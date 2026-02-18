The 12 Top-Rated Airbnbs In The Rocky Mountains With Unmatched Views

Spanning approximately 3,000 miles across the Western United States and British Columbia, Canada, the Rocky Mountains are one of the world's longest mountain ranges. They've attracted adventure-seeking tourists for decades thanks to the national parks in the area, like Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Glacier National Park, and more, which are known for their geological formations and abundant wildlife.

There are quite a few major Rocky Mountain destinations to explore on your next road trip, whether you're an avid hiker hoping to trek the highest mountain peaks or you're simply planning to bathe in the area's mineral-rich hot springs. As you travel through the mountains of Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, or all of the above, you'll need a list of places to spend the night. Although hotels will certainly do the trick, booking an Airbnb may be the better choice for you if you prefer larger spaces and unique stays.

We put together a comprehensive list of the 12 top-rated Airbnbs in the Rockies, ideal for everything from a dream vacation to last-minute getaways. We prioritized properties with 4.97 out of five stars or higher on Airbnb, which means they achieved "Guest Favorite Status" on the site. Also important to us were the views, places where windows or balconies look out onto snowy mountain peaks, sweeping valleys, and wildlife. Finally, all the vacation rentals on our list are within the top 10% of listings, and some are even in the top 1%.