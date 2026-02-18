The 12 Top-Rated Airbnbs In The Rocky Mountains With Unmatched Views
Spanning approximately 3,000 miles across the Western United States and British Columbia, Canada, the Rocky Mountains are one of the world's longest mountain ranges. They've attracted adventure-seeking tourists for decades thanks to the national parks in the area, like Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Glacier National Park, and more, which are known for their geological formations and abundant wildlife.
There are quite a few major Rocky Mountain destinations to explore on your next road trip, whether you're an avid hiker hoping to trek the highest mountain peaks or you're simply planning to bathe in the area's mineral-rich hot springs. As you travel through the mountains of Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, or all of the above, you'll need a list of places to spend the night. Although hotels will certainly do the trick, booking an Airbnb may be the better choice for you if you prefer larger spaces and unique stays.
We put together a comprehensive list of the 12 top-rated Airbnbs in the Rockies, ideal for everything from a dream vacation to last-minute getaways. We prioritized properties with 4.97 out of five stars or higher on Airbnb, which means they achieved "Guest Favorite Status" on the site. Also important to us were the views, places where windows or balconies look out onto snowy mountain peaks, sweeping valleys, and wildlife. Finally, all the vacation rentals on our list are within the top 10% of listings, and some are even in the top 1%.
Sunset Retreat in Telluride, Colorado
Telluride, one of the most charming and walkable mountain towns to visit across America, began as a small mining community during the latter half of the 19th century. Now, it's primarily known for its skiing and year-round festivals. If you're looking to spend the night in the snowy San Juan Mountains, which are located in the Southern Rockies, consider booking this condo unit on Airbnb. The rental, which comfortably sleeps two, has achieved "Guest Favorite" status on Airbnb thanks to its hundreds of five-star reviews. Along with the property's overall comfort, many former guests highlight its one-of-a-kind views.
"The unit was clean and located in a great spot in Telluride!" wrote past guest Amy on Airbnb, adding, "We could walk to all of the historic areas in town, and the view of the mountains from our unit was beautiful." Other former guests praise the unit's amenities, like the kitchen utensils, the washer-dryer, and the hot tub on the patio, which looks out onto the hills. There's a two-night minimum to stay here, and prices can vary dramatically depending on the season.
While you're staying in Telluride, make sure you explore all the town has to offer, beyond skiing. Ride the gondola to nearby Mountain Village, attend film and bluegrass festivals throughout the summer, or dine at one of the top-rated restaurants downtown, like La Marmotte or The National.
Snug Guest Suite in Frisco, Colorado
This guest suite in Frisco, Colorado, is ranked within the top 5% of listings for the area thanks to its relative affordability and stunning views. "What a great little cozy place in the perfect location! Really enjoyed the mountain views from the patio; very peaceful and beautiful," writes past guest Tatyana. The home is nestled into the hillside, and winter stays are made even cozier thanks to the small fireplace next to the king-sized bed. You'll also find a kitchenette equipped with a coffee maker, a cable TV, and an outdoor fire pit ideal for roasting marshmallows.
Frisco, which is sometimes called Colorado's "Main Street to the Rockies," is known for its year-round tubing, hiking trails in Copper Mountain, a short trip away, and its quaint downtown, where streets are lined with small businesses. You'll find an abundance of restaurants serving everything from diner-style breakfast comforts to warm empanadas, clothing boutiques, apothecaries, and plenty of spots to rent outdoor equipment for your Rocky Mountain adventures.
Artist-Curated Retreat in El Prado, New Mexico
Spending the night in this artist-curated rental in El Prado, New Mexico, feels like staying in a museum. The property has 4.99 out of a possible five stars on Airbnb, meaning it's in the top 1% of available listings in the region — in other words, it truly doesn't get better than this. "[Host] Steve was incredibly kind and accommodating," wrote Kristen, a former Airbnb guest, adding, "He is an exceptional artist, and his artwork breathes life into the space." Inside the adobe home, you'll find colorful tile work in the kitchen and bathroom, bedroom windows that look out onto the mountains, and original art that pays homage to the landscape. It's common for guests to highlight the views, too: "Quiet, well-appointed, plus the most exquisite views," says Danielle.
Taos, New Mexico, which is located in the Southern Rockies and attracts skiers and outdoor enthusiasts all winter long, is just 2 miles from El Prado. There's plenty to do here beyond hiking and skiing, from the art museum to the national historic sites dating back to the 19th century. Although the vacation rental has its own kitchen, make sure you save some time to stop by restaurants like Orlando's to sample authentic New Mexican cuisine.
Entire Cabin in Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Although this highly-rated Pagosa Springs cabin has plenty of comfortable amenities, its views are what truly set it apart. "The floor-to-ceiling windows provide an indoor view of the beautiful scenery 24/7," wrote past guest Jeff on Airbnb. "[This is] A perfect spot that is fully immersed in incredible [San Juan] mountain views, but also close to town," added another guest named Colby, also noting, "We could easily spend a full week in this place." The modern hilltop cabin has 4.99 out of five stars on Airbnb, putting it within the top 5% of homes in the area.
According to the listing, the house comfortably sleeps five guests and rests on 22 acres of land. You'll also find a private trail on the property, ideal for peaceful morning hikes with the national park crowds. If you're traveling in the winter months, make sure your vehicle is equipped with snow tires — you'll need them, as snowfall is often measured in feet rather than inches up there. Other perks to staying here include a barbecue grill, a kitchen stocked with cooking equipment, and children's books and toys for young families.
Downtown Pagosa Springs, a wildly underrated adventure destination, is a short trip away from the cabin. Here, you'll find mineral-rich hot springs, where you can soak for an afternoon before booking a hot air balloon ride or enjoying dinner at one of the many restaurants.
Yurt in Victor, Idaho
"Glamping," which stands for "glamorous camping," has grown in popularity over the last decade. It emerged as an alternative to camping, a way to fully immerse yourself in nature without sacrificing the luxurious amenities you'd typically find in a hotel. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind glamping experience in the Rockies, check out this top-rated yurt in Victor, Idaho, with unmatched views. The vacation rental is equipped with AC for the steamy summer months and heating for the winters. Everything is located in a large, round space, although room dividers allow for privacy. According to the listing, the property comfortably sleeps four, and you'll find a washer and a dryer in the space for longer stays.
Besides its unique appearance, the most memorable thing about the yurt is the views: "The view was spectacular, especially the sunset," said past guest Jessica in a review. "We were fortunate to also view the northern lights one night, which was an amazing experience!" added Susan, another former guest.
Although you'll have everything you need in the yurt itself, there's plenty to explore near Victor. Grand Teton National Park, often considered to be the best national park for people who hate hiking thanks to its relatively easy trails, is just about 30 miles away.
Entire Cabin in Glenwood Springs, Colorado
With a perfect, five-star rating on Airbnb, it's hard to do better than this cozy log cabin, nestled in Glenwood Springs Canyon and surrounded by mountains. "The view and the stars at night were amazing," said past guest Kalei, adding that a return visit is hopefully in the works. From the outside, the cabin looks like something you might stumble upon on the frontier.
Inside, however, you'll find a slew of modern amenities: a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two private bedrooms, and a Roku TV and sound system. The patio is equipped with a steam sauna and hot tub, ideal for stargazing. "We spent the day at Iron Mountain and then came back and had dinner and spent the night in the hot tub and sauna under the bistro lights. Was fantastic!" wrote another past guest, Andrew.
A short trip away from the cabin is downtown Glenwood Springs, which sits at an elevation of over 5,700 feet, and is known to be one of the best hot springs towns in the country. In this part of the Rockies, you'll find three naturally-occurring "hot tubs," ideal for soaking after a busy day of exploring the area's many hiking trails.
Teton Lookout in Tetonia, Idaho
Rated within the top 1% of homes in the area, this sleek Airbnb in Tetonia, Idaho, has five out of five possible stars. Many reviews highlight the views of Teton Valley. In the words of Melissa, a former Airbnb guest, "When I tell you that the amenities and stocking of all kitchen items, plus THAT VIEW is outstanding....why would you want to choose anywhere else to stay!" Although this rental is one of the priciest on our list, it's also by far the largest. There are four private bedrooms, as well as bunk beds in the living room — according to the listing, the property comfortably sleeps 12.
Inside, you'll also find a large, modern kitchen equipped with cooking basics, a washer and a dryer for longer stays, toiletry essentials, and board games. The hot tub on the back patio overlooks snow-capped mountains. "Our family loved enjoying the views from the hot tub, using the stylish and stocked kitchen, making the best burgers we've ever had on your grill, and simply being able to look out any window at any time and say 'wow!'" reads another review by former guest Kevin.
From Tetonia, you're about an hour away from the heart of Grand Teton National Park, where you might have to slow down your car for moose-crossing. On the way, you'll pass through Driggs, an underrated town called the hub of Idaho's gorgeous Teton Valley.
Entire Cabin in Cortez, Colorado
Cortez, the gateway to Colorado's canyon country, is located at the edge of the San Juan Mountains and is home to plenty of rentals for hikers and bikers. With well over 400 five-star reviews on Airbnb, however, this desert paradise is a cut above the rest. It's also within the top 1% of properties for the area. "I cannot put into words how much effort has been put into the curation of the property; it's clear Mark (and others who helped with this property) are one of one," said past guest Tyler, who added that he can't wait to return. Other former guests speak to the views: In the words of Molly, another guest, "Every view from the cabin was picture perfect. Sunrise and sunset. Dramatic foliage. A canyon wall up close from one window and wide vistas from another."
Inside the cabin, you'll find decor that matches the desert landscape, along with amenities like a Bluetooth sound system, central air, and even a refurbished gas stove from the 1940s. Water is sourced from a well.
On Main Street in Cortez, there's plenty to do that doesn't involve hiking or biking. Stop by the Montezuma Heritage Museum for some local history, attend a screening at the old-fashioned Fiesta Theatre, or check out all the colorful murals. Plenty of small restaurants line the street, too, so you'll have your pick between everything from farm-to-table bistros to classic American diners.
The Highlander Cabin in Ronan, Montana
The Highlander Cabin, nestled in the Mission Mountains, a range in the Northern Rockies, is within the top 1% of available listings for the area. The rental sits on a 160-acre working farm, so you'll likely wake up to the sight of grazing cows. Inside, you'll find a modern kitchen with hanging light fixtures and a sleek island, floor to ceiling windows overlooking the mountain peaks, and a tub for soaking. Or, walk to the private Finish sauna next door.
The hundreds of five-star reviews on Airbnb speak for themselves. "Amazing stop on our Montana trip! The views were unreal and being on the ranch was so peaceful," wrote past guest Kyle, or, in the words of another guest, Maren, "Every single detail was thoughtfully curated for the guest's maximum enjoyment and relaxation." Maren went on to highlight the "breathtaking views," in particular, as well as the sauna.
Ronan, Montana, where the cabin is located, is about 90-minutes to two hours away from Glacier National Park. But you can also stick closer to home and explore the miles of trails in the Mission Mountains, which are ideal for passionate backpackers and wildlife enthusiasts.
Off-The-Grid Cabin in Westcliffe, Colorado
If you've been on the hunt for a true escape, one far removed from the trappings of the modern world, then check out this off-the-grid cabin in the Colorado Rockies. At the time of writing, the vacation rental only had five-star reviews on Airbnb, putting it within the top 1% of properties in the area. It's common for reviews to point to the scenery: "We enjoyed time out on the deck with the mountain views, clear night skies, and the bucolic setting," wrote past guest Travis. Windows look out onto the prairie, which is speckled with wildflowers in the summer, and the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains in the distance.
Although the space is small, you'll find most everything you'll need for an extended stay: toiletries, cleaning supplies, and — in the kitchen — hanging cast iron pans and a fully-stocked spice rack. The cabin comfortably sleeps two, and the bed is located in the spacious loft, accessible via ladder.
Downtown Westcliffe, known to be a hidden gem for stargazing, challenging hiking trails, and high-altitude adventures, is just 20 minutes away, according to the listing. Here, you'll also find plenty of restaurants, performing arts centers, and grocery stores where you can pick up ingredients for home-cooking.
Vintage Western Guest Studio in Livingston, Montana
Nestled in Livingston, an eclectic, artsy city surrounded by Mountains, is this vintage western style guest studio. The rental is within the top 5% of eligible listings for the area, and has over 200 five-star reviews. Well over 100 of those reviews highlight the picturesque landscape. "We felt cozy and right at home & the view is indescribable," wrote past ugest Alyssa on Airbnb. An in the words of Oman, another former guest, "I loved the beautiful view from the deck, the animals, the cat who visited me each night, the vinyl records, fully stocked kitchen, comfortable bed and being close to both Bozeman and Yellowstone."
The property is eclectically decorated to match the view. You'll find pressed and framed wildflowers hanging from the walls, old-fashioned appliances that look like something out of an western, and even a record player for your entertainment. Depending on the season, you can expect the hosts to drop off fresh eggs from their chickens or produce from the garden.
Livingston's historic downtown is about a 30-minute drive away, where you'll find dozens of restaurants, book stores, and the Yellowstone Gateway Museum, which provides an introduction to the nearby national park.
Silo Stay in Kalispell, Montana
Not many people get to say they've slept in a grain silo. After booking this farm stay in Kalispell, Montana, however, you'll be able to claim just that. From the outside, this vacation rental looks like a metal canister, or, in other words, a silo with a living room inside. There are two floors, a private bedroom, a kitchenette, and a personal campfire in the backyard. According to the listing, the property comfortably sleeps three, and it has hundreds of five-star reviews on Airbnb, putting it within the top 1% of local stays.
In the words of Hope, a former guest, "My boyfriend and I used this as our home base while hiking Glacier and it was absolutely perfect. After a long day of hiking we came to the Silo and immediately felt at home." Kia, who also spent several nights in the silo, said, "The best part was sitting on the patio drinking French press coffee staring at the amazing mountains in the mornings."
Kalispell, known as Montana's "gateway to Glacier National Park," also has a walkable downtown. On the historic streets, you'll find museums, restaurants, and outfitter stores to equip you for your hikes.
Methodology
Using Airbnb's "Guest Favorite" filter, we were able to prioritize properties within the 10% of listings for their area. Each rental on our list has at least a 4.97 out of five stars, and some even have five out of five stars, putting them in the top 1% of units. We made sure to select a unique range of home types and prices, from condos and cabins to yurts and treehouses. To confirm the accuracy of each listing, we turned to other rental sites like Vrbo and Expedia.
In curating our list, we also made sure to fulfill our promise of "unmatched views" by reading guest reviews. Sometimes, former visitors praised the snow-capped mountain peaks, and sometimes that meant green plateaus filled with grazing cows. Some properties had hot tubs or saunas from which guests could enjoy the landscape. Each of the aforementioned Airbnbs are located in the Rocky Mountains.
