
Sullivan's Island, where you'll find award-winning eateries and pristine beaches, was once home to Edgar Allan Poe. Now, it's where you'll find the state's best burger haunt that's also inspired by the famous writer. Dating back to 2003, Poe's Tavern has since expanded to four different locations, but its Sullivan's Island home, a charming 1920s cottage, is its original. Its inventive burgers — all of which reference Poe in their names — receive rave reviews. The "Beef Annabel Lee," featuring a crab cake, is a popular choice. Its unique decor and atmosphere truly make Poe's Tavern a destination for literature fans.
South Dakota: Black Hills Burger & Pizza Co., Custer
Hidden in South Dakota's Black Hills is the city of Custer, where you'll find Black Hills Burger & Pizza Co. It started off as a burger shop called Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. in 2012, before transitioning to a pizza restaurant a decade later. Visitors appreciate the house-made sauces, fresh ingredients, and their one-of-a-kind combinations — like "The Hot Granny," which comes adorned with cream cheese, bacon, jalapeños, sweet and spicy jalapeño jelly. Any burger can be swapped for a house-made black bean patty or buffalo meat.
Tennessee: Earnestine & Hazel's, Memphis
Shrouded in musical lore and (possibly) ghosts, Earnestine & Hazel's is known as one of the country's best dive bars — and one of the best spots for a burger. The building dates back to the 1800s, and served as a church, a pharmacy, and after its purchase by Earnestine Mitchell and Hazel Jones, a successful jazz cafe and brothel. After a period of decline, its now-famous "Soul Burger," (which is just a patty, onions, cheese, pickle, and "Soul Sauce") brought new life to the bar in the 1990s. Its live music, history, and burgers all make it a must-visit.
Texas: Chris Madrid's, San Antonio
Chris Madrid's first opened up in 1977, and the restaurant has remained a San Antonio mainstay for dishes like the "Cheddar Cheezy," a burger adorned with melted cheese, and the "Tostada Burger," which has layers of house-made refried beans, salsa, chips, onions, and melted cheddar. Burgers come with your choice of a quarter-pound or half-pound patty, and you'll also find an array of shareable bites like nachos, chalupas, and fries, along with flavored margaritas and other drinks. Customers praise the large portions, flavorful burgers, and welcoming, local atmosphere, complete with live music.
Utah: Crown Burgers, Salt Lake City
Crown Burgers got its start in the late '70s and quickly became a staple for its burgers as well as its Greek dishes like gyros and souvlaki. Decades later, Crown Burgers has gotten the attention of media company First We Feast, the New York Times, "Man V. Food," and more. Still family-run, but now encompassing a number of locations across Salt Lake City and nearby towns, the pastrami-topped "Crown Burger" is a favorite among customers, but you'll find various other burger combinations from mushroom and Swiss to chili. Don't skip the signature fry sauce.
Vermont: Burger Barn, Jeffersonville
Vermont's best burger shop is also one of the most unassuming. A colorful roadside trailer with a few outdoor picnic tables, Burger Barn has become a favorite since launching in 2014. Burger Barn offers over 30 distinct burgers, from the "Ethan Allen," with grilled apples, cheddar, and cranberry garlic mayo, to the "Nutty Goat," with chevre goat cheese, maple-crusted walnuts, caramelized onions, and bacon. All burgers use a base of local, grass-fed beef, and customers say every ingredient tastes high-quality. Burger Barn is cash-only.
Virginia: Repeal Bourbon & Burgers, Virginia Beach
Local produce, house-made sauces and pickles, and grass-fed burgers all make Repeal Bourbon & Burgers a must-visit. Located steps from the shoreline, Repeal serves over 10 types of burgers. Choices include the "Huntsman," a handcrafted elk, boar, wagyu, and bison patty that is served with cheddar, bacon, bourbon aioli, Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce, and onion strings. Beyond beef and turkey patties are available, and all burgers come with your choice of side, ranging from truffle macaroni and cheese to fries flavored with bacon dust. Repeal also offers a large whiskey selection, along with handcrafted cocktails.
Washington: Ox Burger, Seattle
From the same owners of acclaimed Laotian restaurant, Taurus Ox, is Ox Burger. Just three smash burger combinations are on their minimal menu, but its most inimitable is the "Lao Burger," a spicy, umami-rich and smoky flavor bomb of provolone, jaew tomato, cured pork belly, pickled onion, taro stem, cilantro and jaew bong mayo (made with a Lao chili paste). Customers consistently laud the meld of flavors and textures. Don't skip a side of fries, either, with Ox Burger's garlic lime leaf aioli or fermented hot sauce.
West Virginia: Oscar's Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, Barboursville
Hand-crafted burgers, all-day breakfast, and 30 different beers on tap have all made Oscar's Breakfast, Burgers & Brews a beloved spot since opening in 2017. Its menu of half-pound, cooked-to-order burgers, served with crispy chips, feature over 20 different choices, whether you're looking for something more classic or creative. The "C.O.C.," for example, arrives with bacon jam, pimento cheese, and fried green tomato, while the "Lemmy" has house-made bourbon glaze, mushrooms, pepperjack cheese, whiskey-battered onion rings, and hickory-smoked bacon. Customers love the seasonings and flavor combinations, plus the beer selection, service, and atmosphere.
Wisconsin: Mickey-Lu Bar-B-Q, Marinette
Established back in 1942, Mickey-Lu Bar-B-Q is a casual burger joint with a nostalgic, retro feel. Inside, you'll find a juke box, and at the center of the restaurant, an open barbecue pit, which is used to cook Mickey-Lu Bar-B-Q's charcoal-broiled burgers. They serve a simple menu of only burgers, a handful of sandwiches, and chips as a side. Burgers come as a single or double patty, with or without cheese, and topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions. Don't skip trying a milkshake or malt too, according to Google reviewers. Mickey-Lu Bar-B-Q is cash-only, but there is an ATM is onsite.
Wyoming: Liberty Burger, Jackson
Liberty Burger may serve Wyoming's best burger, but the company got its start in Texas. Now with a few different shops, including its Jackson location, Liberty Burger serves a range of burgers served either on a bun or in a bowl. Starring grass-fed beef (patties are made with tenderloin, chuck, and brisket), and local artisanal buns baked fresh each day, options include the breakfast-inspired "Nooner," with bacon, ham, hash browns, and a fried egg, and the "Napa," with gorgonzola, roasted tomatoes, olives, and basil garlic aioli. Bison, chicken, turkey, lamb, and veggie options are also available.